Updated Card For WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022

- NXT Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker - NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade vs. Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray - NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Imperium vs. MSK vs. The Creed Brothers - NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Cameron Grimes - Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo - LA Knight vs. Gunther - InDex (Indi Hartwell & Dexter Lumis) & DuSia (Duke Hudson & Persia Pirotta) have a “showdown”

WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Stand & Deliver following this week’s episode of NXT.

John Cena Asked If He Misses Wrestling In WWE Full-Time

John Cena was recently interviewed by GQ.com and was asked if he misses the touring lifestyle of wrestling full-time? Here is what he said: "I mis[...] Mar 30 - John Cena was recently interviewed by GQ.com and was asked if he misses the touring lifestyle of wrestling full-time? Here is what he said: "I mis[...]

Matches Advertised For WWE Live Events Following WrestleMania 38

WWE is advertising a few matches for their first live event after WrestleMania 38 which takes place this weekend. The April 16, 2022 show in Erie, Pe[...] Mar 30 - WWE is advertising a few matches for their first live event after WrestleMania 38 which takes place this weekend. The April 16, 2022 show in Erie, Pe[...]

WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Stand & Deliver following this week’s episode of NXT. Main Card - NXT Championship Match: Dolp[...] Mar 30 - WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Stand & Deliver following this week’s episode of NXT. Main Card - NXT Championship Match: Dolp[...]

Former WWE Superstar Looks Likely To Be Signing With AEW

Another former WWE Superstar is expected to sign with All Elite Wrestling. Fightful is reporting that AEW has shown great interest in Toni Storm and [...] Mar 30 - Another former WWE Superstar is expected to sign with All Elite Wrestling. Fightful is reporting that AEW has shown great interest in Toni Storm and [...]

WWE TLC Premium Live Reportedly To Be Held In Saudi Arabia This Year

WWE has plans to head to Saudi Arabia for a second time this year. WWE already held the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia this y[...] Mar 30 - WWE has plans to head to Saudi Arabia for a second time this year. WWE already held the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia this y[...]

Shane McMahon Will Be In Town For WWE WrestleMania 38 Weekend

Shane McMahon is set to return to WWE. PWInsider is reporting McMahon is being brought in for WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas. McMahon has not been[...] Mar 30 - Shane McMahon is set to return to WWE. PWInsider is reporting McMahon is being brought in for WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas. McMahon has not been[...]

AEW Dark Results (March 29 2022)

The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo) defeated Invictus Khash, Adam Priest & Gus De La Vega via Pinfall (4:30) Emi [...] Mar 29 - The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo) defeated Invictus Khash, Adam Priest & Gus De La Vega via Pinfall (4:30) Emi [...]

Pat McAfee Talks Backstage Environment & Creative Control In WWE

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Pat McAfee spoke about the build going into his match against Austin Theory at WrestleMania. "We have a [...] Mar 29 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Pat McAfee spoke about the build going into his match against Austin Theory at WrestleMania. "We have a [...]

The Hardy Boys Set To Make AAA Debut In June

The Hardy Boyz are coming to AAA for the first time as a duo. The legendary tag-team are slated to appear at TripleMania Tijuana on June 18th in Tiju[...] Mar 29 - The Hardy Boyz are coming to AAA for the first time as a duo. The legendary tag-team are slated to appear at TripleMania Tijuana on June 18th in Tiju[...]

Booker T Threatens To "Slap The Taste" Out Of Dax Harwood's Mouth "Like Will Smith"

Booker T recently took to the Hall of Fame podcast to respond to some jabs that Dax Harwood has been making about him on Twitter, to which Booker was [...] Mar 29 - Booker T recently took to the Hall of Fame podcast to respond to some jabs that Dax Harwood has been making about him on Twitter, to which Booker was [...]

WWE Transfers Ownership Of Two Trademarks To Current AEW Star & Free Agent

It is being reported by Heel By Nature that WWE has transferred ownership of trademarks related to two former WWE Superstars. The report states that [...] Mar 29 - It is being reported by Heel By Nature that WWE has transferred ownership of trademarks related to two former WWE Superstars. The report states that [...]

The Undertaker Reveals Career Moments He Didn't Like

The Undertaker recently sat down with SHAK Wrestling, where he discussed his WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns and how he actually didn't care f[...] Mar 29 - The Undertaker recently sat down with SHAK Wrestling, where he discussed his WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns and how he actually didn't care f[...]

