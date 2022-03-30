Mick Foley Issues A Warning For 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley posted a new video on his YouTube page and discussed the news that the Steiner Brothers are being inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame class.

Foley noted "anything can happen" when you give Scott Steiner on a live microphone.

“I like this choice. And I think it is a great reminder of how amazing The Steiners were. At a certain point, they were the best tag team in wrestling. Their ingenuity, power, and grace – Scott Steiner, remember he did the Frankensteiner, which we all call the Hurricanrana now. I guess it was the hurricanrana before Scottie more or less popularized it, brought it into the forefront in American wrestling. A guy of that size doing that move, especially because Scottie would do it when an opponent came running off the ropes – it was one of the greatest moves of our generation. Rick was actually my print guy when my wife & I had a short-lived leather jacket business in Atlanta. So I got to know Rick pretty well during that time.

I want you to think for a second about Scott Steiner live on an award show. Do you think the wrestling community wants to be upstaged by Will Smith and his slap heard around the world? Just saying….live microphone; anything could happen. Scottie has been known to get a little freaky from time to time. I don’t think that will happen, I hope it’s done in a graceful way, but you never know.

But these are two guys…Rick was one of the most enjoyable performers in all of wrestling. When he was the Dogfaced Gremlin, before he and Scottie teamed up…and then they became one of the best tag teams. And then Scottie had that great run. Seemingly unhinged, great nonetheless. You never knew what was going to happen. That’s why I believe, we owe it to ourselves to tune into the Hall of Fame induction.”