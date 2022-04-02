The Undertaker Says "Never Say Never" In Emotional WWE Hall Of Fame Speech

Vince McMahon inducted The Undertaker into the WWE Hall Of Fame class of 2022 tonight.

McMahon gave a very emotional speech highlighting the best moments and what Taker means to him. One of the stories he told was regarding the Shotgun Saturday Night taping and seeing The Undertaker and Triple H fighting on an escalator at Penn Station. He also reflected on Taker working in a graveyard and working a Thanksgiving Day parade.

He put over Taker as a true leader who commands respect

The Undertaker got into the ring and embraced Vince McMahon, both said "I love you" with Vince exiting to the backstage area.

Taker got a massive ovation that went on for several minutes. Taker was very much Mark Callaway for the whole speech and made it clear he wanted to reveal to the fans the man under the black hat

Taker thanked the fans and proceeded to talk about how he got into the business after turning down a career in basketball. Taker reflected on the time Vince McMahon told him he was an "asshole" for roughing up a local talent during a match and how that night changed him and how he presented himself.

Taker would go on to thank all the talent he worked with including The Godfather, Shane and Stephanie McMahon, BSK, Rikishi the late Yokozuna, “Crush” Bryan Adams, and his manager and good friend Paul Bearer. He also mentioned Kane who he joked stole his moves! He also made mentions to Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Bruce Prichard, those backstage and his wife Michelle McCool, his kids, and Vince McMahon.

Taker also mentioned his father and mother. He thanked Dusty Rhodes, Bruno Sammartino, Bret Hart, Ricky Steamboat, and Ric Flair for helping pave the way.

Taker left the ring by putting on his long black jacket and trademark hat, saying "never say never" when fans were chanting "one more match."