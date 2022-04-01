Sean Waltman Reveals He Is Set To Undergo Surgery Soon

WWE Hall Of Famer Sean Waltman (X-Pac) has revealed he will be undergoing surgery following a torn bicep during his ring return at GCW’s Welcome To Heartbreak event back in February.

During that event, Waltman returned to the ring and teamed with Joey Janela and were victorious over Brian Myers and Matt Cardona.

Here is what Waltman said on Twitter:

“I tried to keep this on the down-low, but I tore my bicep in the tag match a month ago. I’m going to have surgery soon & then have a few more matches,” Waltman tweeted.

We wish Waltman all the best in his recovery and return to the ring.