WWE, Vince McMahon Will Be Producing 'Pinned' Scripted Series For NBCUniversal

WWE is also currently developing the scripted series “The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon” with Blumhouse Television which is about the steroid trial in 1994 involving McMahon and the company.

WWE’s Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn, Chris Kaiser, writer/producer Craig O’Neill, and Fox Sports reporter Tom Rinaldi will be executive producers of the new show.

An adrenalized upstairs-downstairs soap that gives a behind-the-scenes look at a fictional wrestling promotion and the unforgettable characters that populate it. ‘Pinned’ offers a front-row seat into the eccentric wrestling culture and the mayhem that exists between the locker room and the boardroom.

WWE and NBCUniversal have announced that they are developing “Pinned,” a new dramatic scripted series about the world of wrestling.

IMPACT Wrestling Announces All Their Events For WrestleCon In Dallas

The IMPACT Wrestling schedule of events at the upcoming WrestleCon in Dallas, Texas have been revealed in a press release: IMPACT Wrestling slams into WrestleCon in Dallas this Friday, April 1st wi[...] Mar 31 - The IMPACT Wrestling schedule of events at the upcoming WrestleCon in Dallas, Texas have been revealed in a press release: IMPACT Wrestling slams into WrestleCon in Dallas this Friday, April 1st wi[...]

Paul Heyman Isn’t Surprised Cody Rhodes Left All Elite Wrestling

Paul Heyman has revealed that he isn't surprised that Cody Rhodes left AEW. During an interview on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour podcast, Heyman said that the signs were there as Rhodes had los[...] Mar 31 - Paul Heyman has revealed that he isn't surprised that Cody Rhodes left AEW. During an interview on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour podcast, Heyman said that the signs were there as Rhodes had los[...]

Nick Khan Says Everyone Has The Chance to Earn Opportunities In WWE

During a recent interview with The Town podcast, WWE President Nick Khan discussed complaints from former WWE talents that wrestlers who don't feel they were treated fairly by the company. He called [...] Mar 31 - During a recent interview with The Town podcast, WWE President Nick Khan discussed complaints from former WWE talents that wrestlers who don't feel they were treated fairly by the company. He called [...]

Update On Why Miro Still Hasn’t Returned To AEW Television

A new update on Miro being absent from AEW television has surfaced. A report from Fightful Select reveals he was in New York working on a television project for a CBS pilot show. Miro has also been d[...] Mar 31 - A new update on Miro being absent from AEW television has surfaced. A report from Fightful Select reveals he was in New York working on a television project for a CBS pilot show. Miro has also been d[...]

AEW Files Trademark For BLOOD & GUTS

AEW has filed to trademark Blood & Guts which is the name for their double-ringed cage match. Below is the trademark application submitted on March 27, 2022. BLOOD & GUTS™ trademark [...] Mar 31 - AEW has filed to trademark Blood & Guts which is the name for their double-ringed cage match. Below is the trademark application submitted on March 27, 2022. BLOOD & GUTS™ trademark [...]

Tony Khan Doesn't Really Want AEW Talent Working WrestleMania Weekend

During an interview with GV Wire, Former FTW Champion Brian Cage discussed working on independent events and if he would be wrestling for any during WrestleMania week. He revealed that he is booked f[...] Mar 31 - During an interview with GV Wire, Former FTW Champion Brian Cage discussed working on independent events and if he would be wrestling for any during WrestleMania week. He revealed that he is booked f[...]

Seth Rollins Says WrestleMania Storyline Is Close To The Truth, Comments On Mystery Opponent

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Seth Rollins discussed his current WrestleMania 38 storyline and how it is similar to something he experienced in real life after the D[...] Mar 31 - During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Seth Rollins discussed his current WrestleMania 38 storyline and how it is similar to something he experienced in real life after the D[...]

Update On WWE Bringing In Shane McMahon for WrestleMania 38 Weekend

It was recently reported that Shane McMahon was being flown in by WWE for WrestleMania 38. This has led to a lot of speculation in regards to what he will be doing there especially since it is the fir[...] Mar 31 - It was recently reported that Shane McMahon was being flown in by WWE for WrestleMania 38. This has led to a lot of speculation in regards to what he will be doing there especially since it is the fir[...]

📸 FIRST LOOK: WWE WrestleMania 38 Stage Under Construction

A photo has leaked from the AT&T Stadium revealing the WrestleMania 38 stage under construction. As you can see in the photo below, the stage was far from finished at the time of the photo but yo[...] Mar 31 - A photo has leaked from the AT&T Stadium revealing the WrestleMania 38 stage under construction. As you can see in the photo below, the stage was far from finished at the time of the photo but yo[...]

Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced an updated card for this week’s AEW Rampage airing on TNT. - Owen Hart Memorial Tournament Qualifier: Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue- Young Bucks vs. Top Flight- House o[...] Mar 31 - AEW has announced an updated card for this week’s AEW Rampage airing on TNT. - Owen Hart Memorial Tournament Qualifier: Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue- Young Bucks vs. Top Flight- House o[...]

