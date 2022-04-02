WWE released today's WrestleMania Saturday edition of The Bump, which features guests, The Miz & Logan Paul, and The Usos.

Kevin Owens Comments On His Thoughts Ahead Of Steve Austin Segment At WrestleMania

During a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Kevin Owens discussed his upcoming segment with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38. On his segment with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38: &ldq[...] Apr 02 - During a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Kevin Owens discussed his upcoming segment with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38. On his segment with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38: &ldq[...]

📺 WATCH: WWE WrestleMania Saturday Edition Of The Bump

WWE released today's WrestleMania Saturday edition of The Bump, which features guests, The Miz & Logan Paul, and The Usos. [...] Apr 02 - WWE released today's WrestleMania Saturday edition of The Bump, which features guests, The Miz & Logan Paul, and The Usos. [...]

📸 PHOTO: Logan Paul Reveals His WrestleMania Ring Gear

Logan Paul is set to debut in-ring tonight on WrestleMania Saturday, where he will team with The Miz against Dominik & Rey Mysterio. Logan today posted on Twitter a photo of himself wearing his r[...] Apr 02 - Logan Paul is set to debut in-ring tonight on WrestleMania Saturday, where he will team with The Miz against Dominik & Rey Mysterio. Logan today posted on Twitter a photo of himself wearing his r[...]

Dolph Ziggler Retains WWE NXT Championship At NXT: Stand & Deliver

During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Dolph Ziggler retained the WWE NXT Championship in a high-paced match against Bron Breakker. Courtesy of our live coverage partner RAJAH.co[...] Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Dolph Ziggler retained the WWE NXT Championship in a high-paced match against Bron Breakker. Courtesy of our live coverage partner RAJAH.co[...]

Gunther Victorious Over LA Knight At NXT: Stand & Deliver

During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, LA Knight vs. Gunther took place with "The Ring General" picking up the win. Courtesy of our live coverage partner RAJAH.com, here is how t[...] Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, LA Knight vs. Gunther took place with "The Ring General" picking up the win. Courtesy of our live coverage partner RAJAH.com, here is how t[...]

Mandy Rose Retains NXT Women’s Championship At NXT: Stand & Deliver

During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Mandy Rose (c) vs. Cora Jade vs. Kay Lee Ray vs. Io Shirai for the NXT women’s title took place. Mandy Rose retained her title. Courtesy [...] Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Mandy Rose (c) vs. Cora Jade vs. Kay Lee Ray vs. Io Shirai for the NXT women’s title took place. Mandy Rose retained her title. Courtesy [...]

MSK Win NXT Tag-Team Championships At NXT: Stand & Deliver

During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) (c) (with Gunther) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) (with Malcolm Bivens) vs. [...] Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) (c) (with Gunther) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) (with Malcolm Bivens) vs. [...]

Triple H Returns To WWE Television To Send Off Tommaso Ciampa After His Loss

During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo took place with D'Angelo winning the bout. Following the match, the crowd chanted “thank you Ciampa[...] Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo took place with D'Angelo winning the bout. Following the match, the crowd chanted “thank you Ciampa[...]

Cameron Grimes Wins NXT North American Championship At NXT: Stand & Deliver

During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Cameron Grimes in a ladder match for the NXT North American title took[...] Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Cameron Grimes in a ladder match for the NXT North American title took[...]

Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai Win NXT Women’s Tag Titles During Stand & Deliver Kickoff Show

During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez defeated Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) by pinfall with a little help from Wendy Chu. Courtesy [...] Apr 02 - During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez defeated Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) by pinfall with a little help from Wendy Chu. Courtesy [...]

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results - April 2, 2022

WWE NXT: STAND & DELIVER RESULTS, courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. McKenzie Mitchell, Beth Phoenix and Sam Roberts welcome us inside the American Airlines Ce[...] Apr 02 - WWE NXT: STAND & DELIVER RESULTS, courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. McKenzie Mitchell, Beth Phoenix and Sam Roberts welcome us inside the American Airlines Ce[...]

Nick Khan Comments On Why It’s Difficult To Create New WWE Stars Today

WWE President Nick Khan discussed why it is so difficult to create WWE stars in 2022 during an interview on The Town podcast. WWE recently changed its approach with regards to new talent with th[...] Apr 02 - WWE President Nick Khan discussed why it is so difficult to create WWE stars in 2022 during an interview on The Town podcast. WWE recently changed its approach with regards to new talent with th[...]

Eric Bischoff Addresses His Issues With Tony Khan’s Recent Comments

During a recent media scrum for the AdFreeShows’ Supershow Live event, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff addressed his tension with AEW President Tony Khan. On his tensions with Tony Khan: [...] Apr 02 - During a recent media scrum for the AdFreeShows’ Supershow Live event, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff addressed his tension with AEW President Tony Khan. On his tensions with Tony Khan: [...]

