Bryan Danielson Match Announced For Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Ahead of @WheelerYuta challenging for the ROH Pure Championship at Supercard, he’ll go 1-on-1 against former Pure Champion @bryandanielson on Dynamite TONIGHT! Wheeler Yuta vs. Bryan Danielson + @RealKingRegal on commentary! #AEWDynamite @ 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/mSqw1UbE4I

Below is the announced card for tonight’s show:

William Regal will be on commentary for the match.

Tony Khan has announced on social media that Bryan Danielson will go up against Wheeler Yuta on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

