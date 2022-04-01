Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

LIKE us on Facebook

It was reportedly an emotional meeting as Triple H discussed his health and WrestleMania before introducing WWE President Nick Khan as a friend of over ten years.

Triple H has not been seen by many of the talent since last August as he suffered a cardiac event in September 2021.

Fightful Select is reporting that the head of WWE Talent Relations John Laurinaitis opened the meeting by saying he had a guest for those in attendance, Triple H!

» More News From This Feed

Seth Rollins' WrestleMania Opponent IS NOT Cody Rhodes, Find Out Who!?

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins will battle a mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38 this weekend, and the opponent has widely been rumored to[...] Apr 01 - Seth 'Freakin' Rollins will battle a mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38 this weekend, and the opponent has widely been rumored to[...]

Triple H Makes Surprise Appearance During WWE Talent Meeting

WWE COO Triple H made a surprise appearance during a recent talent meeting. Fightful Select is reporting that the head of WWE Talent Relations John L[...] Apr 01 - WWE COO Triple H made a surprise appearance during a recent talent meeting. Fightful Select is reporting that the head of WWE Talent Relations John L[...]

Bray Wyatt Has Arrived In Dallas, Talks About His Health, Wrestling Again, More

Former WWE star Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) has arrived in Dallas for WrestleMania 38 weekend. For those wondering what Rotunda is doing in Dallas, [...] Apr 01 - Former WWE star Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) has arrived in Dallas for WrestleMania 38 weekend. For those wondering what Rotunda is doing in Dallas, [...]

📺 WATCH: WWE Officially Unveils WrestleMania 38 Set

WWE has officially unveiled the WrestleMania 38 set. The reveal was done by Dude Perfect, along with commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. Before[...] Apr 01 - WWE has officially unveiled the WrestleMania 38 set. The reveal was done by Dude Perfect, along with commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. Before[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Results (3/31/2022)

IMPACT Wrestling popped back up on AXS TV for another episode of their weekly television. The results are as follows: Black Taurus w/ Rosemary def[...] Apr 01 - IMPACT Wrestling popped back up on AXS TV for another episode of their weekly television. The results are as follows: Black Taurus w/ Rosemary def[...]

Ric Flair Says He Is "Sick" Over Triple H’s Retirement Announcement

WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was asked about Triple H's recent retirement announcement during 105.3 The Fan in Dallas ahead of this weekend’s Wre[...] Mar 31 - WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was asked about Triple H's recent retirement announcement during 105.3 The Fan in Dallas ahead of this weekend’s Wre[...]

Randy Orton Says Triple H's Retirement Announcement Was "Emotional" For Him

WWE superstar Randy Orton recently appeared on Pat McAfee Show, where he discussed his thoughts on Triple H’s recent retirement from the ring an[...] Mar 31 - WWE superstar Randy Orton recently appeared on Pat McAfee Show, where he discussed his thoughts on Triple H’s recent retirement from the ring an[...]

AEW Dynamite For March 30 Drops Below 1 million Views, Exclusive Sting Footage!

The viewership for the Match 30 episode of AEW Dynamite is in. The 2-hour TBS broadcast pulled in 979,000 viewers, which was down from the 1,046,000 [...] Mar 31 - The viewership for the Match 30 episode of AEW Dynamite is in. The 2-hour TBS broadcast pulled in 979,000 viewers, which was down from the 1,046,000 [...]

Bianca Belair Discusses The Impact Triple H Had On Her Career

During a recent interview with My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, WWE Superstar Bianca Belair had high praise for Triple H and the impact he has[...] Mar 31 - During a recent interview with My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, WWE Superstar Bianca Belair had high praise for Triple H and the impact he has[...]

Eddie Kingston Wants To "Smack The S**t" Out Of Recently Released WWE Superstar

AEW star Eddie Kingston was recently a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, during which he touched upon Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro in WWE), an[...] Mar 31 - AEW star Eddie Kingston was recently a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, during which he touched upon Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro in WWE), an[...]

RK-Bro Shopping Spectacular Set For TikTok Today

The official WWE website has announced that that there will be an RK-Bro Shopping Spectacular on TikTok with Sarah Schreiber ahead of WrestleMania Sup[...] Mar 31 - The official WWE website has announced that that there will be an RK-Bro Shopping Spectacular on TikTok with Sarah Schreiber ahead of WrestleMania Sup[...]

Jimmy Smith Says WWE Commentary Is The "Craziest" He's Done

WWE RAW commentator Jimmy Smith was a guest on the Busted Open podcast this week during which he discussed his thoughts on calling WrestleMania 38 thi[...] Mar 31 - WWE RAW commentator Jimmy Smith was a guest on the Busted Open podcast this week during which he discussed his thoughts on calling WrestleMania 38 thi[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces All Their Events For WrestleCon In Dallas

The IMPACT Wrestling schedule of events at the upcoming WrestleCon in Dallas, Texas have been revealed in a press release: IMPACT Wrestling slams i[...] Mar 31 - The IMPACT Wrestling schedule of events at the upcoming WrestleCon in Dallas, Texas have been revealed in a press release: IMPACT Wrestling slams i[...]

Paul Heyman Isn’t Surprised Cody Rhodes Left All Elite Wrestling

Paul Heyman has revealed that he isn't surprised that Cody Rhodes left AEW. During an interview on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour podcast, Heyma[...] Mar 31 - Paul Heyman has revealed that he isn't surprised that Cody Rhodes left AEW. During an interview on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour podcast, Heyma[...]

Nick Khan Says Everyone Has The Chance to Earn Opportunities In WWE

During a recent interview with The Town podcast, WWE President Nick Khan discussed complaints from former WWE talents that wrestlers who don't feel th[...] Mar 31 - During a recent interview with The Town podcast, WWE President Nick Khan discussed complaints from former WWE talents that wrestlers who don't feel th[...]

Update On Why Miro Still Hasn’t Returned To AEW Television

A new update on Miro being absent from AEW television has surfaced. A report from Fightful Select reveals he was in New York working on a television [...] Mar 31 - A new update on Miro being absent from AEW television has surfaced. A report from Fightful Select reveals he was in New York working on a television [...]

WWE, Vince McMahon Will Be Producing 'Pinned' Scripted Series For NBCUniversal

WWE and NBCUniversal have announced that they are developing “Pinned,” a new dramatic scripted series about the world of wrestling. Here&[...] Mar 31 - WWE and NBCUniversal have announced that they are developing “Pinned,” a new dramatic scripted series about the world of wrestling. Here&[...]

AEW Files Trademark For BLOOD & GUTS

AEW has filed to trademark Blood & Guts which is the name for their double-ringed cage match. Below is the trademark application submitted on Mar[...] Mar 31 - AEW has filed to trademark Blood & Guts which is the name for their double-ringed cage match. Below is the trademark application submitted on Mar[...]

Tony Khan Doesn't Really Want AEW Talent Working WrestleMania Weekend

During an interview with GV Wire, Former FTW Champion Brian Cage discussed working on independent events and if he would be wrestling for any during W[...] Mar 31 - During an interview with GV Wire, Former FTW Champion Brian Cage discussed working on independent events and if he would be wrestling for any during W[...]

Seth Rollins Says WrestleMania Storyline Is Close To The Truth, Comments On Mystery Opponent

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Seth Rollins discussed his current WrestleMania 38 storyline and how it is similar to[...] Mar 31 - During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Seth Rollins discussed his current WrestleMania 38 storyline and how it is similar to[...]

Update On WWE Bringing In Shane McMahon for WrestleMania 38 Weekend

It was recently reported that Shane McMahon was being flown in by WWE for WrestleMania 38. This has led to a lot of speculation in regards to what he [...] Mar 31 - It was recently reported that Shane McMahon was being flown in by WWE for WrestleMania 38. This has led to a lot of speculation in regards to what he [...]

📸 FIRST LOOK: WWE WrestleMania 38 Stage Under Construction

A photo has leaked from the AT&T Stadium revealing the WrestleMania 38 stage under construction. As you can see in the photo below, the stage was[...] Mar 31 - A photo has leaked from the AT&T Stadium revealing the WrestleMania 38 stage under construction. As you can see in the photo below, the stage was[...]

Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced an updated card for this week’s AEW Rampage airing on TNT. - Owen Hart Memorial Tournament Qualifier: Jamie Hayter [...] Mar 31 - AEW has announced an updated card for this week’s AEW Rampage airing on TNT. - Owen Hart Memorial Tournament Qualifier: Jamie Hayter [...]

The Undertaker's Statue Set To Be Revealed At WWE's WrestleMania Axxess Superstore

The Undertaker, who will headline the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame class, is set to have his bronze statue revealed later tonight at 7 PM local time as part [...] Mar 31 - The Undertaker, who will headline the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame class, is set to have his bronze statue revealed later tonight at 7 PM local time as part [...]