IMPACT Wrestling Multiverse Of Matches Results - April 1, 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 02, 2022

IMPACT Wrestling held their Multiverse Of Matches Event inside the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas.

Below are the results, courtesy of F4WOnline.com:

- Trey Miguel (c) def. Chris Bey, Rich Swann, Blake Christian, Jordynne Grace and Vincent in an Ultimate X Match to retain his IMPACT X-Division Championship.

- Mickie James and Nick Aldis def. Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

- "Speedball" Mike Bailey def. Alex Shelley in a Singles Match.

- The Influence (Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne) (c) def. IMPACT Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans, Decay (Havok and Rosemary) and Lady Frost and Gisele Shaw in a Fatal 4-Way Match to retain their IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championships.

- Tomohiro Ishii def. Eddie Edwards in a Singles Match.

- Josh Alexander and JONAH def. IMPACT World Champion Moose and PCO in a Tag Team Match.

- Deonna Purrazzo (c) def. Faby Apache in a Champ Champ Challenge Match to retain her AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. After the match, Taya Valkyrie made her return to IMPACT Wrestling and challenged Deonna Purrazzo to a match at IMPACT Rebellion.

- Chris Sabin def. Jay White in a Singles Match.

- The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) def. The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) in a Tag Team Match.