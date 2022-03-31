Jimmy Smith Says WWE Commentary Is The "Craziest" He's Done

WWE RAW commentator Jimmy Smith was a guest on the Busted Open podcast this week during which he discussed his thoughts on calling WrestleMania 38 this weekend and revealed who his favorite broadcaster is.

"I’ve called world championship boxing matches, a world championship in the UFC, a bunch of world championships in Bellator, and now I’m calling WrestleMania,” Smith said.

“From my perspective, from the inside, I go, ‘What the hell?’ It’s just surreal. It’s surreal to me, everything I’ve done and everything that’s come my way. I appreciate it and it’s been the wildest ride I could have ever imagined in my life, and this has been the craziest.”

“I gotta say, out of all the things I’ve ever done in my life, WWE is by far and away, the craziest. I was telling somebody it’s closer to improv than broadcasting. It’s much more like, you’re thinking on your feet and you have no time to prepare for anything. It’s like improv rather than broadcasting. It’s been the craziest ride of my life."