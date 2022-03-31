Update On WWE Bringing In Shane McMahon for WrestleMania 38 Weekend

It was recently reported that Shane McMahon was being flown in by WWE for WrestleMania 38. This has led to a lot of speculation in regards to what he will be doing there especially since it is the first time he will be back with the company since Royal Rumble weekend when he had a falling out with his father Vince McMahon.

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that people in WWE have not been told anything and he has not been brought up in creative meetings and is likely going to be there for the Hall of Fame ceremony which he attends every year, and wouldn't miss given his good friend The Undertaker is being inducted.