WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 🔵 Support Ukraine! 🟡 

 

WWE Issues "Know Before You Go" Guide For Fans Attending WrestleMania 38

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 30, 2022

WWE Issues "Know Before You Go" Guide For Fans Attending WrestleMania 38

WWE has released a "Know Before You Go" guide for fans who are attending WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas this weekend.

Check it out below:

WrestleMania 38
AT&T Stadium 1 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011
Saturday, April 2 & Sunday, April 3, 2022 6:30 p.m.

AT&T East Plaza & Miller LiteHouse Open at 3:30 p.m. CT
AT&T Stadium Doors Open at 4:30 p.m. CT
Please arrive early

About the event:
WWE returns to Texas with “The Most Stupendous Two-Night WrestleMania in History” this Saturday, April 2 & Sunday, April 3 at AT&T Stadium. See your favorite WWE Superstars on the grandest stage of them all!

Health and Safety Compliance:
An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the centers for disease control and prevention, senior citizens and those with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable.

By entering the stadium and stadium grounds, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID19. Please review AT&T Stadium Guidelines Here https://attstadium.com/safestadium/

Download the WrestleMania App:
The WrestleMania 38 App is your official resource for attending the event at AT&T Stadium. Manage event tickets, pre-order merchandise, find your way around with the venue map, get directions, and more. Download the app today and make the most out of your WrestleMania experience!

Cashless Facility:
To limit the number of touchpoints between staff and fans, all food, beverage, parking and retail transactions will be cashless. Major credit and debit cards, as well as mobile pay will be accepted throughout AT&T Stadium.

Parking:
Please visit https://attstadium.com/stadium-info/parking for parking options.  Lots will open at 1:30 p.m.
Pre-paid parking options: https://seatgeek.com/wrestlemania-tickets/parking  

Ride Share Drop Off
There are two passenger drop-off zones at the stadium. One is located on the north side of Randol Mill Road in Lot 1 and the other is located on the south side off of Cowboys Way in Lot 6. Due to post-event traffic, these areas may not be accessible for pick up. Guests may use the Accessibility Shuttle serving all AT&T Stadium parking lots.

Ride Share Pick Up
Taxicabs are available at the far west end of Miller LiteHouse off of North Collins Street and Cowboys Way. Taxis are staged at this location for drop off pre-event and pick-up post event. Rideshare pick up and drop off is located in Lot 15 off of Slaughter St and Webb St

Special Transit Service Available
Fans can use TRE and shuttle buses on April 2 and 3 to get to AT&T Stadium for WrestleMania. The special shuttle buses will be available to take fans from the CentrePort/DFW Airport Station to the event. Service begins at approximately 2PM Saturday and Sunday to help fans get to the stadium. They will run until approximately one hour after the event.

Mobile Tickets:
All WrestleMania tickets will be digital and available through fan’s mobile devices. For information on mobile tickets please visit the SeatGeek website: https://support.seatgeek.com/hc/en-us

Ticket Information:  
The AT&T Stadium Ticket Office, located at Entry A on the northeast side of the stadium, will be opening at 1:30 p.m. on event days for ticket resolution.
Suite Will Call is available at the North and South Ticket Office locations.
All guests 2 years old and older are required to have a ticket.

Entrance:
Please check the designated location listed on your ticket for your best point of entry.
FLOOR ENTRY: Guests with floor tickets and riser tickets MUST receive a wristband BEFORE accessing the floor. Please use the entry designated on your ticket and then follow signage and staff directions for the nearest wristband station.

ADA Entrances:
AT&T Stadium is committed to serving guests with disabilities. The facilities are fully accessible, and they provide a wide range of services and amenities for guests with special needs. Guests can receive more information by visiting one of the Guest Services Centers located on the concourse behind Sections 219, 244, 420 and 451. Animals are not permitted in AT&T Stadium with the exception of service animals and service animals in training. For more information, please contact Guest Services at (817) 892-4161.

