FTR Win ROH World Tag Team Championships At Supercard of Honor

FTR are your new ROH World Tag Team Champions.

The AEW duo defeated The Briscoes at Supercard of Honor tonight.

Courtesy of F4WOnline.com here is what went down:

Oh my goodness, this match was fantastic. What a great tag team match, with the Briscoes and FTR easily stealing the show. This was everyone wanted to see, and it did not disappoint. Go out of your way to watch this match.

The crowd was going insane before the match started, popping huge for both teams. This turned to boos for FTR when they refused the Code of Honor. FTR had their logo stylized like the old ROH logo on their tights.

Mark Briscoe started the match with Cash Wheeler, and the pitch in the arena got even louder with the crowd chanting and cheering both teams wildly. Harwood hopped off the apron to high five fans as Wheeler and Mark Briscoe locked up to a huge pop. They clearly see this as a dream match based on how crazy they are going.

The fans cheered the exchanges here and then chanted a very vulgar chant about WrestleMania. Mark Briscoe hit a throat thrust and locked Wheeler up with a headlock. The fans chanted “Tag Team Wrestling.” Harwood and Jay Briscoe came in and they didn’t’ have to do anything to have the fans going nuts again.

Harwood spit into the face of Jay, and the crowd erupted into boos for FTR. Jay Briscoe hit two shoulder tackles, but Harwood hit a hard forearm that dropped Briscoe. Harwood hit a chop but ate a rana and a kick before Briscoe sent Harwood to the floor. Dax Harwood tried to throw a chair into the ring, but the referee caught it effortlessly which popped the crowd.

Harwood and Wheeler were able to isolate Jay Briscoe after considerable effort and work him over a bit, but Jay Briscoe is never down for long, hitting a big back elbow on Wheeler and tagging out to Mark. Mark Briscoe killed Wheeler with several chops in the corner before hitting a vertical brainbuster for a 2-count.

Wheeler hit a European uppercut on Mark and was able to drag him back to his corner as Harwood hit some hard strikes in the corner. Harwood and Mark Briscoe exchanged some chops, with Briscoe getting the best of it, but Harwood closed his fist and punched him right in the face. Jay and Mark again picked up the pace, hitting a running kick on Wheeler after he tagged in.

I noted this in my recap of the Crockett Cup, but the Briscoes maintain such a crazy pace in their matches that can only really be matched by the Young Bucks. The action spilled to the outside with Wheeler slingshoting Jay Briscoe into the timekeeper’s table, flipping the entire table over, and Jay came up bleeding.

Harwood went right after Briscoe’s bleeding head, punching to open the cut more. Jay Briscoe shoved Harwood off the top rope, but as he went for a dive off the ropes, Harwood recovered and cutting him off on the top rope before hitting a superplex off the top rope. Wheeler tagged in and continued to beat on Jay Briscoe. Harwood flipped Briscoe off and Wheeler hit him with a back suplex.

Mark Briscoe came in and ran wild, hitting suplexes on Harwood and sending Wheeler to the floor. Mark hit an Iconoclasm for a 2-count. Harwood staggered Mark Briscoe with a right hand, but Mark sent him into the ring post and then hit Redneck Boogie on Wheeler for a 2-count. FTR hit a combo powerbomb and splash for a 2-count. Harwood was busted open at some point, but I’m not sure when.

The Briscoes hit the Big Rig on Harwood for a 2-count. Wheeler hit a tornado DDT on Mark Briscoe on the floor, but Jay Briscoe came in and hit a Death Valley Driver on Wheeler on the floor. Harwood and Jay Briscoe fought over a suplex on the apron ending with Jay Briscoe hitting a vertical suplex to the floor on Dax Harwood. That was brutal.

Mark and Jay Briscoe were both bleeding now, and all four men came to the middle of the ring and started exchanging forearms. Mark Briscoe dumped Wheeler to the floor and then hit a corkscrew senton to Wheeler on the floor. Harwood and Jay Briscoe were left facing off, both covered in blood, exchanging forearms.

Jay Briscoe hit a neckbreaker on Harwood and Mark Briscoe hit a Froggy Bow for a 2-count. The Briscoes called for the Doomsday Device, but Harwood fought out and they dumped Jay Briscoe to the floor before hitting the Big Rig on Mark Briscoe for the pinfall! FTR and the Briscoes shook hands after the match as the fans chanted ROH.

As FTR went to the back the fans chanted “Thank you, Briscoes!” and the Young Bucks ran in and attacked the Briscoes to a massive reaction from the crowd. FTR ran back to the ring to make the save, and they chased them away. Dax Harwood grabbed a mic and challenged The Young Bucks to a match right there and then.

The Young Bucks then refused the match, with Matt Jackson saying that the ROH fans could watch them on Wednesday night, and not here tonight, because they left ROH and then bought it. FTR shook their head and then promised to fight and beat them on Wednesday.