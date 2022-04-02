WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE WrestleMania 38 Live Results (April 2, 2022)

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Apr 02, 2022

WWE WrestleMania 38 Live Results (April 2, 2022)

The following are the live results of tonight's WWE WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

SmackDown Tag Team Championships
Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs vs. The Usos (c)

With that said, Rick Boogs is at the top of the entrance area on his guitar. He does his introduction routine to bring out Shinsuke Nakamura, as they are up first inside the squared circle here on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

As always, while making their epic ring walks, Nakamura and Boogs get some love in the form of their biggest fan -- Pat McAfee -- who jumps up on his commentary desk to dance and goof around as they head to the ring.

They settle into the ring and then the familiar sounds of The Usos' theme hits as the SmackDown Tag-Team Champions make their way down to the ring. It's almost time to get things underway inside the ring here at "The Show of Shows."

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. The Usos jump off to an early offensive lead. We see Boogs and Nakamura eventually take over.

Boogs hits a cool spot where he stands up with one of The Usos in the suplex position all the way from being down on the mat. It looked pretty spectacular.

The Usos end up paying homage to the Dudley Boyz by hitting a 3D to set up the pin fall victory. It appears that Boogs hurt his knee at some point during the bout, and he may be legitimately injured as a result.

When all was said-and-done, The Usos managed to retain the titles with the impressive spot. Once the match wraps up, Cole and McAfee run us through some of the highlights of key spots and moments throughout the bout.

As The Usos celebrate with the titles and eventually exit the ring and begin walking to the back, the camera pans over to show Boogs being checked on by ringside medics as he is down with what looks like a knee injury.

Winners and STILL SmackDown Tag-Team Champions: The Usos

Happy Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre

After the package wraps up, we head back inside AT&T Stadium as we prepare for this singles showdown.

We return after the package to the familiar sounds of Happy Corbin's ring entrance music. He makes his way out and takes the long walk down the aisle to the ring.

Corbin steps inside the squared circle with Madcap Moss by his side. The two await the entrance of Corbin's opponent for this one.

With that said, we hear the equally familiar theme music for Drew McIntyre. This brings out "The Scottish Warrior" who heads to the ring with a look of all-business in his eyes.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. McIntyre immediately goes after Corbin, right hand to start the match. Slugfest ensues. McIntyre with a wicked Clothesline, then sending Corbin face first into the turnbuckle.

The match spills over to ringside, McIntyre drives Corbin into the barricade before the match returns to the ring. Corbin sends McIntyre off the side apron into the barricade at ringside.

The match returns to the inside of the ring. Corbin focusing on the knee of McIntyre in the corner of the ring shouting, "Whatchu got?" McIntyre powers back. A whip by Corbin sends McIntyre into the ring post. Corbin with the cover, McIntyre powers out at the one count.

Spinebuster by McIntyre, after Corbin is distracted by Moss on the apron. McIntyre gets fired up. Corbin whips McIntyre into the corner of the ring.

Corbin slides under the ropes and back in, McIntyre ready with a Neckbreaker. McIntyre with a hip-up and waiting in the corner for Corbin to make it back to his feet.

A boot to the mid-section looking for the Future Shock DDT, Corbin counters with a Deep Six for the two count, McIntyre kicks out!

We get a quick replay as both men back to their feet. Corbin looks for a ChokeSlam, McIntyre powers out and counters with a Big Right, then up to the top, taking Corbin down to the canvas. 3... 2... 1... McIntyre unable to hit his finisher as Moss helps Corbin out under the bottom rope.

McIntyre launching over the top rope, landing with a Swanton onto Happy Corbin at ringside! The crowd pops! McIntyre forces Corbin into the ring, Moss attempts to get involved, McIntyre slamming Moss on the mat at ringside.

Corbin back to his feet, McIntyre slips through End of Days. McIntyre misses a Claymore. End of Days by Corbin for the cover, another two count! Corbin is STUNNED.

"No! No! Nooo!" Corbin cannot believe it as he looks in disbelief to the referee. The Scottish Warrior is lifted to his feet, Future Shock DDT by McIntyre. McIntyre pops back to his feet, 3.... 2.... 1.... CLAYMORE! Cover, one, two, three for the win.

Drew McIntyre breaks Happy Corbin's winning streak. We head into replays from the match. It's time for Claymore Country! Madcap Moss looks to climb into the ring, McIntyre lifts the sword, pointing it in Moss's direction.

