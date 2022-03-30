Bryan Danielson Match Announced For Tonight's AEW Dynamite

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Mar 30 - The viewership figures for the Tuesday, March 29 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA has been revealed. A report from Brandon Thruston of Wrestlenomics, reveals Tuesday’s episode drew 626,000 viewers[...]
Mar 30 - ECW Press has announced a new book that will look at professional wrestling during the COVID-19 pandemic by Keith Elliot Greenberg. The book is titled Buzzards: Pro Wrestling in the Age of COVID-19. [...]
Mar 30 - WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley posted a new video on his YouTube page and discussed the news that the Steiner Brothers are being inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame class. Foley noted "anything can[...]
Mar 30 - Tony Khan has announced on social media that Bryan Danielson will go up against Wheeler Yuta on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. William Regal will be on commentary for the match. Bel[...]
Mar 30 - WWE announcer Michael Cole recently took part in an in-depth interview with "The Press Box" podcast during which he talked about why he never used his real name in WWE, his past issues with Jim Ross, [...]
Mar 30 - A recent report revealed Marko Stunt’s AEW deal is due in May. Fightful Select revealed today that Stunt will be leaving the company and was informed by head of talent relations Christopher Dan[...]
Paul Heyman Gives His Honest Thoughts On AEW Paul Heyman shared his honest thoughts on AEW during an interview with Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media podcast, Heyman stated that he has no issue putting AEW over if they do things that[...]
AEW Star Anthony Bowens Dealing With Injury During an interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that Anthony Bowens is dealing with a knee injury and can't compete at the moment. Bowens' last match was on the March 9 e[...]
Mar 30 - – WWE has announced the guests for the WrestleMania weekend editions of The Bump for both Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday episode will include The Usos, Logan Paul, The Miz and TikTok’s [...]
Mar 30 - WWE has released a "Know Before You Go" guide for fans who are attending WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas this weekend. Check it out below: WrestleMania 38AT&T Stadium 1 AT&T Way, Arlington[...]
Mar 30 - Seth Rollins was a special guest on Sports Illustrated Media podcast during which he discussed the references to WWE that AEW makes on their programming. Rollins acknowledged when he mentioned Jon Mo[...]
Mar 30 - WWE has announced the #WWEFitCheck Spotlight Challenge on Snapchat, which begins today and runs through April 6. WWE issued the following: In celebration of WrestleMania, streaming live on A[...]
Mar 30 - A new match is set for tonight’s AEW Dynamite card. Tony Khan announced that Jay Lethal will go up against Jon Moxley on tonight’s show. Below is the updated card: - Jon Moxley vs. Jay [...]
The Hardy Boyz Announced For AAA TripleMania XXX AAA will hold three Triplemania events this year in honor of its 30th anniversary. AEW stars Matt & Jeff Hardy (The Hardy Boyz) will be in action at TripleMania XXX. Lucha Libre AAA has announced[...]
Mar 30 - John Cena was recently interviewed by GQ.com and was asked if he misses the touring lifestyle of wrestling full-time? Here is what he said: "I miss it every day. Every single day. But I’ll b[...]
Mar 30 - WWE is advertising a few matches for their first live event after WrestleMania 38 which takes place this weekend. The April 16, 2022 show in Erie, Pennsylvania is showing the following matches accord[...]
Mar 30 - Another former WWE Superstar is expected to sign with All Elite Wrestling. Fightful is reporting that AEW has shown great interest in Toni Storm and she will no doubt be signing with the promotion ve[...]
Mar 30 - WWE has plans to head to Saudi Arabia for a second time this year. WWE already held the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia this year, which saw Brock Lesnar win the main event cha[...]
Mar 30 - Shane McMahon is set to return to WWE. PWInsider is reporting McMahon is being brought in for WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas. McMahon has not been seen backstage in WWE since Royal Rumble weekend [...]
AEW Dark Results (March 29 2022) The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo) defeated Invictus Khash, Adam Priest & Gus De La Vega via Pinfall (4:30) Emi Sakura defeated Leila Grey via Pinfall (2:55) &nb[...]
Mar 29 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Pat McAfee spoke about the build going into his match against Austin Theory at WrestleMania. "We have a great producer, who I have a good relationship wit[...]
The Hardy Boys Set To Make AAA Debut In June The Hardy Boyz are coming to AAA for the first time as a duo. The legendary tag-team are slated to appear at TripleMania Tijuana on June 18th in Tijuana, Mexico. They are booked to face Dragon Lee an[...]