WWE Files Various Trademarks Related To Bianca Belair and Roman Reigns

On March 24th, WWE filed for several trademarks with the USPTO, which you can read the filings on below. Mark For: ACKNOWLEDGE ME trademark registr[...] Mar 29 - On March 24th, WWE filed for several trademarks with the USPTO, which you can read the filings on below. Mark For: ACKNOWLEDGE ME trademark registr[...]

Sami Zayn Explains Why He Namedropped AEW During "Electric Chair" Segment On RAW

During an interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, a bit of an infamous moment in recent WWE history came about when Sami Zayn was asked about namedroppin[...] Mar 29 - During an interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, a bit of an infamous moment in recent WWE history came about when Sami Zayn was asked about namedroppin[...]

Eight AEW Dark Matches Set For Tonight

AEW has announced eight matches for tonight’s AEW Dark episode which will air at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. This week&rsqu[...] Mar 29 - AEW has announced eight matches for tonight’s AEW Dark episode which will air at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. This week&rsqu[...]

Former WWE Superstar Felt "Brainwashed" By Company

Former WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry) has revealed she felt "brainwashed" during her eight years with WWE and called the environment she worked in "tox[...] Mar 29 - Former WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry) has revealed she felt "brainwashed" during her eight years with WWE and called the environment she worked in "tox[...]

WWE RAW To Broadcast From Madison Square Garden Later This Year

WWE will be heading back to the historic Madison Square Garden later this year for an episode of WWE RAW. A recent court filing revealed the entire W[...] Mar 29 - WWE will be heading back to the historic Madison Square Garden later this year for an episode of WWE RAW. A recent court filing revealed the entire W[...]

FOX Originally Wanted To Broadcast WWE RAW Rather Than SmackDown

The FOX Network reportedly wanted to originally broadcast the WWE flagship broadcast Monday Night RAW and not SmackDown according to Dave Meltzer. Sm[...] Mar 29 - The FOX Network reportedly wanted to originally broadcast the WWE flagship broadcast Monday Night RAW and not SmackDown according to Dave Meltzer. Sm[...]

Sasha Banks Comments Women’s Wrestling Being Taken Seriously Now

The Athletic recently interviewed WWE Superstar Sasha Banks ahead of WrestleMania 38 during which she talked about women's wrestling being taken serio[...] Mar 29 - The Athletic recently interviewed WWE Superstar Sasha Banks ahead of WrestleMania 38 during which she talked about women's wrestling being taken serio[...]

Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Card - The Briscoes & Nick Aldis in Action, More

– NWA Powerrr returns with a new episode on FITE TV tonight at 6:05 pm ET. Check out tonight’s card: - La Rebellion (Bestia 666 &am[...] Mar 29 - – NWA Powerrr returns with a new episode on FITE TV tonight at 6:05 pm ET. Check out tonight’s card: - La Rebellion (Bestia 666 &am[...]

Montez Ford Comments On The Rock Calling Him an Future World Champion

During a recent interview with the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, WWE Superstar Montez Ford spoke on his reaction to The Rock praising recently, sayi[...] Mar 29 - During a recent interview with the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, WWE Superstar Montez Ford spoke on his reaction to The Rock praising recently, sayi[...]

Tyson Kidd Reportedly Returns As WWE Backstage Producer

TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) has reportedly returned to WWE as a backstage producer. A report from Fightful Select reveals Wilson was listed as a producer [...] Mar 29 - TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) has reportedly returned to WWE as a backstage producer. A report from Fightful Select reveals Wilson was listed as a producer [...]

Dolph Ziggler Discusses Dealing With Frustration In WWE, More

During a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Dolph Ziggler discussed dealing with frustration in WWE and his ability to play a varie[...] Mar 29 - During a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Dolph Ziggler discussed dealing with frustration in WWE and his ability to play a varie[...]

📸 PHOTOS: Top WWE NXT Superstar Gets Married

WWE NXT Superstar Harland has married his longtime girlfriend Isabella Guerrero. Harland proposed to Guerrero back on Valentine’s Day in Februa[...] Mar 29 - WWE NXT Superstar Harland has married his longtime girlfriend Isabella Guerrero. Harland proposed to Guerrero back on Valentine’s Day in Februa[...]