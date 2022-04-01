Becky Lynch Failed Gym Class When She Was 15, Explains Why

"Honest to God, I don't think it was that hard, I think it was just because I refused to do anything. I thought I looked stupid running. I still look stupid running, but at least I do it now. At the time, whenever I was asked to do anything, I would just stand there. Do you remember that cartoon, Daria? She would play whatever, soccer or something, and she'd just stand there and put her hand out. I feel like I've got a visual image of me being exactly like Daria was in gym class. That was my failing grade. English and History I was okay at, but P.E., awful."

Becky Lynch recently appeared on The Rich Eisen Show, where she spoke about having failed gym class when she was 15 years old.

The Undertaker On His Characters Uniqueness, How Paul Bearer Helped, More

The Undertaker will be inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame tonight, and in an interview with TODAY, he discussed what made his character unique and how Paul Bearer helped the presentation. On dif[...] Apr 01 - The Undertaker will be inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame tonight, and in an interview with TODAY, he discussed what made his character unique and how Paul Bearer helped the presentation. On dif[...]

📺 WATCH: Pat McAfee Reveals Video Of Vince McMahon Squatting 1000-Pound

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon has always been a keen gym-goer, getting up in the early hours of the morning to keep in shape. Pat McAfee mentioned on today’s episode of his radio show that[...] Apr 01 - WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon has always been a keen gym-goer, getting up in the early hours of the morning to keep in shape. Pat McAfee mentioned on today’s episode of his radio show that[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Partnership With North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance

IMPACT Wrestling has announced a partnership with the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance (NAGAAA) Full announcement below: IMPACT Wrestling announced today a new partnership with the[...] Apr 01 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced a partnership with the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance (NAGAAA) Full announcement below: IMPACT Wrestling announced today a new partnership with the[...]

Windham (Bray Wyatt) WrestleCon Q&A Transcript

During his appearance at WrestleCon, Windham (formerly known as Bray Wyatt) took some time to talk with Cageside Seats and answer some questions. Q: How’s your health seriously? A: I have ne[...] Apr 01 - During his appearance at WrestleCon, Windham (formerly known as Bray Wyatt) took some time to talk with Cageside Seats and answer some questions. Q: How’s your health seriously? A: I have ne[...]

WWE Hall Of Fame Has A New Start Time Tonight

Tonight's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will now go head-to-head with AEW Rampage. WWE had originally advertised the show for a 10:30 PM EST start time on Peacock, but it has now been brought forward to [...] Apr 01 - Tonight's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will now go head-to-head with AEW Rampage. WWE had originally advertised the show for a 10:30 PM EST start time on Peacock, but it has now been brought forward to [...]

William Regal To Appear ROH Supercard Of Honor

Tony Khan has announced that ‘Lord’ William Regal will be at tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor event. Khan revealed the news on Busted Open Radio, and noted he will keep an eye on Wh[...] Apr 01 - Tony Khan has announced that ‘Lord’ William Regal will be at tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor event. Khan revealed the news on Busted Open Radio, and noted he will keep an eye on Wh[...]

Randy Orton On Why He Teased Jumping Ship To AEW

WWE veteran Randy Orton not long ago teased jumping ship to AEW when his WWE contract is up and while many were surprised by this given his status and longevity in WWE he did this for a very good reas[...] Apr 01 - WWE veteran Randy Orton not long ago teased jumping ship to AEW when his WWE contract is up and while many were surprised by this given his status and longevity in WWE he did this for a very good reas[...]

Becky Lynch Reveals She and Charlotte Flair Still Do Not Talk

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani on BT Sport’s YouTube channel ahead of this week's WrestleMania 38. On if too much behind the scenes s[...] Apr 01 - WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani on BT Sport’s YouTube channel ahead of this week's WrestleMania 38. On if too much behind the scenes s[...]

SPOILERS For Tonight's AEW Rampage On TNT

AEW recently held TV Tapings for tonight's AEW Rampage at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbus, South Carolina following this past Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite. Below are the full spoiler[...] Apr 01 - AEW recently held TV Tapings for tonight's AEW Rampage at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbus, South Carolina following this past Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite. Below are the full spoiler[...]

📸 PHOTOS: The Undertaker Statue Unveiled At WrestleMania Superstore Axxess

WWE has revealed their Undertaker statue at WrestleMania 38 Superstore Axxess on Thursday night. The Undertaker was in attendance with his wife and daughter, and several WWE legends such as Tri[...] Apr 01 - WWE has revealed their Undertaker statue at WrestleMania 38 Superstore Axxess on Thursday night. The Undertaker was in attendance with his wife and daughter, and several WWE legends such as Tri[...]

WWE Releases New Title Belt For Randy Orton

WWE has released a new Signature Series Championship Replica Championship belt for Randy Orton. The official WWE Shop is listing the title for the usual $499.99 price in honor of Orton’s 20[...] Apr 01 - WWE has released a new Signature Series Championship Replica Championship belt for Randy Orton. The official WWE Shop is listing the title for the usual $499.99 price in honor of Orton’s 20[...]

New Segment Announced For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced a new segment for tonight's episode on FOX. The company announced on Thursday that Happy Corbin will host an episode of Happy Time with the special guest being Drew McIntyre’s[...] Apr 01 - WWE has announced a new segment for tonight's episode on FOX. The company announced on Thursday that Happy Corbin will host an episode of Happy Time with the special guest being Drew McIntyre’s[...]

Brock Lesnar Scheduled For More Events After WrestleMania

Brock Lesnar is set to be sticking around WWE after WrestleMania 38 this weekend. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Lesnar is currently booked for two of the next three WWE premium live [...] Apr 01 - Brock Lesnar is set to be sticking around WWE after WrestleMania 38 this weekend. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Lesnar is currently booked for two of the next three WWE premium live [...]

Location WWE Day 1 2023 Premium Live Event Revealed

In January, WWE held its very first "Day 1" premium live event and it was reported at the time the company hoped to make the event an annual tradition to kick off a new year. In the latest edition of[...] Apr 01 - In January, WWE held its very first "Day 1" premium live event and it was reported at the time the company hoped to make the event an annual tradition to kick off a new year. In the latest edition of[...]

Sean Waltman Reveals He Is Set To Undergo Surgery Soon

WWE Hall Of Famer Sean Waltman (X-Pac) has revealed he will be undergoing surgery following a torn bicep during his ring return at GCW’s Welcome To Heartbreak event back in February. During tha[...] Apr 01 - WWE Hall Of Famer Sean Waltman (X-Pac) has revealed he will be undergoing surgery following a torn bicep during his ring return at GCW’s Welcome To Heartbreak event back in February. During tha[...]

Seth Rollins' WrestleMania Opponent IS NOT Cody Rhodes, Find Out Who!?

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins will battle a mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38 this weekend, and the opponent has widely been rumored to be Cody Rhodes. A number of sources are today ho[...] Apr 01 - Seth 'Freakin' Rollins will battle a mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38 this weekend, and the opponent has widely been rumored to be Cody Rhodes. A number of sources are today ho[...]

Triple H Makes Surprise Appearance During WWE Talent Meeting

WWE COO Triple H made a surprise appearance during a recent talent meeting. Fightful Select is reporting that the head of WWE Talent Relations John Laurinaitis opened the meeting by saying he had a g[...] Apr 01 - WWE COO Triple H made a surprise appearance during a recent talent meeting. Fightful Select is reporting that the head of WWE Talent Relations John Laurinaitis opened the meeting by saying he had a g[...]

Bray Wyatt Has Arrived In Dallas, Talks About His Health, Wrestling Again, More

Former WWE star Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) has arrived in Dallas for WrestleMania 38 weekend. For those wondering what Rotunda is doing in Dallas, he is booked for WrestleCon, and there is a lot of[...] Apr 01 - Former WWE star Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) has arrived in Dallas for WrestleMania 38 weekend. For those wondering what Rotunda is doing in Dallas, he is booked for WrestleCon, and there is a lot of[...]

📺 WATCH: WWE Officially Unveils WrestleMania 38 Set

WWE has officially unveiled the WrestleMania 38 set. The reveal was done by Dude Perfect, along with commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. Before the set reveal, Ty from Dude Perfect threw a foot[...] Apr 01 - WWE has officially unveiled the WrestleMania 38 set. The reveal was done by Dude Perfect, along with commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. Before the set reveal, Ty from Dude Perfect threw a foot[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Results (3/31/2022)

IMPACT Wrestling popped back up on AXS TV for another episode of their weekly television. The results are as follows: Black Taurus w/ Rosemary def IMPACT World Tag Team Champion Deaner w/ Violent [...] Apr 01 - IMPACT Wrestling popped back up on AXS TV for another episode of their weekly television. The results are as follows: Black Taurus w/ Rosemary def IMPACT World Tag Team Champion Deaner w/ Violent [...]

Ric Flair Says He Is "Sick" Over Triple H’s Retirement Announcement

WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was asked about Triple H's recent retirement announcement during 105.3 The Fan in Dallas ahead of this weekend’s WrestleMania 38. Flair had hoped Triple H could have [...] Mar 31 - WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was asked about Triple H's recent retirement announcement during 105.3 The Fan in Dallas ahead of this weekend’s WrestleMania 38. Flair had hoped Triple H could have [...]

Randy Orton Says Triple H's Retirement Announcement Was "Emotional" For Him

WWE superstar Randy Orton recently appeared on Pat McAfee Show, where he discussed his thoughts on Triple H’s recent retirement from the ring announcement and how he had a huge impact on his car[...] Mar 31 - WWE superstar Randy Orton recently appeared on Pat McAfee Show, where he discussed his thoughts on Triple H’s recent retirement from the ring announcement and how he had a huge impact on his car[...]

AEW Dynamite For March 30 Drops Below 1 million Views, Exclusive Sting Footage!

The viewership for the Match 30 episode of AEW Dynamite is in. The 2-hour TBS broadcast pulled in 979,000 viewers, which was down from the 1,046,000 viewers the show previously drew the week prior, a[...] Mar 31 - The viewership for the Match 30 episode of AEW Dynamite is in. The 2-hour TBS broadcast pulled in 979,000 viewers, which was down from the 1,046,000 viewers the show previously drew the week prior, a[...]