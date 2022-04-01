Randy Orton On Why He Teased Jumping Ship To AEW
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 01, 2022
WWE veteran Randy Orton not long ago teased jumping ship to AEW when his WWE contract is up and while many were surprised by this given his status and longevity in WWE he did this for a very good reason.
Orton recently
appeared on the Pat McAfee show, where he spoke about the teases, and the reason he did it was to get a better deal out of Vince McMahon on his new contract.
"I think he also sees that I’m a WWE guy, I started out a WWE guy, and I’m not going anywhere. Even a couple of years ago, there might have been some chatter and some talk, but, I wasn’t really the guy talking about really going anywhere else. That was just… the internet and everybody… and I just kinda sat back and was like, ‘Oh this is interesting, I never said that’. Here I am, my contract’s up in a couple of years, and I’ll sign another one. I love this place. I love getting to do s**t like this. WrestleMania, this is my 18th WrestleMania in a couple of days. Here’s to 10 more WrestleManias."
