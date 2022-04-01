WWE Releases New Title Belt For Randy Orton

WWE has released a new Signature Series Championship Replica Championship belt for Randy Orton. The official WWE Shop is listing the title for the usual $499.99 price in honor of Orton’s 20 years in WWE.

Randy Orton was born a WWE Superstar. From the moment he was hatched, The Viper walked among the ring’s most revered figures, even calling one of them “dad.” His father is WWE Hall of Famer “Cowboy” Bob Orton, his uncle Barry “Barry O” Orton and his grandfather, the late “The Big O,” Bob Orton Sr., all among the most fierce and rugged grapplers of their generations. Just over two years into his arrival in WWE, Randy Orton became the youngest World Heavyweight Champion in WWE history under the tutelage of Triple H and Ric Flair in Evolution, and he never looked back. In the years since, he has become The Legend Killer, The Viper and WWE’s Apex Predator and backed up those monikers with a resumé consisting of two Royal Rumble Match victories and 14 WWE World Heavyweight Title wins. Commemorate 20 years of rKo with this Randy Orton Signature Series Championship Title. This unique title based on the WWE World Heavyweight Championship features 22 venom-green Swarovski Crystals and the straps have been custom-made to resemble snake scales: a detail that embodies The Viper. DETAILS Main Plate Material: Stainless Steel

Side Plate Material: Zinc Alloy

Strap Material: Polyurethane

Strap Dimensions: 60.1" x 13.4", 6mm

Largest Waist Size: 46"

Weight: 5.5

Snap Fasteners

Custom Strap

22 Fern Green Swarovski Crystals Plate Length and Width Main Plate: 12.6" x 11.25"

Side Plate: 5.75" x 4."

End Cap: 5.25" x 4.125 Plate Thickness Main Plate: 3mm

Side Plate: 3mm

End Cap: 9.5mm