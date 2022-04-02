WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

🌟 WrestleMania News 🌟

 

 

Match Order For WWE WrestleMania Saturday - Night 1 Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 02, 2022

Match Order For WWE WrestleMania Saturday - Night 1 Revealed

WWE presents WrestleMania Saturday tonight in Dallas, Texas at AT&T Stadium. Fightful Select has obtained the match order for tonight's big event. 

- Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs vs. Usos is slated to kick off the show.

- Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin.

- The  Mysterios vs. Logan Paul & Miz.

- Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch.

- WWE Hall of Fame honored.

- Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair.

- The New Day vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland (w/ Butch). This was set to be a quicker match as of today.

- KO Show with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

It remains unclear exactly where they plan for Seth Rollins’ match.

Source: Fightful
>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania
https://wrestlr.me/75244/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Apr 02
Match Order For WWE WrestleMania Saturday - Night 1 Revealed
WWE presents WrestleMania Saturday tonight in Dallas, Texas at AT&T Stadium. Fightful Select has obtained the match order for tonight's big e[...]
Apr 02 - WWE presents WrestleMania Saturday tonight in Dallas, Texas at AT&T Stadium. Fightful Select has obtained the match order for tonight's big e[...]
Apr 02
PHOTO: Steve Austin and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 38
WWE tweeted this photo of Steve Austin with 2022 WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker during rehearsals earlier this afternoon at the AT&T stadium, an[...]
Apr 02 - WWE tweeted this photo of Steve Austin with 2022 WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker during rehearsals earlier this afternoon at the AT&T stadium, an[...]
Apr 02
WATCH: WWE WrestleMania Saturday Kickoff: April 2, 2022
The following is the kickoff show for Night 1 of WrestleMania, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]
Apr 02 - The following is the kickoff show for Night 1 of WrestleMania, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]
Apr 02
Kevin Owens Comments On His Thoughts Ahead Of Steve Austin Segment At WrestleMania
During a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Kevin Owens discussed his upcoming segment with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38. On his seg[...]
Apr 02 - During a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Kevin Owens discussed his upcoming segment with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38. On his seg[...]
Apr 02
📺 WATCH: WWE WrestleMania Saturday Edition Of The Bump
WWE released today's WrestleMania Saturday edition of The Bump, which features guests, The Miz & Logan Paul, and The Usos. [...]
Apr 02 - WWE released today's WrestleMania Saturday edition of The Bump, which features guests, The Miz & Logan Paul, and The Usos. [...]
Apr 02
📸 PHOTO: Logan Paul Reveals His WrestleMania Ring Gear
Logan Paul is set to debut in-ring tonight on WrestleMania Saturday, where he will team with The Miz against Dominik & Rey Mysterio. Logan today [...]
Apr 02 - Logan Paul is set to debut in-ring tonight on WrestleMania Saturday, where he will team with The Miz against Dominik & Rey Mysterio. Logan today [...]
Apr 02
Dolph Ziggler Retains WWE NXT Championship At NXT: Stand & Deliver
During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Dolph Ziggler retained the WWE NXT Championship in a high-paced match against Bron Breakker. C[...]
Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Dolph Ziggler retained the WWE NXT Championship in a high-paced match against Bron Breakker. C[...]
Apr 02
Gunther Victorious Over LA Knight At NXT: Stand & Deliver
During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, LA Knight vs. Gunther took place with "The Ring General" picking up the win. Courtesy of our&n[...]
Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, LA Knight vs. Gunther took place with "The Ring General" picking up the win. Courtesy of our&n[...]
Apr 02
Mandy Rose Retains NXT Women’s Championship At NXT: Stand & Deliver
During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Mandy Rose (c) vs. Cora Jade vs. Kay Lee Ray vs. Io Shirai for the NXT women’s title took[...]
Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Mandy Rose (c) vs. Cora Jade vs. Kay Lee Ray vs. Io Shirai for the NXT women’s title took[...]
Apr 02
MSK Win NXT Tag-Team Championships At NXT: Stand & Deliver
During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) (c) (with Gunther) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius [...]
Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) (c) (with Gunther) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius [...]
Apr 02
Triple H Returns To WWE Television To Send Off Tommaso Ciampa After His Loss
During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo took place with D'Angelo winning the bout. Following th[...]
Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo took place with D'Angelo winning the bout. Following th[...]
Apr 02
Cameron Grimes Wins NXT North American Championship At NXT: Stand & Deliver
