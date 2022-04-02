Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Samoa Joe Discusses His Health, Signing With AEW and More

Samoa Joe returned to ROH at Supercard of Honor on Friday. He has also signed with All Elite Wrestling and will be appearing next week on Dynamite. D[...] Apr 02 - Samoa Joe returned to ROH at Supercard of Honor on Friday. He has also signed with All Elite Wrestling and will be appearing next week on Dynamite. D[...]

AEW Rampage Results (April 1st 2022)

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in all of professional wrestling. This week, we have another stacked[...] Apr 02 - It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in all of professional wrestling. This week, we have another stacked[...]

The Undertaker Says "Never Say Never" In Emotional WWE Hall Of Fame Speech

Vince McMahon inducted The Undertaker into the WWE Hall Of Fame class of 2022 tonight. McMahon gave a very emotional speech highlighting the best mom[...] Apr 02 - Vince McMahon inducted The Undertaker into the WWE Hall Of Fame class of 2022 tonight. McMahon gave a very emotional speech highlighting the best mom[...]

GCW Gringo Loco’s WRLD On Lucha Results

GCW’s Gringo Loco’s “WRLD on Lucha” event took place on Friday night in Dallas, TX. Check out the results below: - Johnny Ca[...] Apr 02 - GCW’s Gringo Loco’s “WRLD on Lucha” event took place on Friday night in Dallas, TX. Check out the results below: - Johnny Ca[...]

Big Match Announced For AEW Dynamite Next Week

AEW has announced a new match for Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite from Boston, Massachusetts. IMPACT world champion Christian Cage will take on[...] Apr 01 - AEW has announced a new match for Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite from Boston, Massachusetts. IMPACT world champion Christian Cage will take on[...]

Jonathan Gresham Crowned ROH Undisputed Champion At Supercard Of Honor

Tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor was main evented by Bandido and Jonathan Gresham, with the winner crowned the undisputed ROH world champion. T[...] Apr 01 - Tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor was main evented by Bandido and Jonathan Gresham, with the winner crowned the undisputed ROH world champion. T[...]

ROH: Supercard of Honor Results (April 1st 2022)

Ring of Honor made their return to action for the first time since Sinclair put the company on hiatus after Final Battle in December. Since then, the [...] Apr 01 - Ring of Honor made their return to action for the first time since Sinclair put the company on hiatus after Final Battle in December. Since then, the [...]

New Ring Of Honor Television and Pure Champion Crowned At Supercard of Honor

Minor Suzuki is new Ring of Honor Television champion. The Japanese legend defeated the former champion, Rhett Titus at the Supercard of Honor pay-pe[...] Apr 01 - Minor Suzuki is new Ring of Honor Television champion. The Japanese legend defeated the former champion, Rhett Titus at the Supercard of Honor pay-pe[...]

Samoa Joe Signs Deal With All Elite Wrestling

Samoa Joe is joining All Elite Wrestling. During tonight's ROH Supercard of Honor, the former WWE Superstar made a surprise return to the promotion w[...] Apr 01 - Samoa Joe is joining All Elite Wrestling. During tonight's ROH Supercard of Honor, the former WWE Superstar made a surprise return to the promotion w[...]

FTR Win ROH World Tag Team Championships At Supercard of Honor

FTR are your new ROH World Tag Team Champions. The AEW duo defeated The Briscoes at Supercard of Honor tonight. Courtesy of F4WOnline.com here is wh[...] Apr 01 - FTR are your new ROH World Tag Team Champions. The AEW duo defeated The Briscoes at Supercard of Honor tonight. Courtesy of F4WOnline.com here is wh[...]

WWE WrestleMania SmackDown Results - April, 1, 2022

WrestleMania SmackDown Live Results (April 1, 2022): American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJA[...] Apr 01 - WrestleMania SmackDown Live Results (April 1, 2022): American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJA[...]

Vince McMahon Appears On WWE WrestleMania SmackDown

Vince McMahon was back on WWE television tonight on the WrestleMania SmackDown on FOX. During Shinsuke Nakamura’s entrance, Pat McAfee did his [...] Apr 01 - Vince McMahon was back on WWE television tonight on the WrestleMania SmackDown on FOX. During Shinsuke Nakamura’s entrance, Pat McAfee did his [...]

