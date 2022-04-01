ROH: Supercard of Honor Results (April 1st 2022)

Ring of Honor made their return to action for the first time since Sinclair put the company on hiatus after Final Battle in December. Since then, the company has been bought by AEW President Tony Khan and many were excited to see what he would do with the company. On commentary were the familiar voices of Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman and the set was very familiar to traditional ROH. Meanwhile, the show used camera operators, referees and even medical staff from AEW as well as certain people getting brand new theme music from AEW’s resident banger writer Mikey Rukus. But what happened in the ring? Here are the results.

- ZERO HOUR PRE SHOW -

Colt Cabana defeated Blake Christian via Pinfall

A fun little opener and nice to see ROH alumni right out of the gate. Colt wins with the Chicago Skyline.

A.Q.A defeated Miranda Alize via Pinfall

Another very fun match. AQA shows a lot of promise but also, is very green. One to watch how she progresses. If she can follow the road taken by the likes of Tay Conti and Jade Cargill in AEW, she could be a real star. A.Q.A wins with the Shooting Star Press

Gates of Agony (Kaun & Toa Liona) w/ Tully Blanchard defeated The Shinobi Shadow Squad (Eli Isom & Cheeseburger) via Pinfall

Tully appears to announce the first members of Tully Blanchard Enterprises, Kaun & Toa Liona. They enter and are dubbed Gates of Agony by the former Horseman. They show The Shinobi Shadow Squad through those gates as they get the win and look super impressive.

Dalton Castle w/ The “Baby Chickens” defeated Joe Hendry via Pinfall

Dalton Castle is an absolute vibe of a human being. He comes out with 4 scantily clad men in masks dubbed the baby chickens who react like the Wii bowling crowd any time Dalton lands a move. It’s entertaining as hell and the match is pretty good too. Castle gets the win over Joe Hendry, who puts up a good fight, with the Bangarang.

- MAIN CARD -

Swerve Strickland defeated Alex Zayne via Pinfall

One hell of a good match to start off the main card with both men looking excellent on offence and whilst selling. In the end though, Swerve has too much for Zayne and puts him away with a JML driver after Alex had kicked out of everything else Strickland threw at him.

Brian Cage w/ Tully Blanchard defeated Ninja Mack via Pinfall

Tully Blanchard Enterprises announces its star signing as Brian Cage and he absolutely destroys poor Ninja Mack before Tully stands tall with The Machine, Kaun and Toa. Cage wins with the Drillclaw.

Jay Lethal defeated Lee Moriarty w/ Matt Sydal via Pinfall

This match was a blow away success from bell to bell. Lethal and Moriarty put on one hell of a back-and-forth battle with both men looking absolutely incredible before Jay Lethal, carrying on his story from AEW, lost his cool and hit Moriarty with the low blow before getting the win with the Lethal Injection. He looks disappointed in himself but compounds the turn by attacking Matt Sydal who is on crutches after the match. Sonjay Dutt, who was seen watching ringside, has to come to the ring to talk Lethal down.

Mercedes Martinez defeated Willow Nightingale via Submission to become Interim ROH Women’s World Champion

This was a low-key success. The hot crowd died early for this match but by the end they were as into it as they had been anything else on the card so far. In the ring, Willow showed out and looked terrific as she kicked out of everything Mercedes threw at her. However, you can’t kick out of a Sleeper and Martinez gets the win. Full steam ahead to Mercedes Martinez vs Deonna Purrazzo.

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) defeated The Briscoe Brothers (Jay & Mark Briscoe) via Pinfall to become NEW ROH Tag Team Champions

Match of the night. Match of the weekend. Match of the year. We’ll have to wait on those last two but the first one was undeniable when the crowd erupted before these teams even touched. This was the main event, no matter what followed it and all four men put on a tag team wrestling clinic. I can’t do this match justice. If you like wrestling, you MUST seek out this match and watch it. You will be far from disappointed. FTR win with the Big Rig.

They shake hands and hug with the Briscoes post-match but once they leave, The Young Bucks roll into the ring and hit The Briscoes with Superkicks. FTR come back to make the save and a back and forth on the mic ensues leading to a Title Match on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday between FTR and the Bucks. LFG.

Minoru Suzuki defeated Rhett Titus via Pinfall to become NEW ROH World Television Champion

Wow. Rhett Titus thinks it’s a good idea to slap Minoru Suzuki in the face. Suzuki proceed to show him that’s a dumb fucking idea and finishes him off with the Gotch Style Piledriver to take the ROH World Television Champion. This was swift and brutal.

Wheeler Yuta defeated Josh Woods via Pinfall to become NEW ROH Pure Champion

Considering I wouldn’t consider myself a pure wrestling aficionado, this was a fun watch. I think the story that Wheeler has been telling on AEW made this more enjoyable as, after being on the back foot for about 70% of the match, Yuta locked Woods up with his Seatbelt pin and gets the win. Will Lord Regal let him join the Blackpool Combat Club now he’s a champ?

Jonathan Gresham defeated Bandido w/ Chavo Guerrero to become UNDISPUTED ROH World Champion

I know I already gave away my match of the night, but if you want to tell me you preferred this match, I won’t argue with you. Gresham and Bandido put on one hell of a match that started slow and built and built and built until the ending which was back and forth and back and forth. Chavo Guerrero attacks Gresham to infuriate his own client who had asked him not to cheat. Bandido asks the ref to send him to the back and he does but the time this takes allows Gresham to recover and, in the end, Gresham wins with a cradle that Bandido escapes from at 3.01. Great finish.

After the match, Gresham gets on the mic and is interrupted by Jay Lethal who demands a match. Gresham says after he cheated, he doesn’t deserve one and Lethal gets mad. Sonjay Dutt appears once again to try and calm Jay down but he eventually attacks Gresham himself and they beat him down two on one. Lee Moriarty tries to make the save but can’t so SAMOA FUCKING JOE makes his long-awaited return to wrestling to save Gresham and chokes out Sonjay for good measure. What a way to end.