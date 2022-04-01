Big Match Announced For AEW Dynamite Next Week

Christian Cage vs Adam Cole!!! Young Bucks vs FTR, the rematch for both the AAA and ROH tag titles!!! For Dynamite, Wednesday. ROH promoting AEW on their PPV is obvious yet an unbelievable sight. pic.twitter.com/BYxA61z7nu

- FTR vs. The Young Bucks - Christian Cage vs. Adam Cole - Butcher and The Blade vs. The Hardys in a tables match - More women’s qualifiers for the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament - Men’s qualifying matches for the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament

IMPACT world champion Christian Cage will take on Adam Cole in singles-action on TBS.

AEW has announced a new match for Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite from Boston, Massachusetts.

» More News From This Feed

Samoa Joe Discusses His Health, Signing With AEW and More

Samoa Joe returned to ROH at Supercard of Honor on Friday. He has also signed with All Elite Wrestling and will be appearing next week on Dynamite. During the post-show media scrum, Joe discussed his[...] Apr 02 - Samoa Joe returned to ROH at Supercard of Honor on Friday. He has also signed with All Elite Wrestling and will be appearing next week on Dynamite. During the post-show media scrum, Joe discussed his[...]

AEW Rampage Results (April 1st 2022)

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in all of professional wrestling. This week, we have another stacked card as the Young Bucks take on top flight and we[...] Apr 02 - It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in all of professional wrestling. This week, we have another stacked card as the Young Bucks take on top flight and we[...]

The Undertaker Says "Never Say Never" In Emotional WWE Hall Of Fame Speech

Vince McMahon inducted The Undertaker into the WWE Hall Of Fame class of 2022 tonight. McMahon gave a very emotional speech highlighting the best moments and what Taker means to him. One of the stori[...] Apr 02 - Vince McMahon inducted The Undertaker into the WWE Hall Of Fame class of 2022 tonight. McMahon gave a very emotional speech highlighting the best moments and what Taker means to him. One of the stori[...]

GCW Gringo Loco’s WRLD On Lucha Results

GCW’s Gringo Loco’s “WRLD on Lucha” event took place on Friday night in Dallas, TX. Check out the results below: - Johnny Caballero (aka John Morrison) defeated Jack Cartwhee[...] Apr 02 - GCW’s Gringo Loco’s “WRLD on Lucha” event took place on Friday night in Dallas, TX. Check out the results below: - Johnny Caballero (aka John Morrison) defeated Jack Cartwhee[...]

Big Match Announced For AEW Dynamite Next Week

AEW has announced a new match for Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite from Boston, Massachusetts. IMPACT world champion Christian Cage will take on Adam Cole in singles-action on TBS. Below is the[...] Apr 01 - AEW has announced a new match for Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite from Boston, Massachusetts. IMPACT world champion Christian Cage will take on Adam Cole in singles-action on TBS. Below is the[...]

Jonathan Gresham Crowned ROH Undisputed Champion At Supercard Of Honor

Tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor was main evented by Bandido and Jonathan Gresham, with the winner crowned the undisputed ROH world champion. This match was made after Bandido was unable to def[...] Apr 01 - Tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor was main evented by Bandido and Jonathan Gresham, with the winner crowned the undisputed ROH world champion. This match was made after Bandido was unable to def[...]

ROH: Supercard of Honor Results (April 1st 2022)

Ring of Honor made their return to action for the first time since Sinclair put the company on hiatus after Final Battle in December. Since then, the company has been bought by AEW President Tony Khan[...] Apr 01 - Ring of Honor made their return to action for the first time since Sinclair put the company on hiatus after Final Battle in December. Since then, the company has been bought by AEW President Tony Khan[...]

New Ring Of Honor Television and Pure Champion Crowned At Supercard of Honor

Minor Suzuki is new Ring of Honor Television champion. The Japanese legend defeated the former champion, Rhett Titus at the Supercard of Honor pay-per-view tonight. In addition to this title change,[...] Apr 01 - Minor Suzuki is new Ring of Honor Television champion. The Japanese legend defeated the former champion, Rhett Titus at the Supercard of Honor pay-per-view tonight. In addition to this title change,[...]

Samoa Joe Signs Deal With All Elite Wrestling

Samoa Joe is joining All Elite Wrestling. During tonight's ROH Supercard of Honor, the former WWE Superstar made a surprise return to the promotion which launched his career. AEW President Tony Khan[...] Apr 01 - Samoa Joe is joining All Elite Wrestling. During tonight's ROH Supercard of Honor, the former WWE Superstar made a surprise return to the promotion which launched his career. AEW President Tony Khan[...]

FTR Win ROH World Tag Team Championships At Supercard of Honor

FTR are your new ROH World Tag Team Champions. The AEW duo defeated The Briscoes at Supercard of Honor tonight. Courtesy of F4WOnline.com here is what went down: Oh my goodness, this match was fant[...] Apr 01 - FTR are your new ROH World Tag Team Champions. The AEW duo defeated The Briscoes at Supercard of Honor tonight. Courtesy of F4WOnline.com here is what went down: Oh my goodness, this match was fant[...]

WWE WrestleMania SmackDown Results - April, 1, 2022

WrestleMania SmackDown Live Results (April 1, 2022): American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Welcome to WrestleMania SmackDow[...] Apr 01 - WrestleMania SmackDown Live Results (April 1, 2022): American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Welcome to WrestleMania SmackDow[...]

