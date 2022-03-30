The Hardy Boyz Announced For AAA TripleMania XXX

A number of other AEW stars have been announced for upcoming AAA shows.

AEW stars Matt & Jeff Hardy (The Hardy Boyz) will be in action at TripleMania XXX. Lucha Libre AAA has announced the brothers will go up against brothers Dragon Lee & Dralístico at the June 18 event.

AAA will hold three Triplemania events this year in honor of its 30th anniversary.

Guests Revealed For WrestleMania Editions of The Bump, Tryouts Announced

– WWE has announced the guests for the WrestleMania weekend editions of The Bump for both Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday episode will include The Usos, Logan Paul, The Miz and TikTok’s [...] Mar 30 - – WWE has announced the guests for the WrestleMania weekend editions of The Bump for both Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday episode will include The Usos, Logan Paul, The Miz and TikTok’s [...]

WWE Issues "Know Before You Go" Guide For Fans Attending WrestleMania 38

WWE has released a "Know Before You Go" guide for fans who are attending WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas this weekend. Check it out below: WrestleMania 38AT&T Stadium 1 AT&T Way, Arlington[...] Mar 30 - WWE has released a "Know Before You Go" guide for fans who are attending WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas this weekend. Check it out below: WrestleMania 38AT&T Stadium 1 AT&T Way, Arlington[...]

Seth Rollins Finds AEW Mentioning WWE "Very Tacky And Very Low-Brow"

Seth Rollins was a special guest on Sports Illustrated Media podcast during which he discussed the references to WWE that AEW makes on their programming. Rollins acknowledged when he mentioned Jon Mo[...] Mar 30 - Seth Rollins was a special guest on Sports Illustrated Media podcast during which he discussed the references to WWE that AEW makes on their programming. Rollins acknowledged when he mentioned Jon Mo[...]

WWE Announces Snapchat Fitcheck Challenge For WrestleMania

WWE has announced the #WWEFitCheck Spotlight Challenge on Snapchat, which begins today and runs through April 6. WWE issued the following: In celebration of WrestleMania, streaming live on A[...] Mar 30 - WWE has announced the #WWEFitCheck Spotlight Challenge on Snapchat, which begins today and runs through April 6. WWE issued the following: In celebration of WrestleMania, streaming live on A[...]

A New Match Added To Tonight's AEW Dynamite Card, Updated Match Listing

A new match is set for tonight’s AEW Dynamite card. Tony Khan announced that Jay Lethal will go up against Jon Moxley on tonight’s show. Below is the updated card: - Jon Moxley vs. Jay [...] Mar 30 - A new match is set for tonight’s AEW Dynamite card. Tony Khan announced that Jay Lethal will go up against Jon Moxley on tonight’s show. Below is the updated card: - Jon Moxley vs. Jay [...]

John Cena Asked If He Misses Wrestling In WWE Full-Time

John Cena was recently interviewed by GQ.com and was asked if he misses the touring lifestyle of wrestling full-time? Here is what he said: "I miss it every day. Every single day. But I’ll b[...] Mar 30 - John Cena was recently interviewed by GQ.com and was asked if he misses the touring lifestyle of wrestling full-time? Here is what he said: "I miss it every day. Every single day. But I’ll b[...]

Matches Advertised For WWE Live Events Following WrestleMania 38

WWE is advertising a few matches for their first live event after WrestleMania 38 which takes place this weekend. The April 16, 2022 show in Erie, Pennsylvania is showing the following matches accord[...] Mar 30 - WWE is advertising a few matches for their first live event after WrestleMania 38 which takes place this weekend. The April 16, 2022 show in Erie, Pennsylvania is showing the following matches accord[...]

Updated Card For WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022

WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Stand & Deliver following this week’s episode of NXT. Main Card - NXT Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker- NXT Women’[...] Mar 30 - WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Stand & Deliver following this week’s episode of NXT. Main Card - NXT Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker- NXT Women’[...]

Former WWE Superstar Looks Likely To Be Signing With AEW

Another former WWE Superstar is expected to sign with All Elite Wrestling. Fightful is reporting that AEW has shown great interest in Toni Storm and she will no doubt be signing with the promotion ve[...] Mar 30 - Another former WWE Superstar is expected to sign with All Elite Wrestling. Fightful is reporting that AEW has shown great interest in Toni Storm and she will no doubt be signing with the promotion ve[...]

WWE TLC Premium Live Reportedly To Be Held In Saudi Arabia This Year

WWE has plans to head to Saudi Arabia for a second time this year. WWE already held the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia this year, which saw Brock Lesnar win the main event cha[...] Mar 30 - WWE has plans to head to Saudi Arabia for a second time this year. WWE already held the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia this year, which saw Brock Lesnar win the main event cha[...]

Shane McMahon Will Be In Town For WWE WrestleMania 38 Weekend

Shane McMahon is set to return to WWE. PWInsider is reporting McMahon is being brought in for WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas. McMahon has not been seen backstage in WWE since Royal Rumble weekend [...] Mar 30 - Shane McMahon is set to return to WWE. PWInsider is reporting McMahon is being brought in for WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas. McMahon has not been seen backstage in WWE since Royal Rumble weekend [...]

