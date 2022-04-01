Brock Lesnar Scheduled For More Events After WrestleMania

Lesnar is scheduled to go up against Roman Reigns in a championship unification match (Universal and WWE) at night two of WrestleMania this Sunday.

Those events are, WrestleMania Backlash on May 8 in Providence, RI and Money in the Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 2.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Lesnar is currently booked for two of the next three WWE premium live events after WrestleMania.

Brock Lesnar is set to be sticking around WWE after WrestleMania 38 this weekend.

