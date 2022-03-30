AEW Star Is Leaving The Company Due To Budget Cuts

A recent report revealed Marko Stunt’s AEW deal is due in May.

Fightful Select revealed today that Stunt will be leaving the company and was informed by head of talent relations Christopher Daniels that the company would not be renewing his contract.

The reason for the company not renewing his contract is due to budget cuts and his departure is being described as an amicable one.

Stunt sustained a concussion in October 2021 and has not been seen on AEW television since.

