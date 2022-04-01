Absent AEW Star Backstage At ROH Supercard Of Honor

Tonight ROH returns with Supercard Of Honor, and a number of big names are set to appear including William Regan and Chavo Guerrero Jr.

Fightful Select is reporting that AEW star Brian Cage is backstage at the show but there is no indication if he will be used on the show.

Cage recently had his AEW contract extended after being absent from AEW television since late 2021.

The card for Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor XV is as follows:

Ninja Mack vs. Tully Blanchard's New Client

Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty

Alex Zayne vs. SW3VE

ROH Women’s Interim Championship Match: Willow vs. Mercedes Martinez

ROH World Television Championship Match: Rhett Titus (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

ROH Pure Championship: Josh Woods (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

ROH Tag Team Title Match: The Briscoes (c) vs. FTR

ROH World Title Unification Match: Bandido vs. Jonathan Gresham