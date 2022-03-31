WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Update On WWE Bringing In Shane McMahon for WrestleMania 38 Weekend
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 31, 2022
It was recently reported that Shane McMahon was being flown in by WWE for WrestleMania 38. This has led to a lot of speculation in regards to what he will be doing there especially since it is the first time he will be back with the company since Royal Rumble weekend when he had a falling out with his father Vince McMahon.
During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that people in WWE have not been told anything and he has not been brought up in creative meetings and is likely going to be there for the Hall of Fame ceremony which he attends every year, and wouldn't miss given his good friend The Undertaker is being inducted.
“Here’s the deal,” Meltzer said. “He was gonna go no matter what. He goes to the Hall of Fame, every single Hall of Fame. He’s always at the Hall of Fame. Of course, he’s gonna go with Vince inducting Undertaker to the Hall of Fame.”
Meltzer added, “There’s always the chance that Vince is kayfabing everyone and there’s gonna be something but from what I was told, and this is from multiple people who are pretty high on the food chain, you never know 100 percent because it’s wrestling and also can change everything. But as far as Shane McMahon on WrestleMania or something like that – on the creative team his name has not been spoken about since January, it’s never been brought up. They are under the impression that he’s just going to the Hall of Fame. He’s gonna hang out at WrestleMania like he does every single year and it’s a non-story and that people are making way too much of it. We will see. There’s always the chance that they’ll do something at the last minute with him.”