WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 🔵 Support Ukraine! 🟡 

 

📸 FIRST LOOK: WWE WrestleMania 38 Stage Under Construction

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 31, 2022

📸 FIRST LOOK: WWE WrestleMania 38 Stage Under Construction

A photo has leaked from the AT&T Stadium revealing the WrestleMania 38 stage under construction.

As you can see in the photo below, the stage was far from finished at the time of the photo but you can clearly see two giant star structures and what appears to be a slopping entrance screen.

The official full stage reveal is believed to be taking place either today or tomorrow.

WrestleMania 38 takes place on April 2nd and 3rd and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania
https://wrestlr.me/75161/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Mar 31
AEW Files Trademark For BLOOD & GUTS
AEW has filed to trademark Blood & Guts which is the name for their double-ringed cage match. Below is the trademark application submitted on Mar[...]
Mar 31 - AEW has filed to trademark Blood & Guts which is the name for their double-ringed cage match. Below is the trademark application submitted on Mar[...]
Mar 31
Tony Khan Doesn't Really Want AEW Talent Working WrestleMania Weekend
During an interview with GV Wire, Former FTW Champion Brian Cage discussed working on independent events and if he would be wrestling for any during W[...]
Mar 31 - During an interview with GV Wire, Former FTW Champion Brian Cage discussed working on independent events and if he would be wrestling for any during W[...]
Mar 31
Seth Rollins Says WrestleMania Storyline Is Close To The Truth, Comments On Mystery Opponent
During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Seth Rollins discussed his current WrestleMania 38 storyline and how it is similar to[...]
Mar 31 - During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Seth Rollins discussed his current WrestleMania 38 storyline and how it is similar to[...]
Mar 31
Update On WWE Bringing In Shane McMahon for WrestleMania 38 Weekend
It was recently reported that Shane McMahon was being flown in by WWE for WrestleMania 38. This has led to a lot of speculation in regards to what he [...]
Mar 31 - It was recently reported that Shane McMahon was being flown in by WWE for WrestleMania 38. This has led to a lot of speculation in regards to what he [...]
Mar 31
📸 FIRST LOOK: WWE WrestleMania 38 Stage Under Construction
A photo has leaked from the AT&T Stadium revealing the WrestleMania 38 stage under construction. As you can see in the photo below, the stage was[...]
Mar 31 - A photo has leaked from the AT&T Stadium revealing the WrestleMania 38 stage under construction. As you can see in the photo below, the stage was[...]
Mar 31
Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has announced an updated card for this week’s AEW Rampage airing on TNT. - Owen Hart Memorial Tournament Qualifier: Jamie Hayter [...]
Mar 31 - AEW has announced an updated card for this week’s AEW Rampage airing on TNT. - Owen Hart Memorial Tournament Qualifier: Jamie Hayter [...]
Mar 31
The Undertaker's Statue Set To Be Revealed At WWE's WrestleMania Axxess Superstore
The Undertaker, who will headline the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame class, is set to have his bronze statue revealed later tonight at 7 PM local time as part [...]
Mar 31 - The Undertaker, who will headline the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame class, is set to have his bronze statue revealed later tonight at 7 PM local time as part [...]
Mar 31
Xavier Woods Comments On WWE Changing His Ring Name
WWE SmackDown Superstar Xavier Woods has commented on social media regarding his ring name change. Woods will no longer be referred to as "King Woods[...]
Mar 31 - WWE SmackDown Superstar Xavier Woods has commented on social media regarding his ring name change. Woods will no longer be referred to as "King Woods[...]
Mar 30
Toni Storm Is All Elite
We told you earlier how speculation was hotting up that Toni Storm was due to sign with AEW. Well all the speculation was spot on and she made her deb[...]
Mar 30 - We told you earlier how speculation was hotting up that Toni Storm was due to sign with AEW. Well all the speculation was spot on and she made her deb[...]
Mar 30
AEW Dynamite Results (March 30 2022)  
It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of AEW Dynamite! We have a stacked card as per usual featuring CM Punk vs Max[...]
Mar 30 - It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of AEW Dynamite! We have a stacked card as per usual featuring CM Punk vs Max[...]
Mar 30
John Cena Says Max Caster Is Doing "A Better Version" Of What He Did
John Cena recently sat down with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, where he spoke about fan reception to WWE Evil. “Peacock is extremely happy that WW[...]
Mar 30 - John Cena recently sat down with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, where he spoke about fan reception to WWE Evil. “Peacock is extremely happy that WW[...]
Mar 30
WWE NXT 2.0 On March 29 Pulled In Highest Demo Viewership Rating Since January
The viewership figures for the Tuesday, March 29 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA has been revealed. A report from Brandon Thruston of Wrestlenomics, re[...]
