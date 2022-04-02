Mick Foley's Daughter Upset Her Father Wasn't Mentioned In Undertaker's WWE HOF Speech

Mick Foley and The Undertaker has one of the most memorable matches in WWE history at King Of The Ring 1998 inside a Hell In A Cell, and one would think Taker would have mentioned Mick Foley during his WWE Hall Of Fame speech on Friday but that wasn't the case.

One person upset by this was Mick Foley's daughter Noelle Foley who tweeted, "That was a great speech, but I’m very surprised there was not one single mention of my dad and their legendary matches together.

Obviously, I understand it’s difficult to fit everything into one speech and remember every single person you want to mention. But it just would have been really nice to hear my dad’s name mentioned."

As you can imagine Noelle has received some backlash for her comments and followed up to point out her Father actually forgot to mention her Mom during his Hall Of Fame speech.

"To be fair, my dad did forget to mention my mom in his HOF speech"