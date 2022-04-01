Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Ricochet beats the odds yet again. @KingRicochet | #SmackDown

Ricochet took advantage of the station and toward the end of the match delivered a 630 on Angel and the Recoil on Humberto, picking up the 1...2...3 to retain.

The match broke down as Los Lotharios didn't appear to be on the same page and at one point couldn't decide who would pin Ricochet.

On tonight's WWE WrestleMania SmackDown, Ricochet defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Los Lotharios, Humberto, and Angel.

FTR Win ROH World Tag Team Championships At Supercard of Honor

FTR are your new ROH World Tag Team Champions. The AEW duo defeated The Briscoes at Supercard of Honor tonight. Courtesy of F4WOnline.com here is wh[...] Apr 01 - FTR are your new ROH World Tag Team Champions. The AEW duo defeated The Briscoes at Supercard of Honor tonight. Courtesy of F4WOnline.com here is wh[...]

WWE WrestleMania SmackDown Results - April, 1, 2022

WrestleMania SmackDown Live Results (April 1, 2022): American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJA[...] Apr 01 - WrestleMania SmackDown Live Results (April 1, 2022): American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJA[...]

Vince McMahon Appears On WWE WrestleMania SmackDown

Vince McMahon was back on WWE television tonight on the WrestleMania SmackDown on FOX. During Shinsuke Nakamura’s entrance, Pat McAfee did his [...] Apr 01 - Vince McMahon was back on WWE television tonight on the WrestleMania SmackDown on FOX. During Shinsuke Nakamura’s entrance, Pat McAfee did his [...]

Ricochet Successfully Defended WWE Intercontinental Title On WrestleMania SmackDown

On tonight's WWE WrestleMania SmackDown, Ricochet defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Los Lotharios, Humberto, and Angel. The matc[...] Apr 01 - On tonight's WWE WrestleMania SmackDown, Ricochet defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Los Lotharios, Humberto, and Angel. The matc[...]

Brian Cage Revealed As Tully Blanchard's New Client At ROH Supercard of Honor

During tonight's ROH Supercard of Honor, Tully Blanchard revealed that his new client for his Tully Blanchard Enterprises is AEW star Brian Cage. Bla[...] Apr 01 - During tonight's ROH Supercard of Honor, Tully Blanchard revealed that his new client for his Tully Blanchard Enterprises is AEW star Brian Cage. Bla[...]

Madcap Moss Wins 2022 Andre The Giant Battle Royal On WWE WrestleMania SmackDown

The 2022 Andre The Giant Battle Royal opened Friday's WrestleMania SmackDown on FOX. Featured in the match were, Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Erik,[...] Apr 01 - The 2022 Andre The Giant Battle Royal opened Friday's WrestleMania SmackDown on FOX. Featured in the match were, Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Erik,[...]

Absent AEW Star Backstage At ROH Supercard Of Honor

Tonight ROH returns with Supercard Of Honor, and a number of big names are set to appear including William Regan and Chavo Guerrero Jr. Fightful Sele[...] Apr 01 - Tonight ROH returns with Supercard Of Honor, and a number of big names are set to appear including William Regan and Chavo Guerrero Jr. Fightful Sele[...]

Bret Hart Says Goldberg Shouldn’t Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has very little respect for Goldberg and never misses the opperutnity to take a shot at home, and during a Highspots virtu[...] Apr 01 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has very little respect for Goldberg and never misses the opperutnity to take a shot at home, and during a Highspots virtu[...]

AJ Styles Comments On Rumors Of Cody Rhodes Returning To WWE

Cody Rhodes is WWE bound for WrestleMania 38 this weekend, or at least that is the speculation from a number of top sources. During an interview with[...] Apr 01 - Cody Rhodes is WWE bound for WrestleMania 38 this weekend, or at least that is the speculation from a number of top sources. During an interview with[...]

Ace Austin Signs Multi-Year Deal With IMPACT Wrestling

Ace Austin recently took part in an interview with Sportskeeda during which he announced he’s signed a multi-year deal with IMPACT Wrestling. [...] Apr 01 - Ace Austin recently took part in an interview with Sportskeeda during which he announced he’s signed a multi-year deal with IMPACT Wrestling. [...]

