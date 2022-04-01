Seth Rollins' WrestleMania Opponent IS NOT Cody Rhodes, Find Out Who!?

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins will battle a mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38 this weekend, and the opponent has widely been rumored to be Cody Rhodes.

A number of sources are today however reporting that WWE is set to shock and surprise fans with a different opponent for Rollins with The Undertaker actually set to make a shock return to the ring for a match, just 24 hours after his WWE Hall Of Fame induction which takes place tonight.

During an interview with WESH recently Taker was asked if he would consider doing one more match, and said "Do I have one more match in me? If I had to, I could probably squeeze one out."

Taker was reportedly convinced to return to the ring by Vince McMahon in the last few weeks and was also inspired by the fact that fellow Hall of Famer Steve Austin is also set to get physical at WrestleMania.

It remains unclear how physical 'The Deadman' will get but he is certainly lacing up his boots one more time.

In regards to Rhodes, he is still returning to WWE but the company has plans for his return to take place on Monday, which will be the biggest WWE RAW episode of the year. He is expected to feud with Rollins thereafter.