During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Cameron Grimes in a [...]
Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Cameron Grimes in a [...]
Apr 02
Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai Win NXT Women’s Tag Titles During Stand & Deliver Kickoff Show
During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez defeated Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) by pin[...]
Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez defeated Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) by pin[...]
Apr 02
WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results - April 2, 2022
WWE NXT: STAND & DELIVER RESULTS, courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com.   McKenzie Mitchell, Beth Phoenix and Sam [...]
Apr 02 - WWE NXT: STAND & DELIVER RESULTS, courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com.   McKenzie Mitchell, Beth Phoenix and Sam [...]
Apr 02
Nick Khan Comments On Why It’s Difficult To Create New WWE Stars Today
WWE President Nick Khan discussed why it is so difficult to create WWE stars in 2022 during an interview on The Town podcast. WWE recently chang[...]
Apr 02 - WWE President Nick Khan discussed why it is so difficult to create WWE stars in 2022 during an interview on The Town podcast. WWE recently chang[...]
Apr 02
Eric Bischoff Addresses His Issues With Tony Khan’s Recent Comments
During a recent media scrum for the AdFreeShows’ Supershow Live event, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff addressed his tension with AEW President [...]
Apr 02 - During a recent media scrum for the AdFreeShows’ Supershow Live event, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff addressed his tension with AEW President [...]
Apr 02
Why WWE Have Booked Drew McIntyre The Way They Have This WrestleMania
Drew McIntyre and Happy Corbin will face off at WrestleMania 38 this weekend, however many of McIntyres fans are not happy he has been given such a lo[...]
Apr 02 - Drew McIntyre and Happy Corbin will face off at WrestleMania 38 this weekend, however many of McIntyres fans are not happy he has been given such a lo[...]
Apr 02
Paul Heyman On The Rock Potentially Returning At WWE WrestleMania 38
During an interview with The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Paul Heyman discussed The Rock potentially returning at WrestleMania 38 this weekend. Paul [...]
Apr 02 - During an interview with The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Paul Heyman discussed The Rock potentially returning at WrestleMania 38 this weekend. Paul [...]
Apr 02
Charlotte Flair & Andrade El Idolo To Marry This Summer
During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of  BT Sport, Charlotte Flair revealed that she and Andrade El Idolo will be getting married in the [...]
Apr 02 - During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of  BT Sport, Charlotte Flair revealed that she and Andrade El Idolo will be getting married in the [...]
Apr 02
IMPACT Wrestling Multiverse Of Matches Results - April 1, 2022
IMPACT Wrestling held their Multiverse Of Matches Event inside the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas.  Below are the results, courtesy of F4WOnlin[...]
Apr 02 - IMPACT Wrestling held their Multiverse Of Matches Event inside the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas.  Below are the results, courtesy of F4WOnlin[...]
Apr 02
Final Announced Card For Tonight's WWE WrestleMania Saturday (Night 1)
Tonight WWE will kick off the first of two nights of WrestleMania 38 which is being billed as the "The Most Stupendous Two-Night WrestleMania in Histo[...]
Apr 02 - Tonight WWE will kick off the first of two nights of WrestleMania 38 which is being billed as the "The Most Stupendous Two-Night WrestleMania in Histo[...]
Apr 02
Final Announced Card For Tonight's WWE NXT: Stand & Deliver 2022
NXT’s second annual Stand & Deliver event will take place today, Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 on WrestleMania weekend, featuring the top stars [...]
Apr 02 - NXT’s second annual Stand & Deliver event will take place today, Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 on WrestleMania weekend, featuring the top stars [...]
Apr 02
Tony Khan Would Like To See ROH World Championship Defended On AEW Television
AEW President and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan wants to see ROH World Championship defended on AEW television going forward. At last night’s S[...]
Apr 02 - AEW President and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan wants to see ROH World Championship defended on AEW television going forward. At last night’s S[...]
Apr 02
Mick Foley's Daughter Upset Her Father Wasn't Mentioned In Undertaker's WWE HOF Speech
Mick Foley and The Undertaker has one of the most memorable matches in WWE history at King Of The Ring 1998 inside a Hell In A Cell, and one would thi[...]
Apr 02 - Mick Foley and The Undertaker has one of the most memorable matches in WWE history at King Of The Ring 1998 inside a Hell In A Cell, and one would thi[...]
Apr 02
Samoa Joe Discusses His Health, Signing With AEW and More
Samoa Joe returned to ROH at Supercard of Honor on Friday. He has also signed with All Elite Wrestling and will be appearing next week on Dynamite. D[...]
Apr 02 - Samoa Joe returned to ROH at Supercard of Honor on Friday. He has also signed with All Elite Wrestling and will be appearing next week on Dynamite. D[...]

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π