Searches:
All guests entering AT&T Stadium are subject to a physical security screening of their person and accompanying items. The physical screening consists of a walkthrough metal detector sweep. Please remove cell phones or larger metal objects prior to screening. Guests who wish not to be screened by metal detector may elect a physical pat-down screening as an alternative. All other articles will be visually inspected. Items in sealed/wrapped boxes must be opened for inspection.

Bag Policy:
The AT&T Stadium Bag Policy is in effect for WrestleMania. AT&T Stadium instituted the National Football League’s policy that limits the size and types of bags entering AT&T Stadium on event days. We strongly encourage fans to not bring any type of bags to the venue. However, should bags be needed, approved items include:

• Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC totes that do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”
• Clear one-gallon re-sealable storage bags
• Small clutch purses/bags approximately the size of a hand – not to exceed 4.5” x 6.5” in size – with or without a handle or strap

Prohibited bags include but are not limited to: purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, seat cushions, luggage of any kind, computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size. For a detailed list of all prohibited and allowed items, visit www.attstadium.com. Due to security reasons, bags that are abandoned will be discarded of immediately.

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to:

  • Purses larger than a clutch bag
  • Luggage of any kind
  • Masks (Only WWE brand masks will be permitted)
  • Fanny packs
  • Cameras with a lens longer than 3
  • WWE branded briefcases that were not purchased on location
  • Cinch bags
  • Laser pointers or noise makers
  • Beach Ball (any recreational balls)
  • Computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size
  • Weapons of any kind
  • Drones
  • Laptop computers or tablets
  • Alcoholic beverages, Illegal drugs or paraphernalia
  • Backpacks and briefcases
  • Selfie sticks
  • Camera Bags
  • Coolers

Signs:
Fan are allowed to bring signs into the building. Signs can only be made from paper material. No wood or metal. No signs on sticks. No lights, batteries, or electronics on the signs. Signs cannot be commercial, political, or obscene in nature. Signs cannot obstruct another guest's view or stadium signage. WWE and AT&T Stadium management reserve the right to confiscate signs that are in violation of this policy.

Camera policy:
Compact Cameras (still only) are permitted inside AT&T Stadium as long as they use does not interfere with the event or other guests’ enjoyment of the event. Video Cameras, tripods, monopods, selfie-sticks and cameras with a lens longer than 3″ (detachable or non-detachable) are prohibited inside AT&T Stadium.

Event Re-Entry:
To provide the safest environment for all, guests will not be permitted to exit and re-enter the AT&T Stadium during the event. Guests wishing to exit AT&T Stadium for any reason will not be allowed back into the facility.

Smoking Policy:
Smoking is PROHIBITED IN ALL AREAS OF THE STADIUM (this includes all smoking tobacco, e-cigarettes, and vaporizers). Guests wishing to smoke may do so only in designated smoking areas outside the stadium. Designated smoking areas are available in the following locations:

• Miller LiteHouse and AT&T Plaza (at least 50 feet from the stadium entrance)
• Outside Entries A, E, F and K (at least 50 feet from the doorways)

Violators of this policy may be ejected from the stadium.

Code of Conduct:
AT&T Stadium Management is committed to creating a safe, comfortable and enjoyable experience for our guests. Our staff will proactively support an environment free from the following behaviors: Abusive, foul or disruptive language and obscene gestures, intoxication or other signs of impairment related to alcohol consumption, fighting, taunting or threatening remarks or gestures, sitting in a location other than the guest’s ticketed seat, displays of affection not appropriate in a public setting, obscene or indecent clothing, any disruption to the progress of the event by the guest’s actions.

Assumption of Risk:
In consideration for being permitted to attend WrestleMania (the “Event”), which will include without limitation, me voluntarily attending the Event itself and other activities relating to or arising from the Event and engagements in/around the Venue and other valuable consideration, the receipt and adequacy of which is acknowledged, by purchasing or possessing a ticket to the Event and presentation of the ticket at the Event for access I irrevocably accept and agreement to be bound by, these terms and conditions and voluntarily enter into this Liability Waiver and Release; Assumption of Risk and Indemnity Agreement (this “Release”) individually and on behalf of all persons attending with me under the tickets purchased hereby (all references to “me” or “I” hereunder will be interpreted to mean me and all persons attending with me via this ticket purchase). I HAVE VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO ATTEND THE EVENT. I understand and expressly acknowledge that ATTENDANCE IS POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS DUE TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, RISK OF SPREADING OR ACQUIRING COVID-19 OR SIMILAR INFECTIOUS DISEASE AND OTHER UNANTICIPATED AND UNEXPECTED DANGERS MAY ARISE FROM MY ATTENDANCE AT THE EVENT.  I HEREBY ASSUME ALL RISK OF LOSS, DAMAGE AND/OR INJURY (INCLUDING DEATH) TO MY PERSON AND/OR PROPERTY ASSOCIATED WITH MY ATTENDANCE AT THE EVENT, INCLUDING WHETHER CAUSED BY THE NEGLIGENT ACTS OR OMISSIONS OF THE VENUE, AND WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC. (“WWE”), AND EACH OF ITS PARENT, SUBSIDIARY, AND AFFILIATE COMPANIES AND EACH OF ITS OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, SHAREHOLDERS, EMPLOYEES, INDEPENDENT CONTRACTORS, AGENTS, OR REPRESENTATIVES (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”).

I RECOGNIZE THAT THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS, COVID-19, HAS BEEN DECLARED A WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC BY THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION AND THAT AN INHERENT RISK OF EXPOSURE TO COVID-19 (OR OTHER OR RELATED OR VARIED SIMILAR INFECTIOUS DISEASE) (COLLECTIVELY, “COVID”) EXISTS IN ANY PUBLIC PLACE WHERE PEOPLE ARE PRESENT. I FURTHER RECOGNIZE THAT COVID IS EXTREMELY CONTAGIOUS, AND CAN LEAD TO SEVERE ILLNESS AND DEATH, AND IS BELIEVED TO SPREAD MAINLY FROM PERSON-TO-PERSON CONTACT.  AS A RESULT, FEDERAL, STATE, AND LOCAL GOVERNMENTS AND HEALTH AGENCIES RECOMMEND SOCIAL DISTANCING AND HAVE, IN MANY LOCATIONS, PROHIBITED THE CONGREGATION OF GROUPS OF PEOPLE. ACCORDING TO THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION, SENIOR CITIZENS AND GUESTS WITH UNDERLYING MEDICAL CONDITIONS ARE ESPECIALLY VULNERABLE.

I ACKNOWLEDGE THAT THE VENUE HAS PUT IN PLACE PREVENTATIVE MEASURES TO REDUCE THE SPREAD OF COVID AT THE EVENT AND THAT I MUST FOLLOW ALL POSTED INSTRUCTIONS AND OTHER VERBAL OR WRITTEN INSTRUCTIONS WHILE IN ATTENDANCE (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, FACIAL COVERING AND  SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES, WHERE APPLICABLE).  HOWEVER, THE RELEASED PARTIES CANNOT GUARANTEE THAT I WILL NOT BECOME INFECTED WITH COVID.  BY ATTENDING THE EVENT, I VOLUNTARILY ASSUME ALL RISKS RELATED TO EXPOSURE TO COVID.  BY PURCHASE OR POSSESSION OF A TICKET TO THE EVENT, I ACKNOWLEDGE THE CONTAGIOUS NATURE OF COVID AND VOLUNTARILY ASSUME THE RISK THAT I MAY BE EXPOSED TO OR INFECTED BY COVID BY ATTENDING THE EVENT, AND THAT SUCH EXPOSURE OR INFECTION MAY RESULT IN PERSONAL INJURY, ILLNESS, PERMANENT DISABILITY, AND DEATH.  I UNDERSTAND THAT THE RISK OF BECOMING EXPOSED TO OR INFECTED BY COVID AT THE EVENT MAY RESULT FROM THE ACTIONS, OMISSIONS, OR NEGLIGENCE OF MYSELF AND OTHERS, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PERFORMERS, EVENT EMPLOYEES, VOLUNTEERS, AND PATRONS AND THEIR FAMILIES.  I AGREE NOT TO ENTER OR COME NEAR THE VENUE IF I FEEL SICK IN ANY WAY.

I FULLY AND FOREVER WAIVE ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, SUITS, ACTIONS, CAUSES OF ACTION, LIABILITIES, LOSSES AND DEMANDS (“CLAIMS”) AGAINST THE RELEASED PARTIES, AND FULLY AND FOREVER RELEASE, DISCHARGE AND COVENANT NOT TO SUE, THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM ANY AND ALL CLAIMS AND ANY AND ALL LIABILITY OR RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY LOSS, INJURY, ILLNESS, AND/OR ANY OTHER DAMAGE (INCLUDING DEATH) I MAY SUSTAIN IN ANY MANNER ARISING FROM OR RELATED TO THE ACTIVITY, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIMS ARISING FROM OR RELATED TO THE NEGLIGENT ACTS OR OMISSIONS OF THE RELEASED PARTIES OR OTHER EVENT PARTICIPANTS OR ATTENDEES.

I HEREBY AGREE TO INDEMNIFY, DEFEND, AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, INCLUDING ATTORNEYS’ FEES AND COSTS, AND OTHER EXPENSES OF EVERY NATURE AND CHARACTER ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO MY ATTENDANCE AT THE EVENT INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM BY MY SUCCESSORS-IN-INTEREST, HEIRS, EXECUTORS, ADMINISTRATORS, AND ASSIGNS. I UNDERSTAND AND AGREE THAT THIS RELEASE INCLUDES ANY CLAIMS BASED ON THE ACTIONS, OMISSIONS, OR NEGLIGENCE OF THE RELEASED PARTIES, WHETHER A COVID INFECTION OCCURS BEFORE, DURING, OR AFTER THE EVENT.

I understand that this Release is intended to be as broad and inclusive as is permitted by the laws of the state in which is the Event is being conducted and that if any provision, or part hereof, is judicially declared invalid, void or unenforceable, each and every other provision, or part thereof, nevertheless will continue in full force and effect, and the unenforceable provision will be changed or interpreted so as best to accomplish the objectives and intent of such provision within the limits of applicable law. The rule of construction that any ambiguities are to be resolved against the drafting party shall not be employed in the interpretation of this Release.

BY VOLUNTARILY ATTENDING THE EVENT, I UNDERSTAND THAT I HAVE GIVEN UP SUBSTANTIAL RIGHTS BY AGREEING TO THIS RELEASE AND HAVE AGREED TO IT FREELY AND VOLUNTARILY WITHOUT ANY INDUCEMENT, ASSURANCE, OR GUARANTEE BEING MADE TO ME AND INTEND MY ASSENT BY PURCHASE OR POSSESSION OF A TICKET TO THE TO BE A COMPLETE AND UNCONDITIONAL RELEASE OF ALL LIABILITY TO THE GREATEST EXTENT ALLOWED BY LAW.


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania
https://wrestlr.me/75143/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Mar 30
Guests Revealed For WrestleMania Editions of The Bump, Tryouts Announced
– WWE has announced the guests for the WrestleMania weekend editions of The Bump for both Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday episode will include[...]
Mar 30 - – WWE has announced the guests for the WrestleMania weekend editions of The Bump for both Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday episode will include[...]
Mar 30
WWE Issues "Know Before You Go" Guide For Fans Attending WrestleMania 38
WWE has released a "Know Before You Go" guide for fans who are attending WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas this weekend. Check it out below: Wrestle[...]
Mar 30 - WWE has released a "Know Before You Go" guide for fans who are attending WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas this weekend. Check it out below: Wrestle[...]
Mar 30
Seth Rollins Finds AEW Mentioning WWE "Very Tacky And Very Low-Brow"
Seth Rollins was a special guest on Sports Illustrated Media podcast during which he discussed the references to WWE that AEW makes on their programmi[...]
Mar 30 - Seth Rollins was a special guest on Sports Illustrated Media podcast during which he discussed the references to WWE that AEW makes on their programmi[...]
Mar 30
WWE Announces Snapchat Fitcheck Challenge For WrestleMania
WWE has announced the #WWEFitCheck Spotlight Challenge on Snapchat, which begins today and runs through April 6. WWE issued the following:  I[...]
Mar 30 - WWE has announced the #WWEFitCheck Spotlight Challenge on Snapchat, which begins today and runs through April 6. WWE issued the following:  I[...]
Mar 30
A New Match Added To Tonight's AEW Dynamite Card, Updated Match Listing
A new match is set for tonight’s AEW Dynamite card. Tony Khan announced that Jay Lethal will go up against Jon Moxley on tonight’s show. [...]
Mar 30 - A new match is set for tonight’s AEW Dynamite card. Tony Khan announced that Jay Lethal will go up against Jon Moxley on tonight’s show. [...]
Mar 30
The Hardy Boyz Announced For AAA TripleMania XXX
AAA will hold three Triplemania events this year in honor of its 30th anniversary. AEW stars Matt & Jeff Hardy (The Hardy Boyz) will be in action[...]
Mar 30 - AAA will hold three Triplemania events this year in honor of its 30th anniversary. AEW stars Matt & Jeff Hardy (The Hardy Boyz) will be in action[...]
Mar 30
John Cena Asked If He Misses Wrestling In WWE Full-Time
John Cena was recently interviewed by GQ.com and was asked if he misses the touring lifestyle of wrestling full-time? Here is what he said: "I mis[...]
Mar 30 - John Cena was recently interviewed by GQ.com and was asked if he misses the touring lifestyle of wrestling full-time? Here is what he said: "I mis[...]
Mar 30
Matches Advertised For WWE Live Events Following WrestleMania 38
WWE is advertising a few matches for their first live event after WrestleMania 38 which takes place this weekend. The April 16, 2022 show in Erie, Pe[...]
Mar 30 - WWE is advertising a few matches for their first live event after WrestleMania 38 which takes place this weekend. The April 16, 2022 show in Erie, Pe[...]
Mar 30
Updated Card For WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022
WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Stand & Deliver following this week’s episode of NXT. Main Card - NXT Championship Match: Dolp[...]
Mar 30 - WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Stand & Deliver following this week’s episode of NXT. Main Card - NXT Championship Match: Dolp[...]
Mar 30
Former WWE Superstar Looks Likely To Be Signing With AEW
Another former WWE Superstar is expected to sign with All Elite Wrestling. Fightful is reporting that AEW has shown great interest in Toni Storm and [...]
Mar 30 - Another former WWE Superstar is expected to sign with All Elite Wrestling. Fightful is reporting that AEW has shown great interest in Toni Storm and [...]
Mar 30
WWE TLC Premium Live Reportedly To Be Held In Saudi Arabia This Year
WWE has plans to head to Saudi Arabia for a second time this year. WWE already held the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia this y[...]
Mar 30 - WWE has plans to head to Saudi Arabia for a second time this year. WWE already held the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia this y[...]
Mar 30
Shane McMahon Will Be In Town For WWE WrestleMania 38 Weekend
Shane McMahon is set to return to WWE. PWInsider is reporting McMahon is being brought in for WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas. McMahon has not been[...]
Mar 30 - Shane McMahon is set to return to WWE. PWInsider is reporting McMahon is being brought in for WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas. McMahon has not been[...]
Mar 29
AEW Dark Results (March 29 2022)
The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo) defeated Invictus Khash, Adam Priest & Gus De La Vega via Pinfall (4:30)   Emi [...]
Mar 29 - The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo) defeated Invictus Khash, Adam Priest & Gus De La Vega via Pinfall (4:30)   Emi [...]
Mar 29
Pat McAfee Talks Backstage Environment & Creative Control In WWE
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Pat McAfee spoke about the build going into his match against Austin Theory at WrestleMania. "We have a [...]
Mar 29 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Pat McAfee spoke about the build going into his match against Austin Theory at WrestleMania. "We have a [...]
Mar 29
The Hardy Boys Set To Make AAA Debut In June
The Hardy Boyz are coming to AAA for the first time as a duo. The legendary tag-team are slated to appear at TripleMania Tijuana on June 18th in Tiju[...]
Mar 29 - The Hardy Boyz are coming to AAA for the first time as a duo. The legendary tag-team are slated to appear at TripleMania Tijuana on June 18th in Tiju[...]
Mar 29
Booker T Threatens To "Slap The Taste" Out Of Dax Harwood's Mouth "Like Will Smith"
Booker T recently took to the Hall of Fame podcast to respond to some jabs that Dax Harwood has been making about him on Twitter, to which Booker was [...]
Mar 29 - Booker T recently took to the Hall of Fame podcast to respond to some jabs that Dax Harwood has been making about him on Twitter, to which Booker was [...]
Mar 29
WWE Transfers Ownership Of Two Trademarks To Current AEW Star & Free Agent
It is being reported by Heel By Nature that WWE has transferred ownership of trademarks related to two former WWE Superstars. The report states that [...]
Mar 29 - It is being reported by Heel By Nature that WWE has transferred ownership of trademarks related to two former WWE Superstars. The report states that [...]
Mar 29
The Undertaker Reveals Career Moments He Didn't Like
The Undertaker recently sat down with SHAK Wrestling, where he discussed his WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns and how he actually didn't care f[...]
Mar 29 - The Undertaker recently sat down with SHAK Wrestling, where he discussed his WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns and how he actually didn't care f[...]
Mar 29
WWE Files Various Trademarks Related To Bianca Belair and Roman Reigns
On March 24th, WWE filed for several trademarks with the USPTO, which you can read the filings on below. Mark For: ACKNOWLEDGE ME trademark registr[...]
Mar 29 - On March 24th, WWE filed for several trademarks with the USPTO, which you can read the filings on below. Mark For: ACKNOWLEDGE ME trademark registr[...]
Mar 29
Sami Zayn Explains Why He Namedropped AEW During "Electric Chair" Segment On RAW
During an interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, a bit of an infamous moment in recent WWE history came about when Sami Zayn was asked about namedroppin[...]
Mar 29 - During an interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, a bit of an infamous moment in recent WWE history came about when Sami Zayn was asked about namedroppin[...]
Mar 29
Eight AEW Dark Matches Set For Tonight
AEW has announced eight matches for tonight’s AEW Dark episode which will air at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. This week&rsqu[...]
Mar 29 - AEW has announced eight matches for tonight’s AEW Dark episode which will air at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. This week&rsqu[...]
Mar 29
Former WWE Superstar Felt "Brainwashed" By Company
Former WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry) has revealed she felt "brainwashed" during her eight years with WWE and called the environment she worked in "tox[...]
Mar 29 - Former WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry) has revealed she felt "brainwashed" during her eight years with WWE and called the environment she worked in "tox[...]
Mar 29
WWE RAW To Broadcast From Madison Square Garden Later This Year
WWE will be heading back to the historic Madison Square Garden later this year for an episode of WWE RAW. A recent court filing revealed the entire W[...]
Mar 29 - WWE will be heading back to the historic Madison Square Garden later this year for an episode of WWE RAW. A recent court filing revealed the entire W[...]
Mar 29
FOX Originally Wanted To Broadcast WWE RAW Rather Than SmackDown
The FOX Network reportedly wanted to originally broadcast the WWE flagship broadcast Monday Night RAW and not SmackDown according to Dave Meltzer. Sm[...]
Mar 29 - The FOX Network reportedly wanted to originally broadcast the WWE flagship broadcast Monday Night RAW and not SmackDown according to Dave Meltzer. Sm[...]
Mar 29
Sasha Banks Comments Women’s Wrestling Being Taken Seriously Now
The Athletic recently interviewed WWE Superstar Sasha Banks ahead of WrestleMania 38 during which she talked about women's wrestling being taken serio[...]
Mar 29 - The Athletic recently interviewed WWE Superstar Sasha Banks ahead of WrestleMania 38 during which she talked about women's wrestling being taken serio[...]

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π