📺 WATCH: WWE WrestleMania Saturday Edition Of The Bump

Apr 02 - During a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Kevin Owens discussed his upcoming segment with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38. On his segment with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38: &ldq[...]
Apr 02 - Logan Paul is set to debut in-ring tonight on WrestleMania Saturday, where he will team with The Miz against Dominik & Rey Mysterio. Logan today posted on Twitter a photo of himself wearing his r[...]
Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Dolph Ziggler retained the WWE NXT Championship in a high-paced match against Bron Breakker. Courtesy of our live coverage partner RAJAH.co[...]
Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, LA Knight vs. Gunther took place with "The Ring General" picking up the win. Courtesy of our live coverage partner RAJAH.com, here is how t[...]
Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Mandy Rose (c) vs. Cora Jade vs. Kay Lee Ray vs. Io Shirai for the NXT women’s title took place. Mandy Rose retained her title. Courtesy [...]
Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) (c) (with Gunther) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) (with Malcolm Bivens) vs. [...]
Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Cameron Grimes in a ladder match for the NXT North American title took[...]
Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez defeated Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) by pinfall with a little help from Wendy Chu. Courtesy [...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - WWE NXT: STAND & DELIVER RESULTS, courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. McKenzie Mitchell, Beth Phoenix and Sam Roberts welcome us inside the American Airlines Ce[...]
Apr 02 - WWE President Nick Khan discussed why it is so difficult to create WWE stars in 2022 during an interview on The Town podcast. WWE recently changed its approach with regards to new talent with th[...]
Apr 02 - During a recent media scrum for the AdFreeShows’ Supershow Live event, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff addressed his tension with AEW President Tony Khan. On his tensions with Tony Khan:
[...]
Apr 02 - Drew McIntyre and Happy Corbin will face off at WrestleMania 38 this weekend, however many of McIntyres fans are not happy he has been given such a low profile match considering he was WWE Champion no[...]
Apr 02 - During an interview with The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Paul Heyman discussed The Rock potentially returning at WrestleMania 38 this weekend. Paul Heyman on potential opponents for Roman Reigns: [...]
Apr 02 - During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Charlotte Flair revealed that she and Andrade El Idolo will be getting married in the summer of this year. Flair revealed they have a d[...]
Apr 02 - IMPACT Wrestling held their Multiverse Of Matches Event inside the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas. Below are the results, courtesy of F4WOnline.com: - Trey Miguel (c) def. Chris Bey, Rich Swa[...]
Apr 02 - Tonight WWE will kick off the first of two nights of WrestleMania 38 which is being billed as the "The Most Stupendous Two-Night WrestleMania in History" from AT&T Stadium. The cards are stacked [...]
Apr 02 - NXT’s second annual Stand & Deliver event will take place today, Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 on WrestleMania weekend, featuring the top stars of NXT 2.0. The event is set to take place Saturd[...]
Apr 02 - AEW President and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan wants to see ROH World Championship defended on AEW television going forward. At last night’s Supercard of Honor XV event, Jonathan Gresham becam[...]
Apr 02 - Mick Foley and The Undertaker has one of the most memorable matches in WWE history at King Of The Ring 1998 inside a Hell In A Cell, and one would think Taker would have mentioned Mick Foley during hi[...]
Apr 02 - Samoa Joe returned to ROH at Supercard of Honor on Friday. He has also signed with All Elite Wrestling and will be appearing next week on Dynamite. During the post-show media scrum, Joe discussed his[...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in all of professional wrestling. This week, we have another stacked card as the Young Bucks take on top flight and we[...]
Apr 02 - Vince McMahon inducted The Undertaker into the WWE Hall Of Fame class of 2022 tonight. McMahon gave a very emotional speech highlighting the best moments and what Taker means to him. One of the stori[...]
Apr 02
Apr 02 - GCW’s Gringo Loco’s “WRLD on Lucha” event took place on Friday night in Dallas, TX. Check out the results below: - Johnny Caballero (aka John Morrison) defeated Jack Cartwhee[...]