Why WWE Have Booked Drew McIntyre The Way They Have This WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre and Happy Corbin will face off at WrestleMania 38 this weekend, however many of McIntyres fans are not happy he has been given such a low profile match considering he was WWE Champion no[...] Apr 02 - Drew McIntyre and Happy Corbin will face off at WrestleMania 38 this weekend, however many of McIntyres fans are not happy he has been given such a low profile match considering he was WWE Champion no[...]

Paul Heyman On The Rock Potentially Returning At WWE WrestleMania 38

During an interview with The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Paul Heyman discussed The Rock potentially returning at WrestleMania 38 this weekend. Paul Heyman on potential opponents for Roman Reigns: [...] Apr 02 - During an interview with The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Paul Heyman discussed The Rock potentially returning at WrestleMania 38 this weekend. Paul Heyman on potential opponents for Roman Reigns: [...]

Charlotte Flair & Andrade El Idolo To Marry This Summer

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Charlotte Flair revealed that she and Andrade El Idolo will be getting married in the summer of this year. Flair revealed they have a d[...] Apr 02 - During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Charlotte Flair revealed that she and Andrade El Idolo will be getting married in the summer of this year. Flair revealed they have a d[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Multiverse Of Matches Results - April 1, 2022

IMPACT Wrestling held their Multiverse Of Matches Event inside the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas. Below are the results, courtesy of F4WOnline.com: - Trey Miguel (c) def. Chris Bey, Rich Swa[...] Apr 02 - IMPACT Wrestling held their Multiverse Of Matches Event inside the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas. Below are the results, courtesy of F4WOnline.com: - Trey Miguel (c) def. Chris Bey, Rich Swa[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight's WWE WrestleMania Saturday (Night 1)

Tonight WWE will kick off the first of two nights of WrestleMania 38 which is being billed as the "The Most Stupendous Two-Night WrestleMania in History" from AT&T Stadium. The cards are stacked [...] Apr 02 - Tonight WWE will kick off the first of two nights of WrestleMania 38 which is being billed as the "The Most Stupendous Two-Night WrestleMania in History" from AT&T Stadium. The cards are stacked [...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight's WWE NXT: Stand & Deliver 2022

NXT’s second annual Stand & Deliver event will take place today, Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 on WrestleMania weekend, featuring the top stars of NXT 2.0. The event is set to take place Saturd[...] Apr 02 - NXT’s second annual Stand & Deliver event will take place today, Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 on WrestleMania weekend, featuring the top stars of NXT 2.0. The event is set to take place Saturd[...]

Tony Khan Would Like To See ROH World Championship Defended On AEW Television

AEW President and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan wants to see ROH World Championship defended on AEW television going forward. At last night’s Supercard of Honor XV event, Jonathan Gresham becam[...] Apr 02 - AEW President and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan wants to see ROH World Championship defended on AEW television going forward. At last night’s Supercard of Honor XV event, Jonathan Gresham becam[...]

Mick Foley's Daughter Upset Her Father Wasn't Mentioned In Undertaker's WWE HOF Speech

Mick Foley and The Undertaker has one of the most memorable matches in WWE history at King Of The Ring 1998 inside a Hell In A Cell, and one would think Taker would have mentioned Mick Foley during hi[...] Apr 02 - Mick Foley and The Undertaker has one of the most memorable matches in WWE history at King Of The Ring 1998 inside a Hell In A Cell, and one would think Taker would have mentioned Mick Foley during hi[...]

Samoa Joe Discusses His Health, Signing With AEW and More

Samoa Joe returned to ROH at Supercard of Honor on Friday. He has also signed with All Elite Wrestling and will be appearing next week on Dynamite. During the post-show media scrum, Joe discussed his[...] Apr 02 - Samoa Joe returned to ROH at Supercard of Honor on Friday. He has also signed with All Elite Wrestling and will be appearing next week on Dynamite. During the post-show media scrum, Joe discussed his[...]

AEW Rampage Results (April 1st 2022)

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in all of professional wrestling. This week, we have another stacked card as the Young Bucks take on top flight and we[...] Apr 02 - It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in all of professional wrestling. This week, we have another stacked card as the Young Bucks take on top flight and we[...]

The Undertaker Says "Never Say Never" In Emotional WWE Hall Of Fame Speech

Vince McMahon inducted The Undertaker into the WWE Hall Of Fame class of 2022 tonight. McMahon gave a very emotional speech highlighting the best moments and what Taker means to him. One of the stori[...] Apr 02 - Vince McMahon inducted The Undertaker into the WWE Hall Of Fame class of 2022 tonight. McMahon gave a very emotional speech highlighting the best moments and what Taker means to him. One of the stori[...]