"I’m sick that he’s not going to have that last match, to be honest with you. But his legacy is in place, and he will be highly thought of and highly remembered forever. I do wish he had one more match. I just want him to make an appearance. I think the wrestling fans need a live appearance from him, to hear it in his own words, just in front of 80,000 people, one time."

WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was asked about Triple H's recent retirement announcement during 105.3 The Fan in Dallas ahead of this weekend’s WrestleMania 38. Flair had hoped Triple H could have had one more match to end his career.

» More News From This Feed

Ric Flair Says He Is "Sick" Over Triple H’s Retirement Announcement

WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was asked about Triple H's recent retirement announcement during 105.3 The Fan in Dallas ahead of this weekend’s WrestleMania 38. Flair had hoped Triple H could have [...] Mar 31 - WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was asked about Triple H's recent retirement announcement during 105.3 The Fan in Dallas ahead of this weekend’s WrestleMania 38. Flair had hoped Triple H could have [...]

Randy Orton Says Triple H's Retirement Announcement Was "Emotional" For Him

WWE superstar Randy Orton recently appeared on Pat McAfee Show, where he discussed his thoughts on Triple H’s recent retirement from the ring announcement and how he had a huge impact on his car[...] Mar 31 - WWE superstar Randy Orton recently appeared on Pat McAfee Show, where he discussed his thoughts on Triple H’s recent retirement from the ring announcement and how he had a huge impact on his car[...]

AEW Dynamite For March 30 Drops Below 1 million Views, Exclusive Sting Footage!

The viewership for the Match 30 episode of AEW Dynamite is in. The 2-hour TBS broadcast pulled in 979,000 viewers, which was down from the 1,046,000 viewers the show previously drew the week prior, a[...] Mar 31 - The viewership for the Match 30 episode of AEW Dynamite is in. The 2-hour TBS broadcast pulled in 979,000 viewers, which was down from the 1,046,000 viewers the show previously drew the week prior, a[...]

Bianca Belair Discusses The Impact Triple H Had On Her Career

During a recent interview with My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, WWE Superstar Bianca Belair had high praise for Triple H and the impact he has had on her career and success in the company. On[...] Mar 31 - During a recent interview with My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, WWE Superstar Bianca Belair had high praise for Triple H and the impact he has had on her career and success in the company. On[...]

Eddie Kingston Wants To "Smack The S**t" Out Of Recently Released WWE Superstar

AEW star Eddie Kingston was recently a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, during which he touched upon Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro in WWE), and how he hopes Cluaudio joins him in All Elite Wre[...] Mar 31 - AEW star Eddie Kingston was recently a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, during which he touched upon Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro in WWE), and how he hopes Cluaudio joins him in All Elite Wre[...]

RK-Bro Shopping Spectacular Set For TikTok Today

The official WWE website has announced that that there will be an RK-Bro Shopping Spectacular on TikTok with Sarah Schreiber ahead of WrestleMania Superstore Axxess opening today. Check out the[...] Mar 31 - The official WWE website has announced that that there will be an RK-Bro Shopping Spectacular on TikTok with Sarah Schreiber ahead of WrestleMania Superstore Axxess opening today. Check out the[...]

Jimmy Smith Says WWE Commentary Is The "Craziest" He's Done

WWE RAW commentator Jimmy Smith was a guest on the Busted Open podcast this week during which he discussed his thoughts on calling WrestleMania 38 this weekend and revealed who his favorite broadcaste[...] Mar 31 - WWE RAW commentator Jimmy Smith was a guest on the Busted Open podcast this week during which he discussed his thoughts on calling WrestleMania 38 this weekend and revealed who his favorite broadcaste[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces All Their Events For WrestleCon In Dallas

The IMPACT Wrestling schedule of events at the upcoming WrestleCon in Dallas, Texas have been revealed in a press release: IMPACT Wrestling slams into WrestleCon in Dallas this Friday, April 1st wi[...] Mar 31 - The IMPACT Wrestling schedule of events at the upcoming WrestleCon in Dallas, Texas have been revealed in a press release: IMPACT Wrestling slams into WrestleCon in Dallas this Friday, April 1st wi[...]

Paul Heyman Isn’t Surprised Cody Rhodes Left All Elite Wrestling

Paul Heyman has revealed that he isn't surprised that Cody Rhodes left AEW. During an interview on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour podcast, Heyman said that the signs were there as Rhodes had los[...] Mar 31 - Paul Heyman has revealed that he isn't surprised that Cody Rhodes left AEW. During an interview on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour podcast, Heyman said that the signs were there as Rhodes had los[...]

Nick Khan Says Everyone Has The Chance to Earn Opportunities In WWE

During a recent interview with The Town podcast, WWE President Nick Khan discussed complaints from former WWE talents that wrestlers who don't feel they were treated fairly by the company. He called [...] Mar 31 - During a recent interview with The Town podcast, WWE President Nick Khan discussed complaints from former WWE talents that wrestlers who don't feel they were treated fairly by the company. He called [...]

Update On Why Miro Still Hasn’t Returned To AEW Television

A new update on Miro being absent from AEW television has surfaced. A report from Fightful Select reveals he was in New York working on a television project for a CBS pilot show. Miro has also been d[...] Mar 31 - A new update on Miro being absent from AEW television has surfaced. A report from Fightful Select reveals he was in New York working on a television project for a CBS pilot show. Miro has also been d[...]

