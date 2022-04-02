Kevin Owens Comments On His Thoughts Ahead Of Steve Austin Segment At WrestleMania

During a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Kevin Owens discussed his upcoming segment with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38.

On his segment with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38:

“Well, it’s the biggest thing I’ll ever do in my career, I think, because of obviously who it’s with. I think I have plenty of left in my career afterwards, but as far as the magnitude of the moment, I’m in there with Stone Cold, Steve Austen at WrestleMania. It’s going to be hard to top that one. I’m really trying to take as much time as I can to enjoy it because that’s something I haven’t been great at before, because I was always worried about what’s next, trying to get bigger, trying to get further. A lot of moments in my WWE career that I’ve accomplished are lost on me because I wasn’t able to enjoy them in the moment. I’m really trying to make sure I don’t make that mistake this weekend.”

On WWE trusting him to be part of Austin’s return: