Drew McIntyre Defeats Happy Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 38

In the second match of tonight's WrestleMania pay-per-view, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Happy Baron Corbin with a Claymore Kick.

Courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Happy Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre

After the package wraps up, we head back inside AT&T Stadium as we prepare for this singles showdown.

We return after the package to the familiar sounds of Happy Corbin's ring entrance music. He makes his way out and takes the long walk down the aisle to the ring.

Corbin steps inside the squared circle with Madcap Moss by his side. The two await the entrance of Corbin's opponent for this one.

With that said, we hear the equally familiar theme music for Drew McIntyre. This brings out "The Scottish Warrior" who heads to the ring with a look of all-business in his eyes.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. McIntyre immediately goes after Corbin, right hand to start the match. Slugfest ensues. McIntyre with a wicked Clothesline, then sending Corbin face first into the turnbuckle.

The match spills over to ringside, McIntyre drives Corbin into the barricade before the match returns to the ring. Corbin sends McIntyre off the side apron into the barricade at ringside.

The match returns to the inside of the ring. Corbin focusing on the knee of McIntyre in the corner of the ring shouting, "Whatchu got?" McIntyre powers back. A whip by Corbin sends McIntyre into the ring post. Corbin with the cover, McIntyre powers out at the one count.

Spinebuster by McIntyre, after Corbin is distracted by Moss on the apron. McIntyre gets fired up. Corbin whips McIntyre into the corner of the ring.

Corbin slides under the ropes and back in, McIntyre ready with a Neckbreaker. McIntyre with a hip-up and waiting in the corner for Corbin to make it back to his feet.

A boot to the mid-section looking for the Future Shock DDT, Corbin counters with a Deep Six for the two count, McIntyre kicks out!

We get a quick replay as both men back to their feet. Corbin looks for a ChokeSlam, McIntyre powers out and counters with a Big Right, then up to the top, taking Corbin down to the canvas. 3... 2... 1... McIntyre unable to hit his finisher as Moss helps Corbin out under the bottom rope.

McIntyre launching over the top rope, landing with a Swanton onto Happy Corbin at ringside! The crowd pops! McIntyre forces Corbin into the ring, Moss attempts to get involved, McIntyre slamming Moss on the mat at ringside.

Corbin back to his feet, McIntyre slips through End of Days. McIntyre misses a Claymore. End of Days by Corbin for the cover, another two count! Corbin is STUNNED.

"No! No! Nooo!" Corbin cannot believe it as he looks in disbelief to the referee. The Scottish Warrior is lifted to his feet, Future Shock DDT by McIntyre. McIntyre pops back to his feet, 3.... 2.... 1.... CLAYMORE! Cover, one, two, three for the win.

Drew McIntyre breaks Happy Corbin's winning streak. We head into replays from the match. It's time for Claymore Country! Madcap Moss looks to climb into the ring, McIntyre lifts the sword, pointing it in Moss's direction.

McIntyre slices the top rope as Moss drops from the apron into the barricade to evade the sword's swing. McIntyre celebrates as the crowd pops.

Winner: Drew McIntyre