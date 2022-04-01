Becky Lynch Reveals She and Charlotte Flair Still Do Not Talk

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was recently " target="_blank" rel="noopener">interviewed by Ariel Helwani on BT Sport’s YouTube channel ahead of this week's WrestleMania 38.

On if too much behind the scenes stuff gets told to viewers:

“Possibly, yes,” she said. “But then on the other side everybody wants to know. Everybody’s so interested on the other side of the curtain and so I suppose you have to feed that appetite. But then the thing is, people can feel like they know too much, and you can lose several things, whether it be mystique, and it’s also an understanding of how this business works. If you’re not in this business, if you’ve not been in it for years and been in that ring, you can have opinions, but you don’t understand the bigger picture of everything and what we’re doing and where we’re going. So oftentimes opinions when you don’t have the full outlook and the full scope of things can actually be detrimental because it can derail a story from where it was going because sometimes there can be knee jerk reactions.”

On her relationship with Charlotte Flair:

“We just pass each other in the hallway.” Ariel asked if they say hello or ask how are you?’ Lynch said, ‘No.’ Ariel asked if they can be in the same spot? “We have to do live events, often two days a week. So one has to be able to coexist. We haven’t had to work together.”

On how she thinks Ronda Rousey has done since she’s come back:

“In terms of juggling it all look, if anybody who’s able to go out there in front of people, and you’re able to perform in front of people, and you have a baby that’s possibly not sleeping, and you’re traveling and getting out in front of the curtain, you know, that’s juggling it all. Are you excelling at it? That’s a different story.”

On if Ronda has returned to the level that she was before: