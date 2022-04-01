WWE Has Big Plans For Edge Following WrestleMania 38

WWE Hall of Famer Edge could be about to become the leader of a major new faction.

Frightful Select is reporting that there has been a big creative pitch for Edge to lead a set of Superstars with former WWE United States Champion Damian Priest discussed to be involved with the group. The report notes that the groups debut could be imminent.

The original plan for WrestleMania was for Priest to up against Finn Balor in a United States Championship match, but both are now involved in tonight's WrestleMania Smackdown Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

We'll keep you updated.