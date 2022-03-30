Updated Card For WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 30, 2022
WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Stand & Deliver following this week’s episode of NXT.
Main Card
-
NXT Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker - NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade vs. Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray - NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Imperium vs. MSK vs. The Creed Brothers - NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Cameron Grimes - Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo - LA Knight vs. Gunther - InDex (Indi Hartwell & Dexter Lumis) & DuSia (Duke Hudson & Persia Pirotta) have a “showdown”
Kickoff Show
-
NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Gigi Dolan & Jacy Jayne vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez
