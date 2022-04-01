Bret Hart Says Goldberg Shouldn’t Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has very little respect for Goldberg and never misses the opperutnity to take a shot at home, and during a Highspots virtual signing he said Barry Horowitz should be in the WWE Hall of Fame and Goldberg shouldn’t be.

“Personally, I think Barry Horowitz should be in the Hall of Fame where as Bill Goldberg shouldn’t be. Barry Horowitz was a really good wrestler. Never hurt anybody, ever, was always a pro in there every night. That’s a guy that should be in the Hall of Fame. Bill Goldberg hurt every body he worked with. What’s he in there for? I don’t understand it. Barry was a really good wrestler, he really was, especially for beginners and stuff. He was a guy that could go in there and get you through a match.”

