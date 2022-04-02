Charlotte Flair & Andrade El Idolo To Marry This Summer

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Charlotte Flair revealed that she and Andrade El Idolo will be getting married in the summer of this year.

Flair revealed they have a date in mind and it the wedding ceremony will take place in Mexico.

"We have a date, It’s this summer, in Mexico. I have my dress."

There had been speculation toward the end of 2021 that the couple had split but that was quickly debunked when they both posted pictures together on social media over Christmas.

We wish Flair and Andrade all the best for their future!

Charlotte Flair defends her SmackDown Women’s Championship against 2022 women’s Royal Rumble winner ‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey at tonight's WrestleMania Saturday.