Final Announced Card For Tonight's WWE WrestleMania Saturday (Night 1)
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 02, 2022
Tonight WWE will kick off the first of two nights of WrestleMania 38 which is being billed as the "The Most Stupendous Two-Night WrestleMania in History" from AT&T Stadium.
The cards are stacked cards and also featuring a plethora of celebrity cameos.
Check out the final announced card for tonight:
WWE WrestleMania Saturday (Night 1) card:
- Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair –
RAW Women’s Championship
- Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio vs The Miz & Logan Paul
- Drew McIntyre vs Happy Corbin
- The Usos vs Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogz –
SmackDown Tag Team Championship
- The New Day vs Sheamus & Ridge Holland (with Butch)
- Seth Rollins vs TBA
- Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey –
SmackDown Live Women’s Championship