The Undertaker's Statue Set To Be Revealed At WWE's WrestleMania Axxess Superstore

The Undertaker, who will headline the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame class, is set to have his bronze statue revealed later tonight at 7 PM local time as part of WWE's WrestleMania Axxess Superstore. WWE COO [...] Mar 31 - The Undertaker, who will headline the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame class, is set to have his bronze statue revealed later tonight at 7 PM local time as part of WWE's WrestleMania Axxess Superstore. WWE COO [...]

Xavier Woods Comments On WWE Changing His Ring Name

WWE SmackDown Superstar Xavier Woods has commented on social media regarding his ring name change. Woods will no longer be referred to as "King Woods" which he was given after winning the King of the[...] Mar 31 - WWE SmackDown Superstar Xavier Woods has commented on social media regarding his ring name change. Woods will no longer be referred to as "King Woods" which he was given after winning the King of the[...]

Toni Storm Is All Elite

We told you earlier how speculation was hotting up that Toni Storm was due to sign with AEW. Well all the speculation was spot on and she made her debut tonight on AEW Dynamite. Welcome to the team[...] Mar 30 - We told you earlier how speculation was hotting up that Toni Storm was due to sign with AEW. Well all the speculation was spot on and she made her debut tonight on AEW Dynamite. Welcome to the team[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (March 30 2022)

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of AEW Dynamite! We have a stacked card as per usual featuring CM Punk vs Max Caster who I’m sure won’t mention any[...] Mar 30 - It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of AEW Dynamite! We have a stacked card as per usual featuring CM Punk vs Max Caster who I’m sure won’t mention any[...]

John Cena Says Max Caster Is Doing "A Better Version" Of What He Did

John Cena recently sat down with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, where he spoke about fan reception to WWE Evil. “Peacock is extremely happy that WWE fans flock to material so they can express how t[...] Mar 30 - John Cena recently sat down with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, where he spoke about fan reception to WWE Evil. “Peacock is extremely happy that WWE fans flock to material so they can express how t[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 On March 29 Pulled In Highest Demo Viewership Rating Since January

The viewership figures for the Tuesday, March 29 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA has been revealed. A report from Brandon Thruston of Wrestlenomics, reveals Tuesday’s episode drew 626,000 viewers[...] Mar 30 - The viewership figures for the Tuesday, March 29 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA has been revealed. A report from Brandon Thruston of Wrestlenomics, reveals Tuesday’s episode drew 626,000 viewers[...]

Former WWE Producer Reveals Process For Talent Receiving New Ring Names

During an interview on Handsome Genius Club podcast, former WWE Producer Ryan Katz revealed the process of talent receiving new ring names. “Ready? Here’s the secret. The talent ar[...] Mar 30 - During an interview on Handsome Genius Club podcast, former WWE Producer Ryan Katz revealed the process of talent receiving new ring names. “Ready? Here’s the secret. The talent ar[...]

ECW Press Announces New Book On Pro Wrestling During COVID-19 Pandemic

ECW Press has announced a new book that will look at professional wrestling during the COVID-19 pandemic by Keith Elliot Greenberg. The book is titled Buzzards: Pro Wrestling in the Age of COVID-19. [...] Mar 30 - ECW Press has announced a new book that will look at professional wrestling during the COVID-19 pandemic by Keith Elliot Greenberg. The book is titled Buzzards: Pro Wrestling in the Age of COVID-19. [...]

Mick Foley Issues A Warning For 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley posted a new video on his YouTube page and discussed the news that the Steiner Brothers are being inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame class. Foley noted "anything can[...] Mar 30 - WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley posted a new video on his YouTube page and discussed the news that the Steiner Brothers are being inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame class. Foley noted "anything can[...]

Bryan Danielson Match Announced For Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan has announced on social media that Bryan Danielson will go up against Wheeler Yuta on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. William Regal will be on commentary for the match. Bel[...] Mar 30 - Tony Khan has announced on social media that Bryan Danielson will go up against Wheeler Yuta on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. William Regal will be on commentary for the match. Bel[...]

Michael Cole Talks Origins Of His On Air Name, Past Issues With Jim Ross, Hearing Loss and More

WWE announcer Michael Cole recently took part in an in-depth interview with "The Press Box" podcast during which he talked about why he never used his real name in WWE, his past issues with Jim Ross, [...] Mar 30 - WWE announcer Michael Cole recently took part in an in-depth interview with "The Press Box" podcast during which he talked about why he never used his real name in WWE, his past issues with Jim Ross, [...]

Pat McAfee Reveals Who He Believes Is 'The GOAT' Of WWE

Pat McAfee recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio during which he called his SmackDown broadcast partner Michael Cole the greatest announcer of all time. “Michael Cole i[...] Mar 30 - Pat McAfee recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio during which he called his SmackDown broadcast partner Michael Cole the greatest announcer of all time. “Michael Cole i[...]

AEW Star Is Leaving The Company Due To Budget Cuts

A recent report revealed Marko Stunt’s AEW deal is due in May. Fightful Select revealed today that Stunt will be leaving the company and was informed by head of talent relations Christopher Dan[...] Mar 30 - A recent report revealed Marko Stunt’s AEW deal is due in May. Fightful Select revealed today that Stunt will be leaving the company and was informed by head of talent relations Christopher Dan[...]