IMPACT Wrestling Announces Partnership With North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance

IMPACT Wrestling has announced a partnership with the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance (NAGAAA)

Full announcement below:

IMPACT Wrestling announced today a new partnership with the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance (NAGAAA) that will put IMPACT in line with major professional sports leagues, teams and other major worldwide brands that also partner with NAGAAA.

Formed in 1977, NAGAAA is a 501c(3) sports organization primarily for the LGBT community, driven to provide safe softball environments across North America. NAGAAA runs the annual Gay Softball World Series, which annually attracts 200+ teams from across North America and is the largest annual LGBT single-sport, week-long athletic competition globally. Teams from the 47 member cities of NAGAAA participate annually.

IMPACT has welcomed members of NAGAAA teams to its wrestling shows this year. In February, members of the Derby City Pride League in Louisville and members of the New Orleans Softball League attended IMPACT shows. In March, members of the City of Brotherly Love Softball League attended IMPACT shows in Philadelphia.

Members of the Pegasus Slowpitch Softball Association from Dallas/Fort Worth will attend both IMPACT shows – Multiverse of Matches and IPWF – on Friday, April 1st at the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, held in conjunction with the biggest weekend of the year in pro wrestling.

“IMPACT Wrestling is proud to partner with NAGAAA,” said IMPACT Executive Vice-President Scott D’Amore. “An intricate part of IMPACT Wrestling’s core values is to ensure diversity and inclusion, both in front of and behind the camera to accurately represent the cultural mosaic of our fan base. We are excited to have NAGAAA as a partner as we continue to grow our community outreach in cities across North America.”

The 2022 Gay Softball World Series, run by NAGAAA, will be held this summer in Dallas. D’Amore confirmed that an IMPACT superstar would attend the event – and the wrestler will participate in opening ceremonies, NAGAAA executives confirmed.

“NAGAAA is excited to partner with IMPACT Wrestling. NAGAAA has over 17,000 sports and entertainment fans ready to embrace IMPACT Wrestling. Our players across the country look forward to attending IMPACT events in the coming months,” said NAGAAA representative Sam Lehman.

Founded in 2002, IMPACT is celebrating its 20th anniversary this summer, specifically at its SLAMMIVERSARY pay-per-view event in June – and members of that city’s NAGAAA affiliate will be in attendance. IMPACT Wrestling airs every Thursday night on AXS TV, starting at 8 p.m. ET. The IMPACT roster features Moose (a former NFL player), Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Matt Cardona, Trey Miguel, plus the Knockouts Division featuring such stars as Tasha Steelz, Mickie James, Deonna Purrazzo, Madison Rayne, and Rosemary, among others.

IMPACT Wrestling has been a strong supporter of the LGBT community. IMPACT promoted a multi-day Coming-Out Tour in Chicago for wrestler Kiera Hogan after she announced on social media that she was in a same-sex relationship. IMPACT recently had openly gay Las Vegas-based wrestler Jai Vidal wrestle and appear multiple times on the company’s weekly TV show.

Further announcements regarding the IMPACT Wrestling and NAGAAA partnership will be announced soon.