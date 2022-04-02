Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

LIKE us on Facebook

- The New Day vs Sheamus & Ridge Holland (with Butch)

Check out the final announced card for tonight:

The cards are stacked cards and also featuring a plethora of celebrity cameos.

Tonight WWE will kick off the first of two nights of WrestleMania 38 which is being billed as the "The Most Stupendous Two-Night WrestleMania in History" from AT&T Stadium.

» More News From This Feed

Charlotte Flair & Andrade El Idolo To Marry This Summer

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Charlotte Flair revealed that she and Andrade El Idolo will be getting married in the [...] Apr 02 - During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Charlotte Flair revealed that she and Andrade El Idolo will be getting married in the [...]

IMPACT Wrestling Multiverse Of Matches Results - April 1, 2022

IMPACT Wrestling held their Multiverse Of Matches Event inside the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas. Below are the results, courtesy of F4WOnlin[...] Apr 02 - IMPACT Wrestling held their Multiverse Of Matches Event inside the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas. Below are the results, courtesy of F4WOnlin[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight's WWE WrestleMania Saturday (Night 1)

Tonight WWE will kick off the first of two nights of WrestleMania 38 which is being billed as the "The Most Stupendous Two-Night WrestleMania in Histo[...] Apr 02 - Tonight WWE will kick off the first of two nights of WrestleMania 38 which is being billed as the "The Most Stupendous Two-Night WrestleMania in Histo[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight's WWE NXT: Stand & Deliver 2022

NXT’s second annual Stand & Deliver event will take place today, Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 on WrestleMania weekend, featuring the top stars [...] Apr 02 - NXT’s second annual Stand & Deliver event will take place today, Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 on WrestleMania weekend, featuring the top stars [...]

Tony Khan Would Like To See ROH World Championship Defended On AEW Television

AEW President and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan wants to see ROH World Championship defended on AEW television going forward. At last night’s S[...] Apr 02 - AEW President and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan wants to see ROH World Championship defended on AEW television going forward. At last night’s S[...]

Mick Foley's Daughter Upset Her Father Wasn't Mentioned In Undertaker's WWE HOF Speech

Mick Foley and The Undertaker has one of the most memorable matches in WWE history at King Of The Ring 1998 inside a Hell In A Cell, and one would thi[...] Apr 02 - Mick Foley and The Undertaker has one of the most memorable matches in WWE history at King Of The Ring 1998 inside a Hell In A Cell, and one would thi[...]

Samoa Joe Discusses His Health, Signing With AEW and More

Samoa Joe returned to ROH at Supercard of Honor on Friday. He has also signed with All Elite Wrestling and will be appearing next week on Dynamite. D[...] Apr 02 - Samoa Joe returned to ROH at Supercard of Honor on Friday. He has also signed with All Elite Wrestling and will be appearing next week on Dynamite. D[...]

AEW Rampage Results (April 1st 2022)

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in all of professional wrestling. This week, we have another stacked[...] Apr 02 - It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in all of professional wrestling. This week, we have another stacked[...]

The Undertaker Says "Never Say Never" In Emotional WWE Hall Of Fame Speech

Vince McMahon inducted The Undertaker into the WWE Hall Of Fame class of 2022 tonight. McMahon gave a very emotional speech highlighting the best mom[...] Apr 02 - Vince McMahon inducted The Undertaker into the WWE Hall Of Fame class of 2022 tonight. McMahon gave a very emotional speech highlighting the best mom[...]

GCW Gringo Loco’s WRLD On Lucha Results

GCW’s Gringo Loco’s “WRLD on Lucha” event took place on Friday night in Dallas, TX. Check out the results below: - Johnny Ca[...] Apr 02 - GCW’s Gringo Loco’s “WRLD on Lucha” event took place on Friday night in Dallas, TX. Check out the results below: - Johnny Ca[...]

Big Match Announced For AEW Dynamite Next Week

AEW has announced a new match for Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite from Boston, Massachusetts. IMPACT world champion Christian Cage will take on[...] Apr 01 - AEW has announced a new match for Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite from Boston, Massachusetts. IMPACT world champion Christian Cage will take on[...]

Jonathan Gresham Crowned ROH Undisputed Champion At Supercard Of Honor

Tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor was main evented by Bandido and Jonathan Gresham, with the winner crowned the undisputed ROH world champion. T[...] Apr 01 - Tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor was main evented by Bandido and Jonathan Gresham, with the winner crowned the undisputed ROH world champion. T[...]

