WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jimmy Smith Says WWE Commentary Is The "Craziest" He's Done
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 31, 2022
WWE RAW commentator Jimmy Smith was a guest on the Busted Open podcast this week during which he discussed his thoughts on calling WrestleMania 38 this weekend and revealed who his favorite broadcaster is.
On WrestleMania 38 this weekend:
"I’ve called world championship boxing matches, a world championship in the UFC, a bunch of world championships in Bellator, and now I’m calling WrestleMania,” Smith said.
“From my perspective, from the inside, I go, ‘What the hell?’ It’s just surreal. It’s surreal to me, everything I’ve done and everything that’s come my way. I appreciate it and it’s been the wildest ride I could have ever imagined in my life, and this has been the craziest.”
“I gotta say, out of all the things I’ve ever done in my life, WWE is by far and away, the craziest. I was telling somebody it’s closer to improv than broadcasting. It’s much more like, you’re thinking on your feet and you have no time to prepare for anything. It’s like improv rather than broadcasting. It’s been the craziest ride of my life."
Favorite wrestling broadcaster:
"Gorilla Monsoon was it. He was everything to me. I thought he was the greatest thing ever. I thought the way he called it was incredible. That was the era in which I grew up. Gorilla Monsoon was the King and I stand by that 100% to this day,” Smith said.
On the WWE style of announcing:
“The learning curve here is I’m learning the way that WWE does things, which is its own island. They do it their own way.”
“No other experience I’ve ever done in broadcasting really prepares you for that, and so that’s what I’m dealing with now. That’s been a big part of the ride. You’re just thrown and you just do it.”