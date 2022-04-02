Tony Khan Would Like To See ROH World Championship Defended On AEW Television

AEW President and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan wants to see ROH World Championship defended on AEW television going forward.

At last night’s Supercard of Honor XV event, Jonathan Gresham became the undisputed Ring of Honor World Champion, defeating Bandido in the main event

Here is what Khan told reports in the post-show media scrum:

“I would love to have Jonathan defend the title in AEW and on AEW programming, that’s definitely something that is possible. Jonathan has traveled the world and he can tell you better than anybody about his vast experience in wrestling and all the championships he’s held all over the world. I’m excited for him to defend the championship in AEW, on Dynamite, on Rampage, on lots of our great programming and also, there are a lot of great relationships we have with other companies and relationships Jonathan has with companies and they are a lot of exciting possibilities both in AEW and through the Forbidden Door.”

Gresham said he would consider it an honor to defend on AEW television. Here is what he said: