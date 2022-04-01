Triple H Makes Surprise Appearance During WWE Talent Meeting
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 01, 2022
Fightful Select is reporting that the head of WWE Talent Relations John Laurinaitis opened the meeting by saying he had a guest for those in attendance, Triple H!
Triple H has not been seen by many of the talent since last August as he suffered a cardiac event in September 2021.
It was reportedly an emotional meeting as Triple H discussed his health and WrestleMania before introducing WWE President Nick Khan as a friend of over ten years.
Khan discussed a change in pay for Superstars.