WWE Has Big Plans For Edge Following WrestleMania 38

WWE Hall of Famer Edge could be about to become the leader of a major new faction. Frightful Select is reporting that there has been a big creative p[...] Apr 01 - WWE Hall of Famer Edge could be about to become the leader of a major new faction. Frightful Select is reporting that there has been a big creative p[...]

Chavo Guerrero Jr. Appearing At Tonight’s ROH Supercard Of Honor

In addition to William Regal being announced for ROH Supercard Of Honor, Tony Khan revealed on Twitter that Chavo Guerrero Jr. will also be there, man[...] Apr 01 - In addition to William Regal being announced for ROH Supercard Of Honor, Tony Khan revealed on Twitter that Chavo Guerrero Jr. will also be there, man[...]

The Undertaker On His Characters Uniqueness, How Paul Bearer Helped, More

The Undertaker will be inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame tonight, and in an interview with TODAY, he discussed what made his character unique an[...] Apr 01 - The Undertaker will be inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame tonight, and in an interview with TODAY, he discussed what made his character unique an[...]

📺 WATCH: Pat McAfee Reveals Video Of Vince McMahon Squatting 1000-Pound

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon has always been a keen gym-goer, getting up in the early hours of the morning to keep in shape. Pat McAfee mention[...] Apr 01 - WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon has always been a keen gym-goer, getting up in the early hours of the morning to keep in shape. Pat McAfee mention[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Partnership With North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance

IMPACT Wrestling has announced a partnership with the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance (NAGAAA) Full announcement below: IMPACT Wr[...] Apr 01 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced a partnership with the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance (NAGAAA) Full announcement below: IMPACT Wr[...]

Becky Lynch Failed Gym Class When She Was 15, Explains Why

Becky Lynch recently appeared on The Rich Eisen Show, where she spoke about having failed gym class when she was 15 years old. "Honest to God, I do[...] Apr 01 - Becky Lynch recently appeared on The Rich Eisen Show, where she spoke about having failed gym class when she was 15 years old. "Honest to God, I do[...]

Windham (Bray Wyatt) WrestleCon Q&A Transcript

During his appearance at WrestleCon, Windham (formerly known as Bray Wyatt) took some time to talk with Cageside Seats and answer some questions. Q[...] Apr 01 - During his appearance at WrestleCon, Windham (formerly known as Bray Wyatt) took some time to talk with Cageside Seats and answer some questions. Q[...]

WWE Hall Of Fame Has A New Start Time Tonight

Tonight's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will now go head-to-head with AEW Rampage. WWE had originally advertised the show for a 10:30 PM EST start time o[...] Apr 01 - Tonight's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will now go head-to-head with AEW Rampage. WWE had originally advertised the show for a 10:30 PM EST start time o[...]

William Regal To Appear ROH Supercard Of Honor

Tony Khan has announced that ‘Lord’ William Regal will be at tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor event. Khan revealed the news on Bust[...] Apr 01 - Tony Khan has announced that ‘Lord’ William Regal will be at tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor event. Khan revealed the news on Bust[...]

Randy Orton On Why He Teased Jumping Ship To AEW

WWE veteran Randy Orton not long ago teased jumping ship to AEW when his WWE contract is up and while many were surprised by this given his status and[...] Apr 01 - WWE veteran Randy Orton not long ago teased jumping ship to AEW when his WWE contract is up and while many were surprised by this given his status and[...]

Becky Lynch Reveals She and Charlotte Flair Still Do Not Talk

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani on BT Sport’s YouTube channel ahead of this week's WrestleM[...] Apr 01 - WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani on BT Sport’s YouTube channel ahead of this week's WrestleM[...]

SPOILERS For Tonight's AEW Rampage On TNT

AEW recently held TV Tapings for tonight's AEW Rampage at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbus, South Carolina following this past Wednesday night's ep[...] Apr 01 - AEW recently held TV Tapings for tonight's AEW Rampage at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbus, South Carolina following this past Wednesday night's ep[...]

📸 PHOTOS: The Undertaker Statue Unveiled At WrestleMania Superstore Axxess

WWE has revealed their Undertaker statue at WrestleMania 38 Superstore Axxess on Thursday night. The Undertaker was in attendance with his wife[...] Apr 01 - WWE has revealed their Undertaker statue at WrestleMania 38 Superstore Axxess on Thursday night. The Undertaker was in attendance with his wife[...]