WWE, Vince McMahon Will Be Producing 'Pinned' Scripted Series For NBCUniversal

WWE and NBCUniversal have announced that they are developing “Pinned,” a new dramatic scripted series about the world of wrestling. Here’s the description for the show: An adrenali[...] Mar 31 - WWE and NBCUniversal have announced that they are developing “Pinned,” a new dramatic scripted series about the world of wrestling. Here’s the description for the show: An adrenali[...]

AEW Files Trademark For BLOOD & GUTS

AEW has filed to trademark Blood & Guts which is the name for their double-ringed cage match. Below is the trademark application submitted on March 27, 2022. BLOOD & GUTS™ trademark [...] Mar 31 - AEW has filed to trademark Blood & Guts which is the name for their double-ringed cage match. Below is the trademark application submitted on March 27, 2022. BLOOD & GUTS™ trademark [...]

Tony Khan Doesn't Really Want AEW Talent Working WrestleMania Weekend

During an interview with GV Wire, Former FTW Champion Brian Cage discussed working on independent events and if he would be wrestling for any during WrestleMania week. He revealed that he is booked f[...] Mar 31 - During an interview with GV Wire, Former FTW Champion Brian Cage discussed working on independent events and if he would be wrestling for any during WrestleMania week. He revealed that he is booked f[...]

Seth Rollins Says WrestleMania Storyline Is Close To The Truth, Comments On Mystery Opponent

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Seth Rollins discussed his current WrestleMania 38 storyline and how it is similar to something he experienced in real life after the D[...] Mar 31 - During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Seth Rollins discussed his current WrestleMania 38 storyline and how it is similar to something he experienced in real life after the D[...]

Update On WWE Bringing In Shane McMahon for WrestleMania 38 Weekend

It was recently reported that Shane McMahon was being flown in by WWE for WrestleMania 38. This has led to a lot of speculation in regards to what he will be doing there especially since it is the fir[...] Mar 31 - It was recently reported that Shane McMahon was being flown in by WWE for WrestleMania 38. This has led to a lot of speculation in regards to what he will be doing there especially since it is the fir[...]

📸 FIRST LOOK: WWE WrestleMania 38 Stage Under Construction

A photo has leaked from the AT&T Stadium revealing the WrestleMania 38 stage under construction. As you can see in the photo below, the stage was far from finished at the time of the photo but yo[...] Mar 31 - A photo has leaked from the AT&T Stadium revealing the WrestleMania 38 stage under construction. As you can see in the photo below, the stage was far from finished at the time of the photo but yo[...]

Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced an updated card for this week’s AEW Rampage airing on TNT. - Owen Hart Memorial Tournament Qualifier: Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue- Young Bucks vs. Top Flight- House o[...] Mar 31 - AEW has announced an updated card for this week’s AEW Rampage airing on TNT. - Owen Hart Memorial Tournament Qualifier: Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue- Young Bucks vs. Top Flight- House o[...]

The Undertaker's Statue Set To Be Revealed At WWE's WrestleMania Axxess Superstore

The Undertaker, who will headline the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame class, is set to have his bronze statue revealed later tonight at 7 PM local time as part of WWE's WrestleMania Axxess Superstore. WWE COO [...] Mar 31 - The Undertaker, who will headline the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame class, is set to have his bronze statue revealed later tonight at 7 PM local time as part of WWE's WrestleMania Axxess Superstore. WWE COO [...]

Xavier Woods Comments On WWE Changing His Ring Name

WWE SmackDown Superstar Xavier Woods has commented on social media regarding his ring name change. Woods will no longer be referred to as "King Woods" which he was given after winning the King of the[...] Mar 31 - WWE SmackDown Superstar Xavier Woods has commented on social media regarding his ring name change. Woods will no longer be referred to as "King Woods" which he was given after winning the King of the[...]

Toni Storm Is All Elite

We told you earlier how speculation was hotting up that Toni Storm was due to sign with AEW. Well all the speculation was spot on and she made her debut tonight on AEW Dynamite. Welcome to the team[...] Mar 30 - We told you earlier how speculation was hotting up that Toni Storm was due to sign with AEW. Well all the speculation was spot on and she made her debut tonight on AEW Dynamite. Welcome to the team[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (March 30 2022)

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of AEW Dynamite! We have a stacked card as per usual featuring CM Punk vs Max Caster who I’m sure won’t mention any[...] Mar 30 - It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of AEW Dynamite! We have a stacked card as per usual featuring CM Punk vs Max Caster who I’m sure won’t mention any[...]

John Cena Says Max Caster Is Doing "A Better Version" Of What He Did

John Cena recently sat down with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, where he spoke about fan reception to WWE Evil. “Peacock is extremely happy that WWE fans flock to material so they can express how t[...] Mar 30 - John Cena recently sat down with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, where he spoke about fan reception to WWE Evil. “Peacock is extremely happy that WWE fans flock to material so they can express how t[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 On March 29 Pulled In Highest Demo Viewership Rating Since January

The viewership figures for the Tuesday, March 29 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA has been revealed. A report from Brandon Thruston of Wrestlenomics, reveals Tuesday’s episode drew 626,000 viewers[...] Mar 30 - The viewership figures for the Tuesday, March 29 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA has been revealed. A report from Brandon Thruston of Wrestlenomics, reveals Tuesday’s episode drew 626,000 viewers[...]