Vince McMahon Appears On WWE WrestleMania SmackDown

Vince McMahon was back on WWE television tonight on the WrestleMania SmackDown on FOX. During Shinsuke Nakamura’s entrance, Pat McAfee did his usual announcer table dance but was interrupted by[...] Apr 01 - Vince McMahon was back on WWE television tonight on the WrestleMania SmackDown on FOX. During Shinsuke Nakamura’s entrance, Pat McAfee did his usual announcer table dance but was interrupted by[...]

Ricochet Successfully Defended WWE Intercontinental Title On WrestleMania SmackDown

On tonight's WWE WrestleMania SmackDown, Ricochet defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Los Lotharios, Humberto, and Angel. The match broke down as Los Lotharios didn't appear to be [...] Apr 01 - On tonight's WWE WrestleMania SmackDown, Ricochet defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Los Lotharios, Humberto, and Angel. The match broke down as Los Lotharios didn't appear to be [...]

Brian Cage Revealed As Tully Blanchard's New Client At ROH Supercard of Honor

During tonight's ROH Supercard of Honor, Tully Blanchard revealed that his new client for his Tully Blanchard Enterprises is AEW star Brian Cage. Blanchard also announced that Gates of Agony (Kaun an[...] Apr 01 - During tonight's ROH Supercard of Honor, Tully Blanchard revealed that his new client for his Tully Blanchard Enterprises is AEW star Brian Cage. Blanchard also announced that Gates of Agony (Kaun an[...]

Madcap Moss Wins 2022 Andre The Giant Battle Royal On WWE WrestleMania SmackDown

The 2022 Andre The Giant Battle Royal opened Friday's WrestleMania SmackDown on FOX. Featured in the match were, Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Erik, Ivar, Damian Priest, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Ale[...] Apr 01 - The 2022 Andre The Giant Battle Royal opened Friday's WrestleMania SmackDown on FOX. Featured in the match were, Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Erik, Ivar, Damian Priest, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Ale[...]

Absent AEW Star Backstage At ROH Supercard Of Honor

Tonight ROH returns with Supercard Of Honor, and a number of big names are set to appear including William Regan and Chavo Guerrero Jr. Fightful Select is reporting that AEW star Brian Cage is backst[...] Apr 01 - Tonight ROH returns with Supercard Of Honor, and a number of big names are set to appear including William Regan and Chavo Guerrero Jr. Fightful Select is reporting that AEW star Brian Cage is backst[...]

Bret Hart Says Goldberg Shouldn’t Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has very little respect for Goldberg and never misses the opperutnity to take a shot at home, and during a Highspots virtual signing he said Barry Horowitz should be in the[...] Apr 01 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has very little respect for Goldberg and never misses the opperutnity to take a shot at home, and during a Highspots virtual signing he said Barry Horowitz should be in the[...]

AJ Styles Comments On Rumors Of Cody Rhodes Returning To WWE

Cody Rhodes is WWE bound for WrestleMania 38 this weekend, or at least that is the speculation from a number of top sources. During an interview with Wrestling Inc, AJ Styles commented on the rumors:[...] Apr 01 - Cody Rhodes is WWE bound for WrestleMania 38 this weekend, or at least that is the speculation from a number of top sources. During an interview with Wrestling Inc, AJ Styles commented on the rumors:[...]

Ace Austin Signs Multi-Year Deal With IMPACT Wrestling

Ace Austin recently took part in an interview with Sportskeeda during which he announced he’s signed a multi-year deal with IMPACT Wrestling. “It’s the place to be right now,&rdqu[...] Apr 01 - Ace Austin recently took part in an interview with Sportskeeda during which he announced he’s signed a multi-year deal with IMPACT Wrestling. “It’s the place to be right now,&rdqu[...]

WWE Has Big Plans For Edge Following WrestleMania 38

WWE Hall of Famer Edge could be about to become the leader of a major new faction. Frightful Select is reporting that there has been a big creative pitch for Edge to lead a set of Superstars with for[...] Apr 01 - WWE Hall of Famer Edge could be about to become the leader of a major new faction. Frightful Select is reporting that there has been a big creative pitch for Edge to lead a set of Superstars with for[...]

Chavo Guerrero Jr. Appearing At Tonight’s ROH Supercard Of Honor

In addition to William Regal being announced for ROH Supercard Of Honor, Tony Khan revealed on Twitter that Chavo Guerrero Jr. will also be there, managing Bandido. He tweeted: “ROH Wo[...] Apr 01 - In addition to William Regal being announced for ROH Supercard Of Honor, Tony Khan revealed on Twitter that Chavo Guerrero Jr. will also be there, managing Bandido. He tweeted: “ROH Wo[...]

The Undertaker On His Characters Uniqueness, How Paul Bearer Helped, More

The Undertaker will be inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame tonight, and in an interview with TODAY, he discussed what made his character unique and how Paul Bearer helped the presentation. On dif[...] Apr 01 - The Undertaker will be inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame tonight, and in an interview with TODAY, he discussed what made his character unique and how Paul Bearer helped the presentation. On dif[...]

📺 WATCH: Pat McAfee Reveals Video Of Vince McMahon Squatting 1000-Pound

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon has always been a keen gym-goer, getting up in the early hours of the morning to keep in shape. Pat McAfee mentioned on today’s episode of his radio show that[...] Apr 01 - WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon has always been a keen gym-goer, getting up in the early hours of the morning to keep in shape. Pat McAfee mentioned on today’s episode of his radio show that[...]