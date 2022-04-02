PHOTO: Steve Austin and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 38

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Just a couple of @WWE Hall of Famers. #WrestleMania @steveaustinBSR @undertaker pic.twitter.com/Ek9d33cN90

WWE tweeted this photo of Steve Austin with 2022 WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker during rehearsals earlier this afternoon at the AT&T stadium, and Austin looks in the best shape for a long time.

Match Order For WWE WrestleMania Saturday - Night 1 Revealed

WWE presents WrestleMania Saturday tonight in Dallas, Texas at AT&T Stadium. Fightful Select has obtained the match order for tonight's big e[...] Apr 02 - WWE presents WrestleMania Saturday tonight in Dallas, Texas at AT&T Stadium. Fightful Select has obtained the match order for tonight's big e[...]

WATCH: WWE WrestleMania Saturday Kickoff: April 2, 2022

The following is the kickoff show for Night 1 of WrestleMania, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Apr 02 - The following is the kickoff show for Night 1 of WrestleMania, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

Kevin Owens Comments On His Thoughts Ahead Of Steve Austin Segment At WrestleMania

During a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Kevin Owens discussed his upcoming segment with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38. On his seg[...] Apr 02 - During a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Kevin Owens discussed his upcoming segment with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38. On his seg[...]

📺 WATCH: WWE WrestleMania Saturday Edition Of The Bump

WWE released today's WrestleMania Saturday edition of The Bump, which features guests, The Miz & Logan Paul, and The Usos. [...] Apr 02 - WWE released today's WrestleMania Saturday edition of The Bump, which features guests, The Miz & Logan Paul, and The Usos. [...]

📸 PHOTO: Logan Paul Reveals His WrestleMania Ring Gear

Logan Paul is set to debut in-ring tonight on WrestleMania Saturday, where he will team with The Miz against Dominik & Rey Mysterio. Logan today [...] Apr 02 - Logan Paul is set to debut in-ring tonight on WrestleMania Saturday, where he will team with The Miz against Dominik & Rey Mysterio. Logan today [...]

Dolph Ziggler Retains WWE NXT Championship At NXT: Stand & Deliver

During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Dolph Ziggler retained the WWE NXT Championship in a high-paced match against Bron Breakker. C[...] Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Dolph Ziggler retained the WWE NXT Championship in a high-paced match against Bron Breakker. C[...]

Gunther Victorious Over LA Knight At NXT: Stand & Deliver

During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, LA Knight vs. Gunther took place with "The Ring General" picking up the win. Courtesy of our&n[...] Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, LA Knight vs. Gunther took place with "The Ring General" picking up the win. Courtesy of our&n[...]

Mandy Rose Retains NXT Women’s Championship At NXT: Stand & Deliver

During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Mandy Rose (c) vs. Cora Jade vs. Kay Lee Ray vs. Io Shirai for the NXT women’s title took[...] Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Mandy Rose (c) vs. Cora Jade vs. Kay Lee Ray vs. Io Shirai for the NXT women’s title took[...]

MSK Win NXT Tag-Team Championships At NXT: Stand & Deliver

During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) (c) (with Gunther) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius [...] Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) (c) (with Gunther) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius [...]

Triple H Returns To WWE Television To Send Off Tommaso Ciampa After His Loss

During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo took place with D'Angelo winning the bout. Following th[...] Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo took place with D'Angelo winning the bout. Following th[...]

Cameron Grimes Wins NXT North American Championship At NXT: Stand & Deliver

During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Cameron Grimes in a [...] Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Cameron Grimes in a [...]

Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai Win NXT Women’s Tag Titles During Stand & Deliver Kickoff Show

During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez defeated Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) by pin[...] Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez defeated Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) by pin[...]

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results - April 2, 2022

WWE NXT: STAND & DELIVER RESULTS, courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. McKenzie Mitchell, Beth Phoenix and Sam [...] Apr 02 - WWE NXT: STAND & DELIVER RESULTS, courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. McKenzie Mitchell, Beth Phoenix and Sam [...]

Nick Khan Comments On Why It’s Difficult To Create New WWE Stars Today

WWE President Nick Khan discussed why it is so difficult to create WWE stars in 2022 during an interview on The Town podcast. WWE recently chang[...] Apr 02 - WWE President Nick Khan discussed why it is so difficult to create WWE stars in 2022 during an interview on The Town podcast. WWE recently chang[...]

Eric Bischoff Addresses His Issues With Tony Khan’s Recent Comments

During a recent media scrum for the AdFreeShows’ Supershow Live event, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff addressed his tension with AEW President [...] Apr 02 - During a recent media scrum for the AdFreeShows’ Supershow Live event, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff addressed his tension with AEW President [...]

Why WWE Have Booked Drew McIntyre The Way They Have This WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre and Happy Corbin will face off at WrestleMania 38 this weekend, however many of McIntyres fans are not happy he has been given such a lo[...] Apr 02 - Drew McIntyre and Happy Corbin will face off at WrestleMania 38 this weekend, however many of McIntyres fans are not happy he has been given such a lo[...]

Paul Heyman On The Rock Potentially Returning At WWE WrestleMania 38

During an interview with The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Paul Heyman discussed The Rock potentially returning at WrestleMania 38 this weekend. Paul [...] Apr 02 - During an interview with The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Paul Heyman discussed The Rock potentially returning at WrestleMania 38 this weekend. Paul [...]

Charlotte Flair & Andrade El Idolo To Marry This Summer

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Charlotte Flair revealed that she and Andrade El Idolo will be getting married in the [...] Apr 02 - During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Charlotte Flair revealed that she and Andrade El Idolo will be getting married in the [...]

IMPACT Wrestling Multiverse Of Matches Results - April 1, 2022

IMPACT Wrestling held their Multiverse Of Matches Event inside the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas. Below are the results, courtesy of F4WOnlin[...] Apr 02 - IMPACT Wrestling held their Multiverse Of Matches Event inside the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas. Below are the results, courtesy of F4WOnlin[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight's WWE WrestleMania Saturday (Night 1)

Tonight WWE will kick off the first of two nights of WrestleMania 38 which is being billed as the "The Most Stupendous Two-Night WrestleMania in Histo[...] Apr 02 - Tonight WWE will kick off the first of two nights of WrestleMania 38 which is being billed as the "The Most Stupendous Two-Night WrestleMania in Histo[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight's WWE NXT: Stand & Deliver 2022

NXT’s second annual Stand & Deliver event will take place today, Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 on WrestleMania weekend, featuring the top stars [...] Apr 02 - NXT’s second annual Stand & Deliver event will take place today, Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 on WrestleMania weekend, featuring the top stars [...]

Tony Khan Would Like To See ROH World Championship Defended On AEW Television

AEW President and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan wants to see ROH World Championship defended on AEW television going forward. At last night’s S[...] Apr 02 - AEW President and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan wants to see ROH World Championship defended on AEW television going forward. At last night’s S[...]

Mick Foley's Daughter Upset Her Father Wasn't Mentioned In Undertaker's WWE HOF Speech

Mick Foley and The Undertaker has one of the most memorable matches in WWE history at King Of The Ring 1998 inside a Hell In A Cell, and one would thi[...] Apr 02 - Mick Foley and The Undertaker has one of the most memorable matches in WWE history at King Of The Ring 1998 inside a Hell In A Cell, and one would thi[...]