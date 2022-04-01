Location WWE Day 1 2023 Premium Live Event Revealed

In January, WWE held its very first "Day 1" premium live event and it was reported at the time the company hoped to make the event an annual tradition to kick off a new year.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that the second "Day 1" premium live event is again scheduled for January 1, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena, the same location as this year.

Meltzer revealed WWE is heading back to the same location as there are so many tourists visiting the city for New Year’s Eve and the company also had a strong ticket gate for the 2022 event.