AEW Dark Results (March 29 2022)

The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo) defeated Invictus Khash, Adam Priest & Gus De La Vega via Pinfall (4:30) Emi Sakura defeated Leila Grey via Pinfall (2:55) &nb[...] Mar 29 - The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo) defeated Invictus Khash, Adam Priest & Gus De La Vega via Pinfall (4:30) Emi Sakura defeated Leila Grey via Pinfall (2:55) &nb[...]

Pat McAfee Talks Backstage Environment & Creative Control In WWE

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Pat McAfee spoke about the build going into his match against Austin Theory at WrestleMania. "We have a great producer, who I have a good relationship wit[...] Mar 29 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Pat McAfee spoke about the build going into his match against Austin Theory at WrestleMania. "We have a great producer, who I have a good relationship wit[...]

The Hardy Boys Set To Make AAA Debut In June

The Hardy Boyz are coming to AAA for the first time as a duo. The legendary tag-team are slated to appear at TripleMania Tijuana on June 18th in Tijuana, Mexico. They are booked to face Dragon Lee an[...] Mar 29 - The Hardy Boyz are coming to AAA for the first time as a duo. The legendary tag-team are slated to appear at TripleMania Tijuana on June 18th in Tijuana, Mexico. They are booked to face Dragon Lee an[...]

Booker T Threatens To "Slap The Taste" Out Of Dax Harwood's Mouth "Like Will Smith"

Booker T recently took to the Hall of Fame podcast to respond to some jabs that Dax Harwood has been making about him on Twitter, to which Booker was not pleased. “Dax Harwood, right? He call[...] Mar 29 - Booker T recently took to the Hall of Fame podcast to respond to some jabs that Dax Harwood has been making about him on Twitter, to which Booker was not pleased. “Dax Harwood, right? He call[...]

WWE Transfers Ownership Of Two Trademarks To Current AEW Star & Free Agent

It is being reported by Heel By Nature that WWE has transferred ownership of trademarks related to two former WWE Superstars. The report states that WWE signed over the “Matt Hardy” trade[...] Mar 29 - It is being reported by Heel By Nature that WWE has transferred ownership of trademarks related to two former WWE Superstars. The report states that WWE signed over the “Matt Hardy” trade[...]

The Undertaker Reveals Career Moments He Didn't Like

The Undertaker recently sat down with SHAK Wrestling, where he discussed his WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns and how he actually didn't care for how it went. “I was so disappointed in[...] Mar 29 - The Undertaker recently sat down with SHAK Wrestling, where he discussed his WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns and how he actually didn't care for how it went. “I was so disappointed in[...]

WWE Files Various Trademarks Related To Bianca Belair and Roman Reigns

On March 24th, WWE filed for several trademarks with the USPTO, which you can read the filings on below. Mark For: ACKNOWLEDGE ME trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of cloth[...] Mar 29 - On March 24th, WWE filed for several trademarks with the USPTO, which you can read the filings on below. Mark For: ACKNOWLEDGE ME trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of cloth[...]

Sami Zayn Explains Why He Namedropped AEW During "Electric Chair" Segment On RAW

During an interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, a bit of an infamous moment in recent WWE history came about when Sami Zayn was asked about namedropping AEW during the "Electric Chair" segment. &ldq[...] Mar 29 - During an interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, a bit of an infamous moment in recent WWE history came about when Sami Zayn was asked about namedropping AEW during the "Electric Chair" segment. &ldq[...]

Eight AEW Dark Matches Set For Tonight

AEW has announced eight matches for tonight’s AEW Dark episode which will air at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. This week’s episode was taped earlier this month. The car[...] Mar 29 - AEW has announced eight matches for tonight’s AEW Dark episode which will air at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. This week’s episode was taped earlier this month. The car[...]

Former WWE Superstar Felt "Brainwashed" By Company

Former WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry) has revealed she felt "brainwashed" during her eight years with WWE and called the environment she worked in "toxic." Lana was released by WWE last year due to co[...] Mar 29 - Former WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry) has revealed she felt "brainwashed" during her eight years with WWE and called the environment she worked in "toxic." Lana was released by WWE last year due to co[...]

WWE RAW To Broadcast From Madison Square Garden Later This Year

WWE will be heading back to the historic Madison Square Garden later this year for an episode of WWE RAW. A recent court filing revealed the entire WWE touring schedule which noted a to Madison Squar[...] Mar 29 - WWE will be heading back to the historic Madison Square Garden later this year for an episode of WWE RAW. A recent court filing revealed the entire WWE touring schedule which noted a to Madison Squar[...]

FOX Originally Wanted To Broadcast WWE RAW Rather Than SmackDown

The FOX Network reportedly wanted to originally broadcast the WWE flagship broadcast Monday Night RAW and not SmackDown according to Dave Meltzer. SmackDown joined FOX in October 2019, following the [...] Mar 29 - The FOX Network reportedly wanted to originally broadcast the WWE flagship broadcast Monday Night RAW and not SmackDown according to Dave Meltzer. SmackDown joined FOX in October 2019, following the [...]