Ricochet Successfully Defended WWE Intercontinental Title On WrestleMania SmackDown

On tonight's WWE WrestleMania SmackDown, Ricochet defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Los Lotharios, Humberto, and Angel. The matc[...] Apr 01 - On tonight's WWE WrestleMania SmackDown, Ricochet defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Los Lotharios, Humberto, and Angel. The matc[...]

Brian Cage Revealed As Tully Blanchard's New Client At ROH Supercard of Honor

During tonight's ROH Supercard of Honor, Tully Blanchard revealed that his new client for his Tully Blanchard Enterprises is AEW star Brian Cage. Bla[...] Apr 01 - During tonight's ROH Supercard of Honor, Tully Blanchard revealed that his new client for his Tully Blanchard Enterprises is AEW star Brian Cage. Bla[...]

Madcap Moss Wins 2022 Andre The Giant Battle Royal On WWE WrestleMania SmackDown

The 2022 Andre The Giant Battle Royal opened Friday's WrestleMania SmackDown on FOX. Featured in the match were, Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Erik,[...] Apr 01 - The 2022 Andre The Giant Battle Royal opened Friday's WrestleMania SmackDown on FOX. Featured in the match were, Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Erik,[...]

Absent AEW Star Backstage At ROH Supercard Of Honor

Tonight ROH returns with Supercard Of Honor, and a number of big names are set to appear including William Regan and Chavo Guerrero Jr. Fightful Sele[...] Apr 01 - Tonight ROH returns with Supercard Of Honor, and a number of big names are set to appear including William Regan and Chavo Guerrero Jr. Fightful Sele[...]

Bret Hart Says Goldberg Shouldn’t Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has very little respect for Goldberg and never misses the opperutnity to take a shot at home, and during a Highspots virtu[...] Apr 01 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has very little respect for Goldberg and never misses the opperutnity to take a shot at home, and during a Highspots virtu[...]

AJ Styles Comments On Rumors Of Cody Rhodes Returning To WWE

Cody Rhodes is WWE bound for WrestleMania 38 this weekend, or at least that is the speculation from a number of top sources. During an interview with[...] Apr 01 - Cody Rhodes is WWE bound for WrestleMania 38 this weekend, or at least that is the speculation from a number of top sources. During an interview with[...]

Ace Austin Signs Multi-Year Deal With IMPACT Wrestling

Ace Austin recently took part in an interview with Sportskeeda during which he announced he’s signed a multi-year deal with IMPACT Wrestling. [...] Apr 01 - Ace Austin recently took part in an interview with Sportskeeda during which he announced he’s signed a multi-year deal with IMPACT Wrestling. [...]

WWE Has Big Plans For Edge Following WrestleMania 38

WWE Hall of Famer Edge could be about to become the leader of a major new faction. Frightful Select is reporting that there has been a big creative p[...] Apr 01 - WWE Hall of Famer Edge could be about to become the leader of a major new faction. Frightful Select is reporting that there has been a big creative p[...]

Chavo Guerrero Jr. Appearing At Tonight’s ROH Supercard Of Honor

In addition to William Regal being announced for ROH Supercard Of Honor, Tony Khan revealed on Twitter that Chavo Guerrero Jr. will also be there, man[...] Apr 01 - In addition to William Regal being announced for ROH Supercard Of Honor, Tony Khan revealed on Twitter that Chavo Guerrero Jr. will also be there, man[...]

The Undertaker On His Characters Uniqueness, How Paul Bearer Helped, More

The Undertaker will be inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame tonight, and in an interview with TODAY, he discussed what made his character unique an[...] Apr 01 - The Undertaker will be inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame tonight, and in an interview with TODAY, he discussed what made his character unique an[...]

📺 WATCH: Pat McAfee Reveals Video Of Vince McMahon Squatting 1000-Pound

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon has always been a keen gym-goer, getting up in the early hours of the morning to keep in shape. Pat McAfee mention[...] Apr 01 - WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon has always been a keen gym-goer, getting up in the early hours of the morning to keep in shape. Pat McAfee mention[...]