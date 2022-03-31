Paul Heyman Isn’t Surprised Cody Rhodes Left All Elite Wrestling

“So when a founder of a company whose initial vision it was, or part of it was, leaves — that’s always surprising. Knowing what I know, and that’s admittedly very little of the circumstances, not so surprised."

“And the fact that he didn’t have the level of participation in decision making that he initially probably thought — this is speculation on my end, I never heard this from Cody, but just seeing the manner in which the creative end of that company grew — it doesn’t surprise me that at some point he was going to say, ‘Not what I originally envisioned and I want to see what life is like elsewhere.’

"He’s one of the founders of the company, a lot of it is his concept, a lot of the initial phase was on him, and Cody always had a vision to fill the boots of his father, not just in the ring but behind the scenes.

During an interview on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour podcast, Heyman said that the signs were there as Rhodes had lost significant influence backstage:

Paul Heyman has revealed that he isn't surprised that Cody Rhodes left AEW.