McIntyre slices the top rope as Moss drops from the apron into the barricade to evade the sword's swing. McIntyre celebrates as the crowd pops.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

The Mysterio's vs. The Miz & Logan Paul

When we return inside the AT&T Stadium, we are joined by the other WWE commentary team, as Jimmy Smith welcomes us back and introduces Corey Graves and Byron Saxton on the broadcast beside him.

From there, Dominick and Rey Mysterio pop up from beneath the center stage as their entrance theme airs through the speakers in the arena. The pyro goes off around them as they make their way down the ramp and towards the ring.

Their opponent's music sounds next. "AWEEEE-SOME!!" The Miz makes his way to the stage as we see the crowd with their thumbs down as the "Boo". Miz points to the top of the stage as his tag-team partner Logan Paul makes his way out and the two hype up. Their pyro goes off around the stage.

Logan Paul has his Pokemon card around his neck like a warrior. The two make their way to the ring where The Mysterio's await.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running. For you Pokemon fans out there, Logan wore the most expensive Pokemon card ever sold in a special case around his neck for his entrance alongside "The Most Must-See WWE Superstar in History."

All four men are in the ring and it's time to get this featured tag bout underway. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Rey points to Logan, however Miz starts things off with Mysterio. Paul diverts Rey's attention as he and Miz team up early on. Logan tags in, going after the ribs of Mysterio with the assist from The Miz.

Logan Paul with a split, but at the wrong time, gets taken down by Rey. Dominick tags in as Logan tags out, telling Miz "Go get 'em". A near fall with a kick out. Dominick takes down Miz.

Moonsault on Miz. Two for One Special courtesy of Dominick taking Miz and Paul out of the ring. Dominick lands on Miz at ringside. Match returns to the ring.

Miz and Rey on the outside. Cheap shot by Logan Paul on Dominick in the ring while ref was turned. Paul with a take-down and a cover on Dominick, Dominick kicks out at the two. Paul jaw-jacking with Rey Mysterio before tagging The Miz back in.

Double team kicks by Miz and Paul on Dominick. Logan exits the ring, Miz with the cover, Dominick kicks out at the two. Dominick reaching to tag in his dad, to no avail as Miz assists him back to his feet. Miz backslides down Dominick who gets the cover, Miz kicking out at the two.

Logan Paul tags back in. A boot to the face of Dominick by Paul in the corner. Paul flying from the corner, getting the cover on Dominick! Impressive, can't lie. The crowd pops.

The Miz tags back in, more double team action as Dominick is taken down in the opposing corner of the ring. Tornado DDT takes down The Miz, Dominick hitting Paul three different times, taking him down off the apron.

Rey finally tags in and comes in hot! Hurricanrana to kick off, Sunset Flip, kick to the jaw for the cover. Miz kicks out at the two! Rey heads out to the apron, climbing to the top turnbuckle, getting the cover, Logan Paul breaks the cover.

A craddle by The Miz, Rey kicking out at the two, just in time. Miz set up for the 6-1-9, Tornado DDT instead for the cover, getting the two count on a stunned Miz.

A look of frustration by Rey Mysterio. Miz back to his feet, a Suplex by Rey, then a second Suplex, and no Three Amigo's as Miz sends Rey into the turnbuckle.

Paul tags in, looking evil into the camera before assisting Rey back to his feet. "Watch this!" Paul shouts, impressive Suplex, Paul with a second Suplex, and Paul hits the Three Amigos. The disrespect! The crowd boo's. He follows that up with the Eddie Guerrero-style frog splash off the top for a close near fall.

From there, The Mysterio's fire up for an offensive comeback, which included a couple of 6-1-9 spots and even the west coast pop.

Unfortunately, however, we see Miz hit a Skull Crushing Finale out of nowhere and make the cover for the pin fall victory. The Miz and Logan Paul win in an entertaining match. Good stuff here.

Winners: The Miz & Logan Paul

After The Match: The Miz Attacks Logan Paul

As they celebrate their victory, out of the clear blue, The Miz blasts his own partner, taking Logan Paul down with a Skull Crushing Finale.

It looks like Logan Paul isn't done with WWE just yet based on that post-match angle.

The Miz exits the ring after getting an enormous baby face pop from the crowd. We head to another commercial break after seeing Logan Paul stare on in disbelief as Miz heads to the back.

Source: Matt Boone of Rajah.com
