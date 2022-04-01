Becky Lynch Reveals She and Charlotte Flair Still Do Not Talk

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
On if too much behind the scenes stuff gets told to viewers:
“Possibly, yes,” she said. “But then on the other side everybody wants to know. Everybody’s so interested on the other side of the curtain and so I suppose you have to feed that appetite. But then the thing is, people can feel like they know too much, and you can lose several things, whether it be mystique, and it’s also an understanding of how this business works. If you’re not in this business, if you’ve not been in it for years and been in that ring, you can have opinions, but you don’t understand the bigger picture of everything and what we’re doing and where we’re going. So oftentimes opinions when you don’t have the full outlook and the full scope of things can actually be detrimental because it can derail a story from where it was going because sometimes there can be knee jerk reactions.”
On her relationship with Charlotte Flair:
“We just pass each other in the hallway.”
Ariel asked if they say hello or ask how are you?’
Lynch said, ‘No.’
Ariel asked if they can be in the same spot?
“We have to do live events, often two days a week. So one has to be able to coexist. We haven’t had to work together.”
On how she thinks Ronda Rousey has done since she’s come back:
“In terms of juggling it all look, if anybody who’s able to go out there in front of people, and you’re able to perform in front of people, and you have a baby that’s possibly not sleeping, and you’re traveling and getting out in front of the curtain, you know, that’s juggling it all. Are you excelling at it? That’s a different story.”
On if Ronda has returned to the level that she was before:
“I don’t think she’s returned to that level. I think she may have needed a bit more time. Which again, if you have a child and you’re coming back after four months, that is an incredible task and incredible feat. But sometimes you need a bit more time, especially if you haven’t been doing this for years upon years upon years. I don’t know what her headspace is, but I imagine she’s not watching absolutely everything that is wrestling related on TV, that she’s not marinating about it every second of every day when she’s not with her baby, that she’s not talking to her husband on nearly every conversation about how do we make this industry better? How do we make ourselves better? How would this match be better? So I’m just saying, possibly a little bit more time would have been helpful for her. I think she loved it as a fan. I do think she loved it as a fan. So when she came in originally, maybe there was more of a love for it, because she came from that fan’s eyes. Maybe her priorities have shifted to where she knows her baby’s more important. Her baby is always going to be more important. Of course, it is. But maybe she has that love transferred there as opposed to marrying the two loves.”
Apr 01 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced a partnership with the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance (NAGAAA) Full announcement below: IMPACT Wrestling announced today a new partnership with the[...]
Apr 01
Windham (Bray Wyatt) WrestleCon Q&A Transcript During his appearance at WrestleCon, Windham (formerly known as Bray Wyatt) took some time to talk with Cageside Seats and answer some questions. Q: How’s your health seriously? A: I have ne[...]
Apr 01
WWE Hall Of Fame Has A New Start Time Tonight Tonight's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will now go head-to-head with AEW Rampage. WWE had originally advertised the show for a 10:30 PM EST start time on Peacock, but it has now been brought forward to [...]
Apr 01
William Regal To Appear ROH Supercard Of Honor Tony Khan has announced that ‘Lord’ William Regal will be at tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor event. Khan revealed the news on Busted Open Radio, and noted he will keep an eye on Wh[...]
Apr 01
Randy Orton On Why He Teased Jumping Ship To AEW WWE veteran Randy Orton not long ago teased jumping ship to AEW when his WWE contract is up and while many were surprised by this given his status and longevity in WWE he did this for a very good reas[...]
Apr 01
SPOILERS For Tonight's AEW Rampage On TNT AEW recently held TV Tapings for tonight's AEW Rampage at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbus, South Carolina following this past Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite. Below are the full spoiler[...]
Apr 01
WWE Releases New Title Belt For Randy Orton WWE has released a new Signature Series Championship Replica Championship belt for Randy Orton. The official WWE Shop is listing the title for the usual $499.99 price in honor of Orton’s 20[...]
Apr 01
New Segment Announced For Tonight's WWE SmackDown WWE has announced a new segment for tonight's episode on FOX. The company announced on Thursday that Happy Corbin will host an episode of Happy Time with the special guest being Drew McIntyre’s[...]
Apr 01
Location WWE Day 1 2023 Premium Live Event Revealed In January, WWE held its very first "Day 1" premium live event and it was reported at the time the company hoped to make the event an annual tradition to kick off a new year. In the latest edition of[...]
Apr 01
📺 WATCH: WWE Officially Unveils WrestleMania 38 Set WWE has officially unveiled the WrestleMania 38 set. The reveal was done by Dude Perfect, along with commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. Before the set reveal, Ty from Dude Perfect threw a foot[...]
Apr 01
IMPACT Wrestling Results (3/31/2022) IMPACT Wrestling popped back up on AXS TV for another episode of their weekly television. The results are as follows: Black Taurus w/ Rosemary def IMPACT World Tag Team Champion Deaner w/ Violent [...]
