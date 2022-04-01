WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
📺 WATCH: Pat McAfee Reveals Video Of Vince McMahon Squatting 1000-Pound
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 01, 2022
WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon has always been a keen gym-goer, getting up in the early hours of the morning to keep in shape.
Pat McAfee mentioned on today’s episode of his radio show that McMahon sent him a text message with a video of him doing a 1000-lb squat!
McMahon told McAfee that his WrestleMania opponent Austin Theory, was just at the gym completing the same workout. There is speculation McMahon will involve himself in their match.
