The Usos Retain SmackDown Tag Team Titles Against Nakamura & Boogs at WrestleMania 38

In the opening bout of WrestleMania 38, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso successfully defended their title against the team of Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs.

Here are the results, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

SmackDown Tag Team Championships

Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs vs. The Usos (c)

With that said, Rick Boogs is at the top of the entrance area on his guitar. He does his introduction routine to bring out Shinsuke Nakamura, as they are up first inside the squared circle here on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

As always, while making their epic ring walks, Nakamura and Boogs get some love in the form of their biggest fan -- Pat McAfee -- who jumps up on his commentary desk to dance and goof around as they head to the ring.

They settle into the ring and then the familiar sounds of The Usos' theme hits as the SmackDown Tag-Team Champions make their way down to the ring. It's almost time to get things underway inside the ring here at "The Show of Shows."

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. The Usos jump off to an early offensive lead. We see Boogs and Nakamura eventually take over.

Boogs hits a cool spot where he stands up with one of The Usos in the suplex position all the way from being down on the mat. It looked pretty spectacular.

The Usos end up paying homage to the Dudley Boyz by hitting a 3D to set up the pin fall victory. It appears that Boogs hurt his knee at some point during the bout, and he may be legitimately injured as a result.

When all was said-and-done, The Usos managed to retain the titles with the impressive spot. Once the match wraps up, Cole and McAfee run us through some of the highlights of key spots and moments throughout the bout.

As The Usos celebrate with the titles and eventually exit the ring and begin walking to the back, the camera pans over to show Boogs being checked on by ringside medics as he is down with what looks like a knee injury.

Winners and STILL SmackDown Tag-Team Champions: The Usos