Toni Storm Is All Elite

We told you earlier how speculation was hotting up that Toni Storm was due to sign with AEW. Well all the speculation was spot on and she made her debut tonight on AEW Dynamite.

Toni got a huge pop as she came out to defeat The Bunny in an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifying match. She looked ecstatic to be there as she made her entrance and got the victory following the Storm Zero.

Who are you most excited to see Toni Storm face in AEW?