📸 PHOTOS: The Undertaker Statue Unveiled At WrestleMania Superstore Axxess
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 01, 2022
WWE has revealed their Undertaker statue at WrestleMania 38 Superstore Axxess on Thursday night.
The Undertaker was in attendance with his wife and daughter, and several WWE legends such as Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kane, Rikishi, The Godfather, Mark Canterbury, and Dennis Knight.
Check out some photos below:
The Under will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame tonight!
