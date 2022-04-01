Brian Cage Revealed As Tully Blanchard's New Client At ROH Supercard of Honor

During tonight's ROH Supercard of Honor, Tully Blanchard revealed that his new client for his Tully Blanchard Enterprises is AEW star Brian Cage.

Blanchard also announced that Gates of Agony (Kaun and Toa Liona) will be in his stable.

This is an interesting move for Cage as he has been off AEW television since last year. It looks as if for now he will be featured on ROH, although he could still appear on AEW programming.