Guests Revealed For WrestleMania Editions of The Bump, Tryouts Announced
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 30, 2022
– WWE has announced the guests for the WrestleMania weekend editions of The Bump for both Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday episode will include The Usos, Logan Paul, The Miz and TikTok’s Josh Richards. Sunday’s episode will feature AJ Styles, Naomi & Sasha Banks.
- WWE has also announced that it will be holding a three-day tryout camp this week:
WWE® TO HOST TALENT TRYOUTS AHEAD OF WRESTLEMANIA®
STAMFORD, Conn.—WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that it will host a multi-day talent tryout, exclusively for current and recently graduated college athletes, as part of WrestleMania Week in Dallas.
The three-day event begins Wednesday, March 30, and will take place in Frisco, Texas, at the Ford Center at The Star, home of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and state-of-the-art practice facility. WWE will host more than 50 male and female participants with collegiate athletic backgrounds across football, basketball, track and field, wrestling, volleyball, gymnastics, cheer and dance. Several NFL Draft-eligible college football players are scheduled to participate in the invite-only event.
Athletes will partake in performance evaluations, individual and group promo evaluations, in-ring technical sessions and sit-down interviews as part of the tryout process. Additionally, current college athletes will participate in assessments as WWE continues its search for the next class of its “Next In Line™” program.
WWE launched its official NIL (Name, Image & Likeness) program in December 2021 to establish a clear pathway from collegiate athletics to WWE. Participants in the WrestleMania Week tryout will be considered for entry into the company’s second NIL class which will be unveiled in the coming months.
WWE’s inaugural 15-person NIL class included athletes from 13 universities, seven NCAA conferences and four sports. The comprehensive program serves to recruit and develop potential future Superstars, and further enhances WWE’s talent development process through collaborative partnerships with college athletes from diverse athletic backgrounds.
WrestleMania 38, the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history, takes place Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 live from AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Tickets are currently on sale via SeatGeek.com. WrestleMania 38 will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.
Learn more about the path to becoming a WWE Superstar and the “Next In Line” program at wwerecruit.com.
Mar 30 - WWE has released a "Know Before You Go" guide for fans who are attending WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas this weekend. Check it out below: WrestleMania 38AT&T Stadium 1 AT&T Way, Arlington[...]
Mar 30 - Seth Rollins was a special guest on Sports Illustrated Media podcast during which he discussed the references to WWE that AEW makes on their programming. Rollins acknowledged when he mentioned Jon Mo[...]
Mar 30 - WWE has announced the #WWEFitCheck Spotlight Challenge on Snapchat, which begins today and runs through April 6. WWE issued the following: In celebration of WrestleMania, streaming live on A[...]
Mar 30 - A new match is set for tonight’s AEW Dynamite card. Tony Khan announced that Jay Lethal will go up against Jon Moxley on tonight’s show. Below is the updated card: - Jon Moxley vs. Jay [...]
Mar 30
Mar 30 - AAA will hold three Triplemania events this year in honor of its 30th anniversary. AEW stars Matt & Jeff Hardy (The Hardy Boyz) will be in action at TripleMania XXX. Lucha Libre AAA has announced[...]
Mar 30 - John Cena was recently interviewed by GQ.com and was asked if he misses the touring lifestyle of wrestling full-time? Here is what he said: "I miss it every day. Every single day. But I’ll b[...]
Mar 30 - WWE is advertising a few matches for their first live event after WrestleMania 38 which takes place this weekend. The April 16, 2022 show in Erie, Pennsylvania is showing the following matches accord[...]
Mar 30 - Another former WWE Superstar is expected to sign with All Elite Wrestling. Fightful is reporting that AEW has shown great interest in Toni Storm and she will no doubt be signing with the promotion ve[...]
Mar 30 - WWE has plans to head to Saudi Arabia for a second time this year. WWE already held the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia this year, which saw Brock Lesnar win the main event cha[...]
Mar 30 - Shane McMahon is set to return to WWE. PWInsider is reporting McMahon is being brought in for WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas. McMahon has not been seen backstage in WWE since Royal Rumble weekend [...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo) defeated Invictus Khash, Adam Priest & Gus De La Vega via Pinfall (4:30) Emi Sakura defeated Leila Grey via Pinfall (2:55) &nb[...]
Mar 29 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Pat McAfee spoke about the build going into his match against Austin Theory at WrestleMania. "We have a great producer, who I have a good relationship wit[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - The Hardy Boyz are coming to AAA for the first time as a duo. The legendary tag-team are slated to appear at TripleMania Tijuana on June 18th in Tijuana, Mexico. They are booked to face Dragon Lee an[...]
Mar 29 - Booker T recently took to the Hall of Fame podcast to respond to some jabs that Dax Harwood has been making about him on Twitter, to which Booker was not pleased. “Dax Harwood, right? He call[...]
Mar 29 - It is being reported by Heel By Nature that WWE has transferred ownership of trademarks related to two former WWE Superstars. The report states that WWE signed over the “Matt Hardy” trade[...]
Mar 29 - The Undertaker recently sat down with SHAK Wrestling, where he discussed his WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns and how he actually didn't care for how it went. “I was so disappointed in[...]
Mar 29 - On March 24th, WWE filed for several trademarks with the USPTO, which you can read the filings on below. Mark For: ACKNOWLEDGE ME trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of cloth[...]
Mar 29 - During an interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, a bit of an infamous moment in recent WWE history came about when Sami Zayn was asked about namedropping AEW during the "Electric Chair" segment. &ldq[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - AEW has announced eight matches for tonight’s AEW Dark episode which will air at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. This week’s episode was taped earlier this month. The car[...]
Mar 29
Mar 29 - Former WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry) has revealed she felt "brainwashed" during her eight years with WWE and called the environment she worked in "toxic." Lana was released by WWE last year due to co[...]
Mar 29 - WWE will be heading back to the historic Madison Square Garden later this year for an episode of WWE RAW. A recent court filing revealed the entire WWE touring schedule which noted a to Madison Squar[...]
Mar 29 - The FOX Network reportedly wanted to originally broadcast the WWE flagship broadcast Monday Night RAW and not SmackDown according to Dave Meltzer. SmackDown joined FOX in October 2019, following the [...]
Mar 29 - The Athletic recently interviewed WWE Superstar Sasha Banks ahead of WrestleMania 38 during which she talked about women's wrestling being taken seriously and wanting to follow the footsteps of The Ro[...]