AEW Star Is Leaving The Company Due To Budget Cuts
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 30, 2022
Marko Stunt’s AEW deal is due in May.
Fightful Select revealed today that Stunt will be leaving the company and was informed by head of talent relations Christopher Daniels that the company would not be renewing his contract.
The reason for the company not renewing his contract is due to budget cuts and his departure is being described as an amicable one.
