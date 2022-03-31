Eddie Kingston Wants To "Smack The S**t" Out Of Recently Released WWE Superstar

“Definitely him, Punk definitely, at least there in AEW, so I may have another chance at that. Like you said, there’s a lot more history there to explore with Punk. I’ll get with anybody in the ring, I don’t care. The way I look at it is, you’re not going to pull out a gun, you’re not going to pull out a knife, I’m fine. I’ll be okay. I’ve had things broken before, broken bones heal, I’ll be alright. So definitely, without a shadow of a doubt, Claudio is number one and Punk is number two. But Claudio for sure because I want to end the beef we’ve had.”

“There’s a couple people. I wish… I know I say I don’t want him at AEW, but Claudio Castagnoli, I would love for him to be at AEW because I’d get to smack the shit out of him. We have a lot of unfinished business. Like you said, you don’t want to know the backstage stuff, that’s fine, but there’s some serious stuff between us and I would love to end it and see if he does the right thing at AEW. But again, not my show, I don’t book it."

AEW star Eddie Kingston was recently a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast , during which he touched upon Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro in WWE), and how he hopes Cluaudio joins him in All Elite Wrestling so that they can finish their unfinished business from their time on the independence scene.