ROH: Supercard of Honor Results (April 1st 2022)

Ring of Honor made their return to action for the first time since Sinclair put the company on hiatus after Final Battle in December. Since then, the [...] Apr 01 - Ring of Honor made their return to action for the first time since Sinclair put the company on hiatus after Final Battle in December. Since then, the [...]

New Ring Of Honor Television and Pure Champion Crowned At Supercard of Honor

Minor Suzuki is new Ring of Honor Television champion. The Japanese legend defeated the former champion, Rhett Titus at the Supercard of Honor pay-pe[...] Apr 01 - Minor Suzuki is new Ring of Honor Television champion. The Japanese legend defeated the former champion, Rhett Titus at the Supercard of Honor pay-pe[...]

Samoa Joe Signs Deal With All Elite Wrestling

Samoa Joe is joining All Elite Wrestling. During tonight's ROH Supercard of Honor, the former WWE Superstar made a surprise return to the promotion w[...] Apr 01 - Samoa Joe is joining All Elite Wrestling. During tonight's ROH Supercard of Honor, the former WWE Superstar made a surprise return to the promotion w[...]

FTR Win ROH World Tag Team Championships At Supercard of Honor

FTR are your new ROH World Tag Team Champions. The AEW duo defeated The Briscoes at Supercard of Honor tonight. Courtesy of F4WOnline.com here is wh[...] Apr 01 - FTR are your new ROH World Tag Team Champions. The AEW duo defeated The Briscoes at Supercard of Honor tonight. Courtesy of F4WOnline.com here is wh[...]

WWE WrestleMania SmackDown Results - April, 1, 2022

WrestleMania SmackDown Live Results (April 1, 2022): American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJA[...] Apr 01 - WrestleMania SmackDown Live Results (April 1, 2022): American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJA[...]

Vince McMahon Appears On WWE WrestleMania SmackDown

Vince McMahon was back on WWE television tonight on the WrestleMania SmackDown on FOX. During Shinsuke Nakamura’s entrance, Pat McAfee did his [...] Apr 01 - Vince McMahon was back on WWE television tonight on the WrestleMania SmackDown on FOX. During Shinsuke Nakamura’s entrance, Pat McAfee did his [...]

Ricochet Successfully Defended WWE Intercontinental Title On WrestleMania SmackDown

On tonight's WWE WrestleMania SmackDown, Ricochet defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Los Lotharios, Humberto, and Angel. The matc[...] Apr 01 - On tonight's WWE WrestleMania SmackDown, Ricochet defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Los Lotharios, Humberto, and Angel. The matc[...]

Brian Cage Revealed As Tully Blanchard's New Client At ROH Supercard of Honor

During tonight's ROH Supercard of Honor, Tully Blanchard revealed that his new client for his Tully Blanchard Enterprises is AEW star Brian Cage. Bla[...] Apr 01 - During tonight's ROH Supercard of Honor, Tully Blanchard revealed that his new client for his Tully Blanchard Enterprises is AEW star Brian Cage. Bla[...]

Madcap Moss Wins 2022 Andre The Giant Battle Royal On WWE WrestleMania SmackDown

The 2022 Andre The Giant Battle Royal opened Friday's WrestleMania SmackDown on FOX. Featured in the match were, Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Erik,[...] Apr 01 - The 2022 Andre The Giant Battle Royal opened Friday's WrestleMania SmackDown on FOX. Featured in the match were, Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Erik,[...]

Absent AEW Star Backstage At ROH Supercard Of Honor

Tonight ROH returns with Supercard Of Honor, and a number of big names are set to appear including William Regan and Chavo Guerrero Jr. Fightful Sele[...] Apr 01 - Tonight ROH returns with Supercard Of Honor, and a number of big names are set to appear including William Regan and Chavo Guerrero Jr. Fightful Sele[...]

Bret Hart Says Goldberg Shouldn’t Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has very little respect for Goldberg and never misses the opperutnity to take a shot at home, and during a Highspots virtu[...] Apr 01 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has very little respect for Goldberg and never misses the opperutnity to take a shot at home, and during a Highspots virtu[...]

AJ Styles Comments On Rumors Of Cody Rhodes Returning To WWE

Cody Rhodes is WWE bound for WrestleMania 38 this weekend, or at least that is the speculation from a number of top sources. During an interview with[...] Apr 01 - Cody Rhodes is WWE bound for WrestleMania 38 this weekend, or at least that is the speculation from a number of top sources. During an interview with[...]