Mar 30 - The viewership figures for the Tuesday, March 29 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA has been revealed. A report from Brandon Thruston of Wrestlenomics, re[...]
Mar 30
Former WWE Producer Reveals Process For Talent Receiving New Ring Names
During an interview on Handsome Genius Club podcast, former WWE Producer Ryan Katz revealed the process of talent receiving new ring names. &l[...]
Mar 30 - During an interview on Handsome Genius Club podcast, former WWE Producer Ryan Katz revealed the process of talent receiving new ring names. &l[...]
Mar 30
ECW Press Announces New Book On Pro Wrestling During COVID-19 Pandemic
ECW Press has announced a new book that will look at professional wrestling during the COVID-19 pandemic by Keith Elliot Greenberg. The book is title[...]
Mar 30 - ECW Press has announced a new book that will look at professional wrestling during the COVID-19 pandemic by Keith Elliot Greenberg. The book is title[...]
Mar 30
Mick Foley Issues A Warning For 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley posted a new video on his YouTube page and discussed the news that the Steiner Brothers are being inducted into the 2022 [...]
Mar 30 - WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley posted a new video on his YouTube page and discussed the news that the Steiner Brothers are being inducted into the 2022 [...]
Mar 30
Bryan Danielson Match Announced For Tonight's AEW Dynamite
Tony Khan has announced on social media that Bryan Danielson will go up against Wheeler Yuta on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Willi[...]
Mar 30 - Tony Khan has announced on social media that Bryan Danielson will go up against Wheeler Yuta on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Willi[...]
Mar 30
Michael Cole Talks Origins Of His On Air Name, Past Issues With Jim Ross, Hearing Loss and More
WWE announcer Michael Cole recently took part in an in-depth interview with "The Press Box" podcast during which he talked about why he never used his[...]
Mar 30 - WWE announcer Michael Cole recently took part in an in-depth interview with "The Press Box" podcast during which he talked about why he never used his[...]
Mar 30
Pat McAfee Reveals Who He Believes Is 'The GOAT' Of WWE
Pat McAfee recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio during which he called his SmackDown broadcast partner Michael Cole the greate[...]
Mar 30 - Pat McAfee recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio during which he called his SmackDown broadcast partner Michael Cole the greate[...]
Mar 30
AEW Star Is Leaving The Company Due To Budget Cuts
A recent report revealed Marko Stunt’s AEW deal is due in May. Fightful Select revealed today that Stunt will be leaving the company and was in[...]
Mar 30 - A recent report revealed Marko Stunt’s AEW deal is due in May. Fightful Select revealed today that Stunt will be leaving the company and was in[...]
Mar 30
Paul Heyman Gives His Honest Thoughts On AEW
Paul Heyman shared his honest thoughts on AEW during an interview with Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media podcast, Heyman stated that he ha[...]
Mar 30 - Paul Heyman shared his honest thoughts on AEW during an interview with Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media podcast, Heyman stated that he ha[...]
Mar 30
AEW Star Anthony Bowens Dealing With Injury
During an interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that Anthony Bowens is dealing with a knee injury and can't compete at th[...]
Mar 30 - During an interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that Anthony Bowens is dealing with a knee injury and can't compete at th[...]
Mar 30
Guests Revealed For WrestleMania Editions of The Bump, Tryouts Announced
– WWE has announced the guests for the WrestleMania weekend editions of The Bump for both Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday episode will include[...]
Mar 30 - – WWE has announced the guests for the WrestleMania weekend editions of The Bump for both Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday episode will include[...]
Mar 30
WWE Issues "Know Before You Go" Guide For Fans Attending WrestleMania 38
WWE has released a "Know Before You Go" guide for fans who are attending WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas this weekend. Check it out below: Wrestle[...]
Mar 30 - WWE has released a "Know Before You Go" guide for fans who are attending WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas this weekend. Check it out below: Wrestle[...]
Mar 30
Seth Rollins Finds AEW Mentioning WWE "Very Tacky And Very Low-Brow"
Seth Rollins was a special guest on Sports Illustrated Media podcast during which he discussed the references to WWE that AEW makes on their programmi[...]
Mar 30 - Seth Rollins was a special guest on Sports Illustrated Media podcast during which he discussed the references to WWE that AEW makes on their programmi[...]
Mar 30
WWE Announces Snapchat Fitcheck Challenge For WrestleMania
WWE has announced the #WWEFitCheck Spotlight Challenge on Snapchat, which begins today and runs through April 6. WWE issued the following:  I[...]
Mar 30 - WWE has announced the #WWEFitCheck Spotlight Challenge on Snapchat, which begins today and runs through April 6. WWE issued the following:  I[...]

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π