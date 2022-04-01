📺 WATCH: Pat McAfee Reveals Video Of Vince McMahon Squatting 1000-Pound

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon has always been a keen gym-goer, getting up in the early hours of the morning to keep in shape.

Pat McAfee mentioned on today’s episode of his radio show that McMahon sent him a text message with a video of him doing a 1000-lb squat!

McMahon told McAfee that his WrestleMania opponent Austin Theory, was just at the gym completing the same workout. There is speculation McMahon will involve himself in their match.