Bray Wyatt Has Arrived In Dallas, Talks About His Health, Wrestling Again, More

Former WWE star Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) has arrived in Dallas for WrestleMania 38 weekend.

For those wondering what Rotunda is doing in Dallas, he is booked for WrestleCon, and there is a lot of speculation he could show up anywhere given there are a number of events taking place this weekend.

On Instagram he posted the following then also took part in a Q&A...

“I just got to Dallas. This place feels so alive, it makes me feel alive. This week in particular has always been a huge part of me. God damn I missed this energy. I missed all of you too. I’m sure some of you have questions for me. I got answers. Here it is. I’ll reply to 6 questions in the next hour. Keep in mind I hate ruining surprises. #Windham6”

Here is what he said during the Q&A:

On why he’s in Dallas:

“I’m here for @officialwrestlecon. But it’s whatever man. ‘Tis the season.”

On wrestling again:

“I will always love wrestling. I couldn’t imagine spending the rest of my life without stepping in the ring again and hearing that roar again. I think about it often. Everything has to be in place though. Like I said, timing is everything.””

On the origins of the Firefly Fun House:

“The Firefly Funhouse, at least the early ones, are a story about my life. I told you stories in there that happened live on television and many that you could never know. It was confessions. They were short, stylized documentaries about my life. That’s why they connected. They weren’t just about wrestling. They were an origin story. What I really went through, my struggles, my vices, my comeback, and the war that wages on. I hid so much on there just because I wanted people feel when they watched. Because believe me, I had every emotion fathomable during the making of those. My life, my art.”

On his health:

“I have never been more healthy both physically and mentally. I have been able to challenge myself with projects that would’ve never been possible before. This is a happy time for me. But I have to be patient. Timing is everything.”

He was asked to explain what is the Cult of Windham:

“You’ll see.”

On the most important life lesson he’s learned:

“Business is about thinking with your head not your heart. So I suck at business.”

What’s on your mind? Revenge? Proving your worth? Letting your ability do the speaking?:

“At first it was all I could think about. But revenge is a confession of pain. And I was hurting. I was angry. And then I healed. I remembered that every single time in my life that I have been challenged I come back better. I’m no stranger to pain, nothing has ever been easy for me, nothing was ever given. But people should know by now, you should never ever ever fuckin doubt what